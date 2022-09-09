ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Miami Restaurants Among The Best New Restaurants In America

By Zuri Anderson
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Bon Appétit released its 2022 list of the "50 Best New Restaurants," and three Miami restaurants made it on the list!

The first one mentioned is Los Félix , located at 3413 Main Hwy in Coconut Grove. Writers gushed about this spot's amazing energy and focus on Mesoamerican cuisine:

"There is a focus on indigenous ingredients and preparations, but rendered in a very contemporary, very Miami way. With an in-house molino, the kitchen team cooks and grinds maíz daily to make tortillas from scratch. That same maiz is in just about every dish on the menu: esquites, corn grits, tetelas, and arepas. Our advice is to order it all and pair your feast with one of their natural wines, craft beers, or cocteles."

The next one is a place where you can have a great meal and read a good book: Paradis Books & Bread .

Located at 12831W Dixie Hwy, there are plenty of places to snuggle up with a book while enjoying a glass of natural wine. If you want some food in your stomach, writers recommend trying their "bread-centric evening menu, which features tinned fish served alongside their homemade sourdough and seaweed butter, as well as pizzas by the square slice."

Last and certainly not least is Sunny's Steakhouse on Northwest Miami Court. The restaurant is temporarily closed due to renovations but will return with indoor dining this fall. Here's what you can look forward to when they reopen:

"Chef Carey Hynes’s food, prepared in the lot’s outdoor kitchen: the platonic ideal of Caesar salad, beautifully fluffy Parker House rolls, the freshest of crudos, and your choice of grilled meat. There’s also not-to-miss 'potato butter,' a genius sauce that is effectively mashed potatoes, but with the butter-to-potato ratio reversed. And as soon as your dreamy meal reaches its close, you’ll want to come back for every occasion."

Check out the full list of stellar new restaurants on Bon Appétit .

