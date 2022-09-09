Read full article on original website
Ray ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini to appear at Corleone’s for bourbon and cigars night
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini is set to appear at Corleone’s Ristorante and Bar for a bourbon and cigars event. The event is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. A dinner buffet will be served at the event, which will feature Boom Boom Bourbon and Boom Boom Reserve Bourbon.
Iconic 'Pizza Mural' returns to new location near Cleveland's West Side
A year after the iconic, Instagram-favorite “Pizza Mural” made way for renovation work, another one has been completed in Lakewood, right next to Cleveland’s West Side.
King Tut Egyptian Street Food to open in Brecksville this fall
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A restaurant serving Egyptian food is scheduled to open by the end of October in Brecksville. King Tut Egyptian Street Food will occupy a space between Fashion Optical and Brecksville Kids Dentistry in a business plaza off the east side of Brecksville Road just north of Ohio 82. Creekside Restaurant & Bar is in the same plaza.
Tom Hanks auctioning off ‘Cast Away’ co-star Wilson to benefit the Greater Cleveland Film Commission
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tom Hanks is helping raise money for the Greater Cleveland Film Commission. The actor, who got his start in Cleveland as an intern at the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival in the 1970s, is putting an autographed Wilson volleyball up for auction. The winner will be drawn at the conclusion of his appearance on the “From Cleveland, For Cleveland” virtual speaker series at the Capitol Theatre on November 20.
Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon to step down: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Eric Gordon is one of the longest-serving leaders of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, taking over in 2011 after serving as the district’s chief academic officer for four years. Ever since, he’s been bursting with ideas to propel students to success.
Wing Week! Here are the CLE restaurants taking part
Cleveland Wing Week will return in just a couple of weeks. The popular event lasts a full week and is all about paying homage to the wing.
Northeast Ohio canine named finalist in People’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog contest
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Abbey, a five-year-old Siberian husky/English mastiff/pitbull from Fairlawn, has made it to the finals of People’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest. She is one of ten pooches vying for the prestigious title and the prizes that come with it. Besides her good looks, the panel...
viatravelers.com
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio
Sitting over 82.49 square miles, Cleveland is the second largest city in Ohio. It is one of the best places in the state to work, live, and explore with loved ones on vacation. Cleveland is home to museums, theatres, unique culture, natural parks, and several other attractions, making it an...
Scott Kraynak and Gary Dumm release collaborative, political ‘A-Men’ comic book
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland’s Scott Kraynak and Gary Dumm worked with a team of artists to craft a collaborative new comic book “A-Men,” featuring pages upon pages of political critique. The comic, featuring work by a dozen comic book creators, including Tim Switalski, Bruce Worden and...
theclevelandbucketlist.com
Clam Bakes Around Northeast Ohio
Haley has always loved reviewing locations and being in the know about the best neighborhoods, restaurants, and events in Cleveland. This passion fuels each guide and article she creates for The Cleveland Bucket List. She hopes you enjoy her stories and guides and get inspired to create an adventure of your own!
Street performers wanted: Downtown Cleveland Alliance starts ‘busker’ program to make downtown livelier
CLEVELAND, Ohio — To continue to make downtown livelier and unique, the Downtown Cleveland Alliance has started a Downtown Busker Program for musicians, dancers and artists alike. The DCA has created a street performance guide, scouted out locations for performers and is accepting applications from potential performers - ranging...
Explaining the secret $66 million Cuyahoga County stimulus deal: The Wake Up for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We were flummoxed when Cuyahoga County Council announced it would divvy up $66 million in federal stimulus money to award to members’ handpicked projects. “Not a slush fund,” said council.
Say it ain’t so: The much-respected Eric Gordon is stepping down as Cleveland schools CEO: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon will step down at the end of this school year, after ushering in a host of reforms over 11 years. We’re talking about his passion for students and education on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
Laurel School celebrates new yurt and bicycle boxes at Butler Campus: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Laurel School’s Butler Campus recently held its third annual Yurt Day to honor alumnus Mary French Conway. The 1946 graduate of the school was instrumental in the creation of the outdoor prekindergarten program at the Butler campus, which includes outdoor classes and programs as a part of the curricula.
clevelandmagazine.com
How Northeast Ohio Remembers Geauga Lake Amusement Park
For more than a century, the grounds of Geauga Lake were used for recreation and entertainment by Northeast Ohioans before the park’s closure in 2007. Screams of joy and clattering metal rattle the air as the roller coaster spirals and slices up its track at 45 miles per hour. Thrill seekers throw their hands up in worship — yet another group of converts to the church of the Corkscrew, a favorite at Geauga Lake along with Double Loop and Big Dipper.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces return of Trick-or-Treat Fest
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Monday their Trick-or-Treat Fest will return this October. It’s happening on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Oct. 7 through Oct. 30. The family-friendly event features 20 trick-or-treating stations, along with characters in costume around the zoo. Guests...
Fresh off riding in VeloSano, Sara Shookman to join her 'home team'
CLEVELAND — It was a successful weekend for VeloSano's Bike to Cure ride. Our VeloSano team joined thousands of other riders and volunteers to raise money to support life-saving cancer research at Cleveland Clinic. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
Best breakfast restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We’ve all heard the mantra that “breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” As the name suggests, it is the meal that “breaks” the overnight fasting period and replenishes your body’s glucose levels to boost your energy levels and increase your alertness.
coolcleveland.com
Lorain’s FireFish Festival Moves to a New Underutilized Location
The FireFish Festival, a community arts festival in downtown Lorain, has shapeshifted through many forms, all of them rooted in activating neglected and/or under-utilized spaces. That’s similar to the original mission of Cleveland Ingenuity Festival, which is no surprise: both were founded/co-founded by arts advocate James Levin, who also founded Cleveland Public Theatre in a neighborhood (Gordon Square) that was then down on its heels.
Medina community gathers to remember 9/11
MEDINA, Ohio -- Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, a somber group met at Medina’s 9/11 memorial, 300 W. Reagan Parkway, on Sunday to honor the memory of those who died that day. After an invocation by Ret. Col. Reid Miller...
