fox5ny.com

NY storm triggers flooding in Queens

NEW YORK - A fast-moving line of storms through the NYC region prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings and even a brief Tornado Warning in Brooklyn. The NY Tornado Warning was posted around 4:45 for coastal Brooklyn, near Breezy Point. There were no reports of an...
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Huge fare increases could be coming to NYC taxis

NEW YORK - Add New York City taxi cabs to the list of things that are expected to become more expensive. Big fare increases are being considered by regulators. The Taxi and Limousine Commission is proposing the first fare increase for drivers since 2012. They would increase the average passenger fares by about 23%.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended

The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
fox5ny.com

Burger King workers fight off robber in Bronx

NEW YORK - Workers at a Burger King in the Bronx stopped a would-be robber from getting away with hundreds of dollars on Tuesday afternoon. The NYPD released a security camera video showing a woman leaping over the counter after placing an order and then tussling with employees. The woman...
BRONX, NY
wskg.org

Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads

(WAMC) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat said the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties and New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former NY Lieut. Gov. Richard Ravitch on Kathy Hochul, the MTA and state's outmigration

Richard Ravitch’s breadth of experience is enormous. He’s an economic policy expert and a board member of the Volcker Alliance. He served as New York lieutenant governor under David Paterson. He was the former head of the MTA, a former chief labor negotiator for Major League Baseball and one of the handful of people who helped save New York City from going bankrupt in the 1970s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Mother charged in drowning deaths of 3 kids at Coney Island beach

NEW YORK - Police have arrested a Brooklyn woman in the deaths of her three children whose bodies were found on a beach in New York City. The medical examiner on Wednesday confirmed the children died by drowning and ruled their deaths as homicides. Authorities charged Erin Merdy, 30, with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Motorized lawn chairs zip down NYC bike lane

NEW YORK - It's one of those 'only in New York' sights... three people riding motorized lawn chairs down a Manhattan street. Elliot Katz caught video of the trio speeding down the bike lane on Columbus Ave. at W. 86th St. The middle driver wore a green "Luigi" helmet in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?

Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

