Public Safety

Mob pummels, robs man in unprovoked West Indian Day Parade attack: video

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
 4 days ago

A mob pummeled, slashed and robbed a man in an unprovoked attack at the West Indian Day Parade on Labor Day, according to police and new video.

The 44-year-old man was taking part in the festivities on Eastern Parkway near Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights around 7 p.m. Monday when about a dozen people began punching and kicking him, cops said.

Video released by the NYPD Thursday night shows a group of people fighting in the street – mostly appearing to target a man shown wearing a black shirt and white shorts.

About a dozen people attacked the 44-year-old victim during the festivities on Eastern Parkway near Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights around 7 p.m. Monday, police said.
NYPD

The victim was also slashed in the torso and robbed of two chains from around his neck, as well as his cell phone, car keys and wallet, cops said.

The alleged slashing and robbery are not shown in the video.

The victim’s wallet held identification documents, assorted credit and debit cards and cash, cops said.

The victim was robbed of two chains well as his cell phone, car keys and wallet, cops said.

The suspects fled, and the victim was taken to the Kings County Hospital Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

It was an otherwise quiet year for the annual parade, which is typically plagued by violence.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said cops may have prevented a shooting when they busted an unidentified man who “was coming into that area with a firearm.”

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.
NYPD

“He was quickly apprehended, and that firearm was seized,” she said.

A short distance away from the parade route, a stranger stabbed a Pennsylvania man in broad daylight during a fight over sitting on a bench, cops said.

Jason Morris, 40, knifed the 34-year-old victim in the face and back at Eastern Parkway and Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights when the squabble broke out around 2:45 p.m., authorities said.

Police assigned to the parade detail responded, but it’s unclear whether either man had been attending the festivities.

The victim was taken to the Kings County Hospital Center in stable condition, police said.

New York City, NY
