Temple News
Parker sisters strengthen bond through soccer
When freshman midfielder Aurrianna Parker and freshman defender Brianna Parker left their hometown of Las Vegas for Philadelphia to join Temple University’s women’s soccer team, they did not know anyone but each other. “It has been like bringing a piece of home,” Brianna Parker said. “I definitely felt...
Temple News
Mathis out as Warner leads Owls to win in debut
When The Temple News published its 2022 Football Preview, writers Rymir Vaughn and Sean McMenamin argued that redshirt-junior North Dakota State University transfer Quincy Patterson and redshirt-sophomore D’Wan Mathis would be the two players battling for Temple’s starting quarterback job by the end of the season. After two weeks, true freshman E.J. Warner has entered that competition.
Temple News
Temple volleyball goes 1-2 at the Cornell Tournament
In their first two matches at the Cornell Tournament, Temple University volleyball lost to the University of Albany (2-7, 0-0 America East Conference) in a 3-1 set loss and the Colgate University (7-3, 0-0 Patriot League) 3-1. The Owls would then bounce back to win their only game of the tournament against Cornell University (2-4, 0-0 Ivy League) in a close five-set 3-2 victory.
Temple News
Temple scores five goals again in win over Bucknell University
At the eight-minute mark of the second quarter, Temple University field hockey got their first and only shot of the first half from sophomore midfielder Julianne Kopec. Luckily for the Owls, it found the back of the net, putting them at 1-0 against Bucknell University. After a dominant win over...
Temple News
Tyler alumnus exhibits art on South Asian history
Shwarga Bhattacharjee began drawing at the age of five and was inspired to continue because his mother supported his interest in the arts, he said. Growing up in a South Asian family, he felt pressured by societal expectations to become a doctor or engineer. . “As a kid, I always loved...
Temple News
FLIGHT ridership remains stagnant since last Fall
FLIGHT, Temple University’s nighttime shuttle bus service, is experiencing similar ridership comparable to this time last year, after the service was redesigned last month amid concerns about FLIGHT’s efficiency as an on-demand service. On Sept. 2, FLIGHT completed 119 rides, in comparison to Sept. 3, 2021, which saw...
Temple News
Greek Nationals, waive officers’ dues as compensation
On any given day, Angela Daniel, the chapter president of Kappa Phi Gamma and a senior legal studies major, balances meetings among all other student responsibilities. While Daniel is proud of herself when her chapter is recognized by their National Board, being valued and compensated in a leadership role would help dedicated officers feel supported, she said.
Temple News
Art exhibit portrays first-generation experiences.
While visiting Philadelphia in 2019 for a solo art presentation at Vox Populi, an art gallery located on 11th and Wood Streets, Jova Lynne walked alongside a bookstore named Giovanni’s Room, the name of one her favorite books written by James Baldwin. In the window was his book “Notes...
