Macon residents reacts to high homicide numbers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County has seen violence plague its community, with the most recent violence happening this past weekend. There were seven shootings across Macon that, tragically, ended three lives. After a violent weekend, here in Macon, some Macon residents say they still feel safe. "I personally feel...
SPEAK UP: We want to know your thoughts on the recent violence in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Macon endured a weekend of violence. A total of seven shootings left three people dead and six others hurt. Community leaders continue to denounce the violence and are always working on ideas to improve the trend toward a record-setting homicide number. But WGXA News wants...
Teen shot overnight in Macon, investigation underway
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old injured. Deputies were dispatched to an address on Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on Tuesday. Once there, officers found an unresponsive 16-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to Atrium Health...
Elected leaders respond to citizen polling on crime
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- From elected to appointed officials, most of the leaders I spoke with say it's up to you, the community, to make a change. We asked our viewers in a web poll on Tuesday if they thought Macon's elected officials were doing enough to curb violence and the majority said no, so we took your response to them to see what they had to say.
Search warrant leads to gun and drug arrest in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after investigators from Bibb County's drug and gang units served a search warrant on Marigold Avenue. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that while serving the warrant, investigators found two handguns, approximately three pounds of pot, digital scales, and $2,500 in cash.
Bibb County deputies looking for shooting, carjacking suspect
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County investigators are looking for an armed robbery and carjacking suspect. According to deputies, 29-year-old Wesley Truvonta Mullins has been identified as the suspect in an aggravated assault on Churchill St. followed by the armed robbery of a vehicle on Vineville Ave. The incident was...
Dublin native, prominent Atlanta attorney, dies in drowning accident
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An accomplished Atlanta-area attorney from Dublin has died after drowning at St. Simons Island. Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu confirmed that 55-year-old Page Anthony Pate died Sunday after being transported to a hospital in Brunswick. His drowning was deemed an accident. Pate is survived by his...
FPD honors those we lost on 9-11, including an alum of its own
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Though the current students at First Presbyterian Day School weren't even born in September of 2001, the lessons we all learned are still being passed on to them. The students at FPD received a lesson in that dark part of America's more recent history with videos...
Armed robbery at Dollar Tree in North Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb Deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill, St. Boulevard. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two men dressed in dark clothes and masks went into the store with guns and demanded money from the clerk.
Macon-Bibb homicides approaching previous year's record-breaking numbers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County is closer to surpassing last year's record-breaking homicide numbers following a violent weekend. According to the sheriff's office, 2021 ended with 55 homicides; this past weekend's violence - which included the deaths of three victims - puts 2022's numbers at 50. With just over...
Two teens charged in murder investigation of 17-year-old
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a 17-year-old that happened on Carlisle Avenue back in July. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators identified the two suspects connected to the murder of 17-year-old Tyreek Young and learned that they were already in jail for an unrelated stolen vehicle investigation.
Sheriff's office ID's pedestrian who died in Gray Hwy. collision
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has shared the name of the 31-year-old victim who died after being hit on Gray Hwy. on Saturday night. Deputies identified the man as Nicholas Chalker, of Macon. They said Chalker was walking in the left lane of the 1300 block...
Bibb County Deputies recommend online report system for speedier results
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With law enforcement shortages affecting agencies across the country, Bibb County Deputies and local community leaders are coming together to talk about what they can do to take some of that stress off of each other. A county-wide business watch meeting was held between local business...
VIDEO: Bibb County deputies looking for porch pirate suspect
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying a suspect. According to deputies, the individual in this story was captured on video walking up onto someone's porch. The suspect can be seen going through some of the homeowners' belongings, before leaving with some...
Two Jones County juveniles arrested after failed armed robbery left one injured
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two Jones County juveniles are in jail after a failed armed robbery attempt left one of them injured. According to a Facebook post from the Jones County Sheriff's Office, the two juveniles attempted to rob someone on Joycliff Road shortly after 2:00 Monday morning. The...
MGA faculty says 'we're going to be in trouble' if nursing shortage continues
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)--Bridget Albright holds nursing close to her heart. "I want to be there and to help people through their hard times, and I want to have an impact on people's lives," Albright said. After all, it was the nurses who kept her family strong after her brother's paralysis.
Two arrested in Sandersville drug raid
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Washington County Deputies, Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, and Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 units raided two homes in Sandersville, resulting in two arrests as well as a sizable amount of cocaine being recovered. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the...
Perry's Economic Development Administrator arrested on DUI following wreck with motorcycle
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Administrator for Perry's Economic Development is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after a wreck on Sunday. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to a wreck Sunday just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street near Keith Drive. According to investigators, the driver of a Ford C-Max, later identified as Ashley Hardin, of Perry, was driving along Main street. Troopers say Hardin turned left onto Keith Drive, traveling into the path of a motorcycle driven by Kiara Askew, also of Perry. Askew was seriously injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Monroe County woman dies in house fire
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A house fire in Monroe County has cost one woman her life. What had started as a porch fire had spread into a home, according to Monroe County Emergency Services, and as crews were on the way to battle the fire, they learned that 63-year-old Joanne Turner was possibly trapped inside the house and that she had recently had a hip replacement.
Macon-Bibb Fire Department training tower nears completion with Topping Out Ceremony
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department is celebrating the near-completion of their new training center and, to top it all off, a Topping Out ceremony was held to adorn the tower with its final beam and new flag. The ceremony was held to commemorate the placement of the...
