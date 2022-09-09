Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Four local depredation reports, one confirmed wolf depredation
NORTHEAST OREGON – Several Livestock Depredation Investigation reports have been released by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. These reports stem over investigations from the last several weeks. Of those reports, four were from Union, Baker and Wallowa County, one of those was noted as a confirmed wolf depredation, which took place in the Balloon Tree area of Union County last week.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Storybook Quilt Auction to Support Local Families
BAKER CITY — (Release from Baker Relief Nursery) Baker Relief Nursery is now into their 2nd year of providing critical care services in their mission to provide support for rural children and their families. Empowering parents by helping to enhance parenting skills while promoting parent-child relationships to create a healthy and nurturing home environment.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Troopers on bikes help with Round-Up
PENDLETON – As Pendleton’s population swells during Round-Up week, Police Chief Chuck Byram said that his officers vitally need the support that’s offered from area law enforcement agencies. Sgt. Rick Jackson oversees a group of officers in patrolling the areas where trouble might arise. Jackson and his...
elkhornmediagroup.com
12-year-old trick rider performs in Happy Canyon
PENDLETON – The 2022 Happy Canyon Night Show opens tonight (Wednesday). The show that depicts the history of the area always features a surprise or two. Show Director Becky Fletcher Waggoner said this year will be no different. Piper Yule is an award-winning trick and Roman rider from Calgary,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker County Ambulance Service Transitioning to MetroWest
BAKER COUNTY – (Original Release from the City Manager of Baker City), Last Wednesday, Baker County signed a five-year contract with Metro West to provide ambulance services in the Baker County Baker ASA. As we approach October 1, 2022, Metro West is increasing its presence in the ASA. We appreciate their work and willingness to assist even before a contract had been finalized. With a finalized contract Baker City, LifeFlight, and Metro West can now complete preparations for transitioning FireMed customers over to Metro West. I know lots of questions about FireMed and the transition are circulating. The situation with the FireMed memberships has evolved as time has passed. Right now, if you have a FireMed membership, it will automatically roll into a LifeGuard membership for ground transport. Air transport will remain with LifeFlight. If your membership is currently expiring, you should still be able to sign up with FireMed until the end of September, and then the membership will roll into a LifeGuard membership with the other memberships.
elkhornmediagroup.com
City to seek $200,000 grant for Lions Park
COLLEGE PLACE – The College Place City Council meets tonight (Tuesday) at 7 p.m. The council will consider a resolution supporting the city’s grant application to the Port of Walla Walla/Walla Walla County’s nine tenths of a cent economic sales tax fund for Lions Park improvements for $200,000.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics Recognizes Patriot Day 2022
LA GRANDE – (Release from the Grande Ronde Hospital) September 11h was designated a National Day of Service and Remembrance by the United States Congress in 2009. On Sunday 9-11-2022, Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics will mark Patriot Day by honoring Union County First Responders – our local law enforcement, fire fighters, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, search and rescue, and military – as well as our own first responders and those military veterans currently working within our organization.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Air Quality Advisory for Central, Northeast and Southeast Oregon
Location: Baker, Crook, Deschutes, eastern Lane, Grant, Harney, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa and Wheeler counties. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday, Sept. 12, for Baker, Crook, Deschutes, eastern Lane, Grant, Harney, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa and Wheeler counties due to smoke primarily from the Cedar Creek fire near Oakridge and the Double Mountain fire near Joseph.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Expect 20-minute nighttime delays on OR 86 to allow for oversized freight
Update from ODOT- The the shipment along OR 86 WILL be delayed. ODOT has heard that it will travel to the dam next Monday or Tuesday (Sept. 19 or 20), with empty trailer returning to I-84 three days later. BAKER CITY – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) Motorists...
elkhornmediagroup.com
EOU Board of Trustees Discusses Presidential Search Process
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) The Eastern Oregon University board of trustees met in special session on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, to elect a vice-chair and discuss the presidential search process. Board Chair Cheryl Martin opened the meeting with commentary on the presidential transition. “We are...
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Pool Maintenance Update (Opens September 19)
LA GRANDE – (Release from La Grande Parks & Recreation) Due to unforeseen circumstances, two of our contractors have had to pull out of their scheduled work for Veterans’ Memorial Pool’s Maintenance shut down. What does this mean? Well, it means that a few of our normally scheduled items are not going to be completed at this time, but it also means that the pool will be open starting a week earlier! We will be open starting September 19th at 5am.
elkhornmediagroup.com
New fire station is moving forward
WESTON – A ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony has been held for East Umatilla Fire & Rescue’s new station in Weston. However, construction has not yet begun in earnest. Chief Dave Baty says that before that happens, attention is being given to all of the details. “They have finished the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Sam-O-Swim Center is closed for maintenance until September 26
BAKER CITY – A reminder that the Sam-O-Swim Center in Baker City is now closed until September 26th. This closure is an annual closure that allows for maintenance on the pool. The pool regularly offers lap swim times, water aerobics, public swim times and more. For a full schedule...
elkhornmediagroup.com
ODOT Construction Updates – Union County
UNION COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) 2nd Street Bridge over I-84: Work here will continue for the next several weeks. Travel over the bridge will be reduced to one lane this week and then closed the following week. Throughout this week, crews will be work on repairing portions of the bridge structure.
elkhornmediagroup.com
EOU Men’s Cross-Country Claims CCC Under Armour Team of the Week Award
LA GRANDE —(Release from Eastern Oregon University) The Cascade Collegiate Conference announced that the Eastern Oregon University Men’s Cross-Country team earned Under Armour Team of the Week honors for the week of Sept. 5-11. With the award, Eastern Oregon has now won three of the four weekly honors in the conference to open the season.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Police chase ends with vehicle on its rims
WALLA WALLA – A Walla Walla man, identified as Austin Hill, 24, was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting an officer, eluding police and ending the chase by driving a vehicle on its rims. According to the Walla Walla Police Department, dispatch was notified at 10:29 a.m. by a citizen...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Crockets Knob Fire is 75% contained
GREENHORN, OR – (Update from Crockets Knob Fire Officials) Weather: Today will be another dry day with relative humidity dropping into the 20s. Widespread smoke will persist in the area due to all fires Oregon and surrounding states. Temperatures will reach the low-80s today and winds should be calm. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
