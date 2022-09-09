ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

27east.com

Hampton Bays Celebrates Name Change Centennial

On Friday, the Hampton Bays chamber of Commerce and the Town of Southampton celebrated the centennial of the name change from Good Ground to Hampton Bays in 1922. The evening... more. The Hampton Bays Civic Association hosted its annual rubber duckie race on Saturday afternoon at ... by Staff Writer.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
mommypoppins.com

Special Needs Programs on Long Island for Kids

Looking for special needs programs on Long Island? Read on for some of the options in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Finding proper care, schooling, activities, and services can be frustrating for Long Island parents with children who have special needs. Special needs children often want to–and can do–many things other children do, they just go about it in different ways. Schools and classes that focus on those with special needs, or offer an inclusion setting, are an important part of a special needs child's circle of care.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

East End: Lenny Bruno Farms in Manorville

Get ready to have a big sauce making party! News 12's Doug Geed visited Lenny Bruno Farms in Manorville where they have plenty of produce, including some you can pick yourself. It was more than 100 years ago when an Italian immigrant started farming in Manorville. His family is still...
MANORVILLE, NY
Riverhead, NY
Society
PIX11

Tickets for PICK 10 jackpot sold in Brooklyn, on Long Island

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winning tickets for Saturday’s $500,000 PICK 10 jackpot were sold in Brooklyn and on Long Island, state lottery officials said Monday. The lucky tickets were sold at Tang’s Amber Mini Market on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn and Lakeville Stationery on Lakeville Road in North New Hyde Park, officials said. To win […]
BROOKLYN, NY
riverheadlocal

New pests take a huge toll on local trees

A beetle that bores into the trunks of ash trees and feeds on the inner bark, has killed hundreds of the popular landscape trees in the local area and is responsible for the loss of ash trees across the state. The emerald ash borer, a metallic green beetle, was found...
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Moving Tribute to Local Hero as "Lance Corporal Matthew A. Falcone Memorial Bridge" Dedicated on Long Island

On Saturday, Sept. 10, NYS Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and NYS Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti (D-Port Washington) posthumously honored Marine Corps Veteran and beloved community member Lance Corporal Matthew A. Falcone, by officially dedicating a bridge over the Northern State Parkway in Nassau County in his name. Today's dedication ceremony, held in Mary Jane Davies Green in Manhasset, NY, followed passage of a law in New York State by Senator Kaplan and Assemblywoman Sillitti, S.3107B/A.3483, to formally designate the bridge as the “Lance Corporal Matthew A. Falcone Memorial Bridge.”
MANHASSET, NY
longisland.com

Proposal to Divide Port Jeff Station Pep Boys

A proposal submitted to Brookhaven Town outlines plans to subdivide the Pep Boys store at 5184 Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station into two separate businesses. Originally Pep Boys occupied the entire building but has since eliminated much of the use of the interior space. The application calls for a...
PORT JEFFERSON STATION, NY
longisland.com

Annual Doggie Dip at Splish Splash

Splish Splash has wrapped up its summer operating season but the water park will be holding one last event that dog owners across Long Island look forward to every year – the annual Doggie Dip. Pups and their parents are invited to the Calverton park between 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday, September 12 to enjoy some fun, fetch, and swimming at the Kahuna Bay Wave Pool.
CALVERTON, NY
seniorresource.com

Retirement Communities Near New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated

Is a retirement community right for me? Do I want to rent an apartment or own a townhouse? What services are provided? What is there to do? What’s the surrounding community like? If you’ve ever asked yourself those questions, you’re in the right place! Retirement community living is a great option for many seniors, but finding the right one can be difficult. That’s where we come in! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve searched New York City for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to waste any more time on another internet search. Check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Apartment Complex Proposed For Vacant Lot in Miller Place

An application with the Town of Brookhaven calls for the construction of 11 two-story apartment buildings on a lot on the northwest corner of Echo Avenue and Sylvan Avenue in Miller Place. The complex on a 3.78-acre site in the Miller Place School District is called Echo Run. A change...
MILLER PLACE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Dead Animals Found in Bags in Melville

Several decapitated animals were found Sunday in bags left on the roadside in Melville, the Suffolk County SPCA said. The organization said that Suffolk Police had notified them that the seven dead animals had been found on the side of Round Swamp Road about 100 feet south of Exit 39 of the Northern State Parkway. The SCPA said the partially decomposed remains of five chickens and two goats had been left in black plastic garbage bags.
MELVILLE, NY
PIX11

Beheaded animals found in garbage bags on side of LI road: SPCA

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — The remains of beheaded chickens and goats were found in black garbage bags on the side of a Long Island road Sunday, according to the Suffolk County SPCA. Authorities made the grisly discovery at Round Swamp Road in Melville, near the Northern State Parkway. Police also found fruits and vegetables in […]
MELVILLE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Brown water from a shower

Q. We noticed that our water is brown from our showerhead, but only the hot water. It seemed like a simple issue, since our water heater is 30 years old and probably needs replacing. We checked different faucets and another bathroom, and there the water runs clear sometimes and brown sometimes, like every few months or several months. That made the whole thing more confusing. Can you explain why this is happening, what causes this and what we should do?
GARDEN CITY, NY
longisland.com

Man Found Dead Floating at Jones Beach Near his Boat

The Homicide Squad is investigating a water emergency call that occurred at the west end of Jones Beach at 6:17 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022. According to detectives, the Nassau County Police Marine Bureau responded to a 911 call received for a body floating in the water at the west end area of Jones Beach. Upon arrival, police pulled a 58-year-old male out of the water that was unconscious and not breathing.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Kick’N Chicken plans third LI location, this time in Huntington

Greater Long Island newsletters. Shortly after announcing his plans for a second Kick’N Chicken location in Smithtown, word on the street says owner Ryan Carroll will heat things up in Huntington next. The two new eateries are planned for 20 East Main St. in Smithtown’s Village Commons shopping center...
HUNTINGTON, NY

