ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Diontae, Chuks say they'll play on Sunday against Bengals

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25TSY2_0hovJJu500

Some good news coming from Steelers practice on Friday.

Both wide receiver Diontae Johnson and offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor say they will be good to go on Sunday.

Johnson was limited on both Wednesday and Thursday and said he practiced full on Friday.

“I got back on track, I’m ready to go,” said Johnson adding he isn’t worried about further injury.

He also said he had a severe foot cramp on Thursday but he’s fine now.

Johnson adding there is pain still in his shoulder but he will play through it.

“I’ll be good to go,” said Okorafor. He added that he was full practice on Friday as well.

The Steelers were swept by the AFC Champion Bengals last season, losing at home 24-10 in September and were embarrassed in Cincinnati 41-10 in November.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Afc Champion Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Patriots sign OT Marcus Cannon to practice squad

The New England Patriots signed offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to their practice squad on Tuesday, per Pro Football Focus’s Doug Kyed. Cannon was a key piece of the Patriots from 2011-2020. He started in 69 games for the team during that timeframe and was a part of three Patriots championship teams. He was a fifth-round pick for New England in 2011 and played collegiately at TCU.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy