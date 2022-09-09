ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

The Guardian

I’m an expert in crowd behaviour, and I believe not everyone queueing in London is mourning the Queen

Britain is in mourning. This is affirmed every time we turn on the television and see the huge numbers of people watching royal processions, or willing to queue for long hours to file past the Queen’s casket. They have gathered, we are told, “to pay their respects”. They are there “to thank the Queen”. Above all, they are “united in grief”. In this way, a picture is built up of a homogenous national community defined by its love of monarch and monarchy. But things are not that simple.
The Associated Press

Crowds queue for queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners lined up through the night to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament’s Westminster Hall on Thursday, as King Charles III spent a day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to see the queen lying in state stretched for nearly four miles (around six kilometers) past Tower Bridge. The line snakes along the south bank of the River Thames and then over a bridge to Parliament. Thousands in the line didn’t mind the hours of waiting. “I’m glad there was a queue because that...
SkySports

Long Distance Cup: St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov given Ascot Long Distance Cup option

Roger Varian has revealed there is a chance his Cazoo St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov will run again this season, with a potential outing in the Long Distance Cup at Ascot. A taking victor at Nottingham in his only appearance as a two-year-old, he made light work of his seasonal debut at Newcastle over a mile and a quarter to head into Royal Ascot unbeaten.
SkySports

Leonna Mayor Racing League blog: Yorkshire team manager looking to finish with a flourish at Newcastle

Sky Sports Racing presenter and Yorkshire team manager Leonna Mayor talks through all of her runners in Thursday's final Racing League meeting from Newcastle. The climax to the Racing League could not be more exciting, with London and The South and Wales and The West taking the competition right to the wire. Even The East in third place can still get their noses in front.
SkySports

British Champions Day: Paddy Twomey looking forward to running La Petite Coco in Fillies & Mares Stakes

Irish trainer Paddy Twomey is looking forward to running Group One winner La Petite Coco in the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot next month. The five-time scorer started her campaign with a victory over 10 furlongs in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh before stepping up to a mile and a half for a red-hot renewal of the Yorkshire Oaks during the Ebor Festival.
