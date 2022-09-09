Read full article on original website
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
27east.com
Hampton Bays Celebrates Name Change Centennial
On Friday, the Hampton Bays chamber of Commerce and the Town of Southampton celebrated the centennial of the name change from Good Ground to Hampton Bays in 1922. The evening... more. The Hampton Bays Civic Association hosted its annual rubber duckie race on Saturday afternoon at ... by Staff Writer.
mommypoppins.com
Special Needs Programs on Long Island for Kids
Looking for special needs programs on Long Island? Read on for some of the options in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Finding proper care, schooling, activities, and services can be frustrating for Long Island parents with children who have special needs. Special needs children often want to–and can do–many things other children do, they just go about it in different ways. Schools and classes that focus on those with special needs, or offer an inclusion setting, are an important part of a special needs child's circle of care.
Ceremony to take place in Riverhead this evening at the 9-11 Memorial Park on Sound Avenue
The Reeves Park community will mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attack that claimed more than 3,000 lives on Sept. 11, 2001 with a candlelight procession on Park Road/Thomas Kelly Memorial Drive and memorial service at the 9-11 Memorial Park this evening beginning at 6:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome...
News 12
East End: Lenny Bruno Farms in Manorville
Get ready to have a big sauce making party! News 12's Doug Geed visited Lenny Bruno Farms in Manorville where they have plenty of produce, including some you can pick yourself. It was more than 100 years ago when an Italian immigrant started farming in Manorville. His family is still...
Tickets for PICK 10 jackpot sold in Brooklyn, on Long Island
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winning tickets for Saturday’s $500,000 PICK 10 jackpot were sold in Brooklyn and on Long Island, state lottery officials said Monday. The lucky tickets were sold at Tang’s Amber Mini Market on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn and Lakeville Stationery on Lakeville Road in North New Hyde Park, officials said. To win […]
New pests take a huge toll on local trees
A beetle that bores into the trunks of ash trees and feeds on the inner bark, has killed hundreds of the popular landscape trees in the local area and is responsible for the loss of ash trees across the state. The emerald ash borer, a metallic green beetle, was found...
East Northport Festival Brings Out Crowds
Rides, food, music and more brought large crowds to the East Northport Festival on Larkfield Road. The festival, which began Friday night, runs through the day Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at John J. Walsh Memorial Park.
longisland.com
Moving Tribute to Local Hero as "Lance Corporal Matthew A. Falcone Memorial Bridge" Dedicated on Long Island
On Saturday, Sept. 10, NYS Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and NYS Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti (D-Port Washington) posthumously honored Marine Corps Veteran and beloved community member Lance Corporal Matthew A. Falcone, by officially dedicating a bridge over the Northern State Parkway in Nassau County in his name. Today's dedication ceremony, held in Mary Jane Davies Green in Manhasset, NY, followed passage of a law in New York State by Senator Kaplan and Assemblywoman Sillitti, S.3107B/A.3483, to formally designate the bridge as the “Lance Corporal Matthew A. Falcone Memorial Bridge.”
New Stamford Restaurant Provides Innovative Approach To Classic Italian Cuisine
Proper Italian food and delicious cocktails served with a side of immaculate vibes: That’s what a new Fairfield County restaurant is promising its diners. Cugine’s Italian, located in Stamford’s Harbor Point community at 121 Towne Street, opened in June 2022 and has quickly garnered favor among foodies with dishes like fried calamari, spaghetti boia, and focaccia.
longisland.com
Proposal to Divide Port Jeff Station Pep Boys
A proposal submitted to Brookhaven Town outlines plans to subdivide the Pep Boys store at 5184 Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station into two separate businesses. Originally Pep Boys occupied the entire building but has since eliminated much of the use of the interior space. The application calls for a...
longisland.com
Annual Doggie Dip at Splish Splash
Splish Splash has wrapped up its summer operating season but the water park will be holding one last event that dog owners across Long Island look forward to every year – the annual Doggie Dip. Pups and their parents are invited to the Calverton park between 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday, September 12 to enjoy some fun, fetch, and swimming at the Kahuna Bay Wave Pool.
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Is a retirement community right for me? Do I want to rent an apartment or own a townhouse? What services are provided? What is there to do? What’s the surrounding community like? If you’ve ever asked yourself those questions, you’re in the right place! Retirement community living is a great option for many seniors, but finding the right one can be difficult. That’s where we come in! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve searched New York City for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to waste any more time on another internet search. Check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near New York City.
News 12
Suffolk SPCA: Decomposed remains of decapitated chickens, goats found in Melville
The Suffolk County SPCA says dead animals were found in black plastic garbage bags in Melville. Officials say the discovery was made on Sunday after the Suffolk County SPCA received a call from the Suffolk County Police Department. SPCA detectives responded to the scene and discovered the partially decomposed remains...
I'm a Californian who visited the Hamptons for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the fancy New York beach destination.
I took the Jitney from New York City to Montauk, a village in Southampton. Food prices were high like in LA, but I didn't need a car to get around.
longisland.com
Apartment Complex Proposed For Vacant Lot in Miller Place
An application with the Town of Brookhaven calls for the construction of 11 two-story apartment buildings on a lot on the northwest corner of Echo Avenue and Sylvan Avenue in Miller Place. The complex on a 3.78-acre site in the Miller Place School District is called Echo Run. A change...
Dead Animals Found in Bags in Melville
Several decapitated animals were found Sunday in bags left on the roadside in Melville, the Suffolk County SPCA said. The organization said that Suffolk Police had notified them that the seven dead animals had been found on the side of Round Swamp Road about 100 feet south of Exit 39 of the Northern State Parkway. The SCPA said the partially decomposed remains of five chickens and two goats had been left in black plastic garbage bags.
Beheaded animals found in garbage bags on side of LI road: SPCA
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — The remains of beheaded chickens and goats were found in black garbage bags on the side of a Long Island road Sunday, according to the Suffolk County SPCA. Authorities made the grisly discovery at Round Swamp Road in Melville, near the Northern State Parkway. Police also found fruits and vegetables in […]
Herald Community Newspapers
Brown water from a shower
Q. We noticed that our water is brown from our showerhead, but only the hot water. It seemed like a simple issue, since our water heater is 30 years old and probably needs replacing. We checked different faucets and another bathroom, and there the water runs clear sometimes and brown sometimes, like every few months or several months. That made the whole thing more confusing. Can you explain why this is happening, what causes this and what we should do?
longisland.com
Man Found Dead Floating at Jones Beach Near his Boat
The Homicide Squad is investigating a water emergency call that occurred at the west end of Jones Beach at 6:17 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022. According to detectives, the Nassau County Police Marine Bureau responded to a 911 call received for a body floating in the water at the west end area of Jones Beach. Upon arrival, police pulled a 58-year-old male out of the water that was unconscious and not breathing.
greaterlongisland.com
Kick’N Chicken plans third LI location, this time in Huntington
Greater Long Island newsletters. Shortly after announcing his plans for a second Kick’N Chicken location in Smithtown, word on the street says owner Ryan Carroll will heat things up in Huntington next. The two new eateries are planned for 20 East Main St. in Smithtown’s Village Commons shopping center...
