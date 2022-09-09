Okay, My Heart Honestly Hurts For These 20 People Having The Absolute Worst Week Ever
1. The person whose bananas went skydiving:
All of my bananas unpeeled themselves as I slept last night… I’ve never seen this happen before… from mildlyinfuriating
2. The person who has apparently been tasting their cats dirty-ass mouth for lord knows how long:
Woke up at 4am to this, I don't know how long it's been going on. I feel sick. from mildlyinfuriating
3. The person who got absolutely bodied by the Scrabble gods:
the definition of "I'm screwed" in scrabble from mildlyinfuriating
4. The person who will never get to feast on their precious little beans:
After 2 days of cookin’ beans, the pot explodes the night we were to feast on them from Wellthatsucks
5. The person who cooked their waffles to the limit that waffles can be cooked:
I just remembered I wanted waffles 6 days ago from Wellthatsucks
6. The person who will forever be jamming with their friends out in Portugal:
Buddy came back from vacation and realized he was missing a headphone so he checked it’s location and.. from Wellthatsucks
7. The 2022 Mosquito Award Winner for Blood Of The Year:
Took my kids swimming and came home with a grand total of 65 mosquito bites. My kids had 2 between the three of them. from Wellthatsucks
8. The person faced with Schrödinger's delivey:
Your Food Has Arrived. Good Luck. from mildlyinfuriating
9. The person who is currently on the front line of the Armadillo Wars:
This guy leapt through a window (shattering it) and into my house from mildlyinfuriating
10. The person whose rat friends made it so they're now perfectly set for a long winter:
I was gone for a month a half and left my car outside. This is what Arizona pack rats have done to my engine bay from Wellthatsucks
11. The person who seems to be getting progressively more and more hilarious things stuck in their drain at the worst possible time:
I have a 4 am flight, so I planned to do some chores and pack. A glass got stuck in my drain- I’ve been trying to get it out for an hour and now tongs are stuck and I’m not packed- I can’t get it out. from Wellthatsucks
12. The person who learned the hard way to always leave strings be:
My wife's new sweater had a hanging string... from Wellthatsucks
13. The person who had the unthinkable happen:
I dropped a 4000 piece lego set down my stairs. from mildlyinfuriating
14. The person who is stuck being friends with quite literally the worst nacho-maker in the world:
Friend offers to make nachos and this is what you get. How do you respond? from mildlyinfuriating
15. The person whose tattoo is apparently leaking:
My new tattoo stained my hotel bed sheets as I slept from mildlyinfuriating
16. The person who gets to play This Little Piggy Went To The Market with a brand new friend on the plane:
Why are people like this? from mildlyinfuriating
17. The person who knows that even the best sausages on Earth always taste better with a little plastic infusion:
Took some sausages out of the packaging from the freezer and fried them, turns out the sausages individually also had plastic wrappers on em. I only realized after I took a bite from mildlyinfuriating
18. The person whose dog might be an emissary of the devil:
My dog keeps randomly tearing up my moms Bible. This is the third Bible she’s had to purchase from mildlyinfuriating
Or maybe they just like paper. It does taste good, after all.
19. The person whose phone from 1874 couldn't survive a little fall:
my phone after a two-inch fall. from Wellthatsucks
John Quincy Adams-ass phone.
20. The person whose cup shall measure no more:
Washed my measuring cup and all the lines and numbers come off. from mildlyinfuriating
So it is written, so it shall be.
