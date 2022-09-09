Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Pike County man arrested for unlawful imprisonment
PIKE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Pike County man after they say he was holding a woman and two children hostage in a bathroom. The incident happened on September 3. According to an arrest citation written by KSP Post 9 Trooper Billy Ball, he and Trooper Combs were called to a home for a domestic violence complaint. When they arrived, witnesses told the troopers Aaron L. Coleman, 29, of Left Fork, was holding three people hostage including two children.
mountain-topmedia.com
Report of stolen car leads police to meth trafficking arrest
IVEL, Ky. — Police called to a report of a stolen vehicle ended up making a drug trafficking arrest instead. Police were called to the Alpike Motel, at Ivel, Friday evening, over a report that a stolen vehicle was there. When officers arrived, they discovered Michael Zienkiewicz, 30, of Pikeville, trying to get into the car, because the keys were locked inside.
WSAZ
Names of victims, suspect released in deadly shooting
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police has released the names of the victims and the suspect in a deadly shooting that left three dead Friday on Depot Street in Paintsville. Troopers identified the victims as Paula Wells, 56, Richard Morman, 56, and Myrtle Pack, 36, all of Paintsville.
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Searching for Man Wanted for Promoting Contraband, Violating Parole and Being in Possession of a Firearm.
Kentucky State Police on Wednesday announced on Facebook, they are searching for a 35 year old man with the name Joseph Thomas. Thomas is wanted for promoting contraband, violating parole, and being in possession of a firearm. If you have any information on his location, please call Kentucky State Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelevisalazer.com
INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO PEACH ORCHARD KILLING
LOUISA, Ky. — An investigation by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office into the August 16, 2022 shooting death of a 45 year-old Lawrence County man who was shot by a “property owner” is ongoing, a spokesperson for Sheriff Chuck Jackson said today. Jackson and Commonwealth’s Attorney...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE ARREST SUSPECT WANTED FOR MULTIPLE THEFTS IN THE GRAYSON AREA
GRAYSON, Ky. (August 11, 2022) – On August 7, 2022 The Kentucky State Police was notified by an off duty Trooper that he observed Eric Justice enter a residence on Midland Trail in Grayson, KY. Mr. Justice was wanted for numerous investigations being handled by Troopers at Post 14...
mountain-topmedia.com
Police arrest one man, look for another, as camera catches porch pirates in the act
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. — One Pike County man was arrested and police continue to search for another in connection with a case of porch piracy. Elkhorn City Police received complaints of two men stealing items from homes around Elkhorn City, and one homeowner caught the men in the act on video. The video, which police reviewed, reportedly shows the men walking onto a porch and taking packages that had been left earlier by a delivery driver.
WKYT 27
KSP looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection with body found in burned-out building
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a body found in a burned-out building in Lee County. The investigation began in early September when human skeletal remains were found in a burned structure on KY-52 W. The State Medical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
clayconews.com
Subject believed to be Armed and Dangerous sought by KSP Post 7, Richmond in ongoing Death Investigation after Human Remains found in Lee County, Kentucky
BEATTYVILLE, KY (September 13, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, is asking for the public’s assistance with locating Logan S. Reed, 33 years old of Richmond, KY. Reed is a person of interest involving an ongoing death investigation in Lee County. Reed...
Victims, suspect in Paintsville triple murder identified
The names of the three victims killed in a Kentucky shooting have been released.
mountain-topmedia.com
Man charged in Paintsville triple murder
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — We now know the name of the man accused of killing three people last week in Paintsville. After a brief manhunt, Pack was taken into custody a few blocks away, but was taken to an area hospital due to injuries received during the arrest. The victims...
wklw.com
KSP Investigates a Two Vehicle Fatal Collision in Floyd Co
Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle fatal collision in Floyd Co at approximately 6:14 AM Monday morning. The collision occurred on Kentucky Route 80 in the Martin community of Floyd Co. Upon arrival and through investigation, Troopers discovered 73 year old Sok Snyder of Langley was operating a 1999 White Cadillac and attempting to turn onto Kentucky Route 80 when her vehicle crossed the east bound lane and entered the lane of travel of a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander being operated by 23 year old Kyla Cox of Martin. Snyder was pronounced deceased on scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Trooper Ryan Hale. Trooper Hale was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, Maytown Volunteer Fire Department, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kentucky State Police: Found Lee County human remains identified
The human remains found in a burned structure in Lee County have been identified.
wklw.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates a Two Vehicle Fatal Collision in Floyd County
Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle fatal collision in Floyd County at approximately 6:14 a.m. this morning. The collision occurred on Kentucky Route 80 in the Martin community of Floyd County. Upon arrival and through investigation, troopers discovered 73 year old Sok Snyder of...
WSAZ
Police: Rumors of a serial killer unfounded
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rumors of a serial killer in Huntington are just that -- rumors, according to the Huntington Police Department. HPD posted Monday night that the rumor spread on social media as the result of one of four homicides police investigated this year. Three resulted in arrests, while the fourth “is being investigated thoroughly at this time,” the post said.
wmky.org
Upward Bound Associate Director Arrested
An Upward Bound employee has been arrested for the second time this summer. 33-year-old Samantha Bryant has been the Associate Director of Upward Bound Math and Science at Morehead State University since March of 2018. She has been employed at MSU since 2009. Bryant was arrested early Saturday morning for...
Wave 3
Ky. State Police investigate Johnson County shooting after 3 found dead inside home
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after three people in Johnson County were found dead inside a home on Friday. In a release, Kentucky State Police said troopers and investigators responded to a home on Depot Road on a report of a shooting. Officials found three people...
WKYT 27
Three people killed in Paintsville shooting, suspect arrested
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members are shocked and saddened after a deadly shooting took place in Paintsville on Friday. “Nothing like this should happen here in Paintsville, Kentucky. I’m not saying it would never happen, because here we are standing today. It happened,” Nella Smothers said. Officers...
wymt.com
Police searching for missing woman in Pike County
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky city are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Officials with the Pikeville Police Department are looking for Drema Gibson. She was last seen just after lunchtime on Saturday getting into a van on U.S. 23 in the city...
Authorities address concerns of Huntington serial killer
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities addressed the public Monday regarding concerns of a potential serial killer in the Huntington area. The statement, intended to address rumors circulating on social media, was released by the Huntington Police Department Monday evening, and pertains to speculation which has arisen following several homicides in the area since the beginning of 2022.
Comments / 0