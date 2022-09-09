Cher's Tweet About The Queen Of England's Passing Was Made Unintentionally Hilarious By The Wrong Emoji
I may be going to hell for laughing at this.
After news of the Queen of England's death made headlines, plenty of celebrities took to social media to offer their (admittedly mixed) reactions.
One of said celebs was none other than Cher, who A) had met the Queen a handful of times, and B) has a Twitter account that deserves to be studied in college courses.
The tweet started profoundly, with Cher writing, "Am sad about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Had [the] honor of meeting her."
"I was in [a] long line of people waiting to meet her, yet when she got to me, she asked me pertinent questions and seemed genuinely interested in talking to me," she continued.
Then there's the rest of the tweet....which I'll just leave here for a second:
Because yes, Cher did seem to unintentionally call Queen Elizabeth II a cow:
Presumably, Cher meant to call the Queen a "GOAT" and simply used the wrong emoji. Happens to the best of us!
Comments / 1