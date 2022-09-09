Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
NY storm triggers flooding in Queens
NEW YORK - A fast-moving line of storms through the NYC region prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings and even a brief Tornado Warning in Brooklyn. The NY Tornado Warning was posted around 4:45 for coastal Brooklyn, near Breezy Point. There were no reports of an...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
New York’s plan to put pot dealers with convictions first in line hits snags
New York State is the first state in the nation to put people with past marijuana-related criminal convictions first in line for legal retail licenses — but those applicants say they’re finding the application, due by Sept. 26, dauntingly complex. Hector Bonilla is one of more than 450...
Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident
Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
fox5ny.com
Huge fare increases could be coming to NYC taxis
NEW YORK - Add New York City taxi cabs to the list of things that are expected to become more expensive. Big fare increases are being considered by regulators. The Taxi and Limousine Commission is proposing the first fare increase for drivers since 2012. They would increase the average passenger fares by about 23%.
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
fox5ny.com
Burger King workers fight off robber in Bronx
NEW YORK - Workers at a Burger King in the Bronx stopped a would-be robber from getting away with hundreds of dollars on Tuesday afternoon. The NYPD released a security camera video showing a woman leaping over the counter after placing an order and then tussling with employees. The woman...
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst 'since Great Depression'
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
wskg.org
Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads
(WAMC) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat said the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties and New York City.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Former NY Lieut. Gov. Richard Ravitch on Kathy Hochul, the MTA and state's outmigration
Richard Ravitch’s breadth of experience is enormous. He’s an economic policy expert and a board member of the Volcker Alliance. He served as New York lieutenant governor under David Paterson. He was the former head of the MTA, a former chief labor negotiator for Major League Baseball and one of the handful of people who helped save New York City from going bankrupt in the 1970s.
fox5ny.com
Mother charged in drowning deaths of 3 kids at Coney Island beach
NEW YORK - Police have arrested a Brooklyn woman in the deaths of her three children whose bodies were found on a beach in New York City. The medical examiner on Wednesday confirmed the children died by drowning and ruled their deaths as homicides. Authorities charged Erin Merdy, 30, with...
Man jumps to death in front of Port Authority train in Manhattan
A man jumped to his death in front of a train at the 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal station early Monday, police said.
This NY Pizzeria Ranks No. 1 In US, Ties For Best In World According To New Top 50 Listing
Those in search of America’s best pizza need look no further than New York City, according to a new ranking from 50 Top Pizza. The annual listing of the world’s top 50 pizza restaurants named Una Pizza Napoletana, located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, as the best in the country.
fox5ny.com
Trio rides motorized lawn chairs in Manhattan
Move over e-bikes. How about e-lawn chairs? An Upper West Side resident captured 3 people riding lawn chairs in the bike lanes.
Man crushed to death by 2,000-pound machine at Brooklyn job site: officials
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 46-year-old construction worker was crushed to death when a 2,000-pound machine fell on him at a Brooklyn job site Monday morning, officials said. Authorities responded to an emergency call for a person trapped under a heavy machine at 1 Java Street in Greenpoint at 9:15 a.m., according to the FDNY. The […]
fox5ny.com
Attempted robbery at a Burger King
The NYPD released security video showing workers at a Burger King in the Bronx tussling with a woman who tried to steal hundreds of dollars from a cash register. This incident happened at the Burger King located at 557 Grand Concourse in the Bronx on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
fox5ny.com
After single-use bag ban, reusable totes are overwhelming New Jersey
TEANECK, N.J. - In the Garden State, shoppers have no choice but to bring a reusable bag into the local supermarket. With New Jersey's ban on plastic and paper bags, most people say it's turning into more of a nuisance—simply because they're overwhelmed. At a Stop and Shop in...
fox5ny.com
Motorized lawn chairs zip down NYC bike lane
NEW YORK - It's one of those 'only in New York' sights... three people riding motorized lawn chairs down a Manhattan street. Elliot Katz caught video of the trio speeding down the bike lane on Columbus Ave. at W. 86th St. The middle driver wore a green "Luigi" helmet in...
Construction worker shot 4 times, killed in Brooklyn
Based on the nature of the shooting, detectives are operating under the assumption he was targeted. They are looking through the victim's background, but at this point, they do not have any obvious motive.
Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?
Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
Police: Mother drowned three children on Coney Island
Charges are pending against the children's 30-year-old mother.
