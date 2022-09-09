Diontae, Chuks say they'll play on Sunday against Bengals

Some good news coming from Steelers practice on Friday.

Both wide receiver Diontae Johnson and offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor say they will be good to go on Sunday.

Johnson was limited on both Wednesday and Thursday and said he practiced full on Friday.

“I got back on track, I’m ready to go,” said Johnson adding he isn’t worried about further injury.

He also said he had a severe foot cramp on Thursday but he’s fine now.

Johnson adding there is pain still in his shoulder but he will play through it.

“I’ll be good to go,” said Okorafor. He added that he was full practice on Friday as well.

The Steelers were swept by the AFC Champion Bengals last season, losing at home 24-10 in September and were embarrassed in Cincinnati 41-10 in November.