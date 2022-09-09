ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI: Americans lost nearly $7 billion to cybercrime last year

By CBS Miami
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m6EOR_0hovGiEr00

Cheap ransomware kits led to increase in cybercrime 01:48

MIAMI - The FBI said Americans lost nearly 7 billion dollars to cybercrime last year.

One of the biggest problems is ransomware. A recent study from Sophos Cyber Security found 46 percent of organizations attacked last year paid the ransom, with an average payout of $812,360.

"Ransomware, it's a big problem and it's not going away anytime soon," said cyber security expert Scott Schober.

Schober says that's because it's easier than ever to commit these crimes. A report last month from Microsoft highlights how ransomware kits are advertised and sold on the dark web, giving hackers the tools needed to attack a company. They cost as little as $5.99, and the transaction is done in untraceable cryptocurrency.

"It allows you to remain anonymous so they can't catch you," said Schober. "That's, in a sense, the beauty of being a cybercriminal. You can work in this underground world and not easily be caught."

Before deploying that ransomware, hackers have to gain access to an organization's network, often done with stolen usernames and passwords for sale on the dark web. Experts say it's critical for companies to use safety protocols like two-factor authentication, to keep cybercriminals out.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Accused of voting illegally, Florida man asks "what did I do wrong?"

FORT LAUDERDALE - CBS4 talked with one of the people arrested last month, accused of illegally voting, and he's asking, what did he really do wrong?   The day officers came to arrest 71-year-old Nathaniel Singleton at his relative's house, he was still at work when he got a call about the officers who came looking for him. "Police was out there in the yard, guns drawn, come out, we know you're in there," he told CBS4.He's surprised because this is 2 years after he voted in the 2020 elections, and freedom and civic duty isn't something that Singleton takes...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Independent

Governments have spent billions in Covid relief money on police and prisons, new analysis finds

Local and state governments have pumped billions of dollars in Covid relief money to strengthen law enforcement, a new study from The Marshall Project has found.Under the terms of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) signed by president Joe Biden last spring, local and state governments received nearly $350bn to spend on Covid recovery. The amount, economists estimate, is the largest injection of cash into state and local governments in nearly 40 years. While a number of industries were decimated in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdowns, with small businesses focused on retail, dining, and lodging all badly affected,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Miami

Trump lawyers oppose DOJ effort to regain access to seized documents

Washington — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Monday urged a federal judge to continue to block Justice Department investigators from reviewing more than 100 sensitive documents seized by the FBI during its search at Mar-a-Lago, the latest in the legal back-and-forth between the former president's legal team and federal prosecutors.In a 21-page response to a Justice Department request asking the court to lift part of an order blocking the use of the documents for investigative purposes, Trump's lawyers called the federal probe into his handling of sensitive records "unprecedented and misguided," and said there is "no indication any...
POTUS
CBS Miami

Justice Department appeals ruling on special master in Trump case

Washington —The Justice Department filed notice Thursday that it is appealing a Florida federal court's ruling that appointed a special master, or an independent third party, to review the documents seized by federal law enforcement at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed to the bench by Trump in 2020, ruled Monday that the federal investigators probing whether Trump mishandled classified documents were to stop using the seized documents in their criminal probe, pending the review of a special master.The Justice Department also asked Cannon to partially lift her own ruling so that investigators can continue reviewing the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Americans#Cybercrime#Fraud#Sophos Cyber Security
CBS Miami

Justice Dept. OK with one Trump pick for Mar-a-Lago arbiter

WASHINGTON - The Justice Department said Monday that it was willing to accept one of Donald Trump's picks for an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of the former president's Florida home last month. The accommodation could help accelerate the selection process and shorten any delays caused by the appointment of the so-called special master. The judge in the case, granting a request from the Trump team, said last week that she would appoint a neutral arbiter to go through the records and weed out any that may be covered by executive privilege or attorney-client privilege....
POTUS
CBS Miami

Anti-Defamation League: Extremist hate crime on the rise in Florida

MIAMI BEACH - Extremist hate crime in Florida has increased 71% in the past two years, according to the latest report by the Anti-Defamation League. "We've had two incidents in recent years, and earlier than that.  We're very vulnerable because we're so very visible we have that magnificent copper dome," Joy Spill, Temple Emanu-El President said.Over the years, the Temple Emanu-El in Miami Beach has been targeted several times."It does affect you know the way we enter the building, the way we enter the building and think about being there, are we safe?" asked Spill.In light of the new ADL...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

70 percent increase in extremist incidents, ADL new report

MIAMI - There was a 70 percent increase in antisemitic and extremist related incidents in the state between 2020 and 2021, according to a report released by the Anti-Defamation League.In total, there were 207 extremist-related incidents in Florida in 2021, compared to 121 in 2020, according to the ADL Center on Extremism. According to the ADL, the incidents were driven, in part, by widespread disinformation and conspiracy theories which have "animated extremists and fueled antisemitism." Florida is home to an extensive, interconnected network of white supremacists and other far-right extremists who often collaborate in planning and executing propaganda distribution campaigns,...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
83K+
Followers
20K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy