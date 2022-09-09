ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is California's Most Popular Game Day Appetizer

By Logan DeLoye
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

After waiting patiently for months, football season is finally upon us, and what better way to celebrate game day than with good food and good friends. Nothing pairs with football quite like your favorite beverage and a hearty appetizer. Many of these foods are enjoyed throughout football season, and take special precedence during the Super Bowl. Popular game day appetizers include buffalo chicken dip, chili, wings, bbq, and various layered dips with chips.

According to drgnews , the most popular game day food that Californians enjoy during football season is cheese burger sliders. This staple game day appetizer only ranks as a favorite in California.

Here is what drgnews had to say about compiling the data to find the most popular game day food in each state:

"In a recent survey, 37% of men say they gain weight during the football season . . . and over half of them gain over 10 pounds. There’s some new Google Trends data on which foods are especially popular in each state . . . and six states are all about buffalo chicken dip, while four others prefer 7-layer dip. Chili is popular in three states . . . as is charcuterie and birria tacos."

