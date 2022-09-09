ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diane Keaton Posted About Lisa Kudrow After Spencer Pratt Called Her The "Worst Human"

By Chelsea Stewart
 7 days ago

Diane Keaton has chimed in on the Lisa Kudrow discourse with more positive things to say.

Taylor Hill / WireImage

Of course, this is after Spencer Pratt's TikTok , where he named the Friends star as the "rudest celebrity" he's ever met.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

"Hands down, one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with. By far," he said of Lisa, with Bethenny Frankel agreeing with him in the comments.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Recalling his experience in a follow-up post, Spencer said he met Lisa in 2009, when he and Heidi Montag were attending an "A-list party by the president of NBC," where it was "clear" that "no one wanted [them] there."

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

"It was almost like we were filming for Punk'd and a camera was going to pop up, but Heidi and I didn't care," he explained. "There was delicious food, open bar, and beautiful views of the Malibu ocean."

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Spencer said they were eating when "Phoebe [Lisa Kudrow] approaches — which was a little shocking, as no one had spoken to us at all at the party."

Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

"And right in front of me, she tells Heidi that she needs to get away from me as fast as possible because I'm gonna murder Heidi and that I have the eyes of a serial killer," Spencer recalled, adding that Lisa didn't laugh or anything before she walked away. "And that right there is the rudest moment I've ever encountered with a human being."

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Amid the drama, Diane posted a message about Lisa — without directly addressing the situation with Spencer.

Vera Anderson / WireImage

The post included a video of Lisa performing "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor and was interspersed with scenes from her most iconic TV and film projects. "I LOVE LISA KUDROW!!!" Diane captioned the post.

Instagram: @diane_keaton

It also got a response from Lisa herself, who called Diane "iconic" and "legendary" in the comments.

You can see Diane’s post with Lisa’s comment here .

diane
7d ago

Lisa is right. Heidi would have had a life, AND her own beautiful face had she left Spencer then and there. He controlled that girl. Was/is an appalling 'man'. Lisa just called him out on it. Grown Women try to help young women like that sometimes.

