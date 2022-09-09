PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction of a teenager for the attempted murder of another teen that occurred on a SEPTA platform in July. DA Krasner will also be joined by city officials to talk about the tragic murder of a 41-year-old mother of three and Philadelphia Parks and Recreation employee who was killed outside of the Mill Creek Recreation Center on Friday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO