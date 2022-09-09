ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

King Tut Egyptian Street Food to open in Brecksville this fall

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A restaurant serving Egyptian food is scheduled to open by the end of October in Brecksville. King Tut Egyptian Street Food will occupy a space between Fashion Optical and Brecksville Kids Dentistry in a business plaza off the east side of Brecksville Road just north of Ohio 82. Creekside Restaurant & Bar is in the same plaza.
Tom Hanks auctioning off ‘Cast Away’ co-star Wilson to benefit the Greater Cleveland Film Commission

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tom Hanks is helping raise money for the Greater Cleveland Film Commission. The actor, who got his start in Cleveland as an intern at the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival in the 1970s, is putting an autographed Wilson volleyball up for auction. The winner will be drawn at the conclusion of his appearance on the “From Cleveland, For Cleveland” virtual speaker series at the Capitol Theatre on November 20.
Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon to step down: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Eric Gordon is one of the longest-serving leaders of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, taking over in 2011 after serving as the district’s chief academic officer for four years. Ever since, he’s been bursting with ideas to propel students to success.
viatravelers.com

20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio

Sitting over 82.49 square miles, Cleveland is the second largest city in Ohio. It is one of the best places in the state to work, live, and explore with loved ones on vacation. Cleveland is home to museums, theatres, unique culture, natural parks, and several other attractions, making it an...
theclevelandbucketlist.com

Clam Bakes Around Northeast Ohio

Haley has always loved reviewing locations and being in the know about the best neighborhoods, restaurants, and events in Cleveland. This passion fuels each guide and article she creates for The Cleveland Bucket List. She hopes you enjoy her stories and guides and get inspired to create an adventure of your own!
How Northeast Ohio Remembers Geauga Lake Amusement Park

For more than a century, the grounds of Geauga Lake were used for recreation and entertainment by Northeast Ohioans before the park’s closure in 2007. Screams of joy and clattering metal rattle the air as the roller coaster spirals and slices up its track at 45 miles per hour. Thrill seekers throw their hands up in worship — yet another group of converts to the church of the Corkscrew, a favorite at Geauga Lake along with Double Loop and Big Dipper.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces return of Trick-or-Treat Fest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Monday their Trick-or-Treat Fest will return this October. It’s happening on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Oct. 7 through Oct. 30. The family-friendly event features 20 trick-or-treating stations, along with characters in costume around the zoo. Guests...
Lorain’s FireFish Festival Moves to a New Underutilized Location

The FireFish Festival, a community arts festival in downtown Lorain, has shapeshifted through many forms, all of them rooted in activating neglected and/or under-utilized spaces. That’s similar to the original mission of Cleveland Ingenuity Festival, which is no surprise: both were founded/co-founded by arts advocate James Levin, who also founded Cleveland Public Theatre in a neighborhood (Gordon Square) that was then down on its heels.
Medina community gathers to remember 9/11

MEDINA, Ohio -- Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, a somber group met at Medina’s 9/11 memorial, 300 W. Reagan Parkway, on Sunday to honor the memory of those who died that day. After an invocation by Ret. Col. Reid Miller...
