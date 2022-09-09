Read full article on original website
Another day of smoky skies are in the Inland Northwest on Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday will see another day of smoky skies and less than ideal air quality in the Inland Northwest. According to Spokane Clean Air, the air quality in Spokane right now is at 154, which means the air is at an unhealthy level. Spokane Clean Air says the high pressure will produce above-average temperatures and poor ventilation. Wildfire...
KXLY
Stuck in the smoke again on Monday – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– The thick smoke across the Inland Northwest turned this weekend into a miserable one. Unfortunately, we have at least one more day of this before we could see long-term improvements in our air quality. Winds are almost calm on Sunday evening which means the smoke isn’t going...
KHQ Right Now
You can see it and smell it: the smoke is sticking around for the next few days in Spokane
You can still smell the smoke late Sunday night in Spokane, as air quality is still in the unhealthy range, and is set to continue throughout the beginning of the work week. These uncomfortable conditions will continue well into Monday and Tuesday in the Inland Northwest, as well as the rest of Washington and neighboring states. A clear up and cool down is on the way, however, beginning hopefully on Wednesday.
Bonner County Daily Bee
'We're surrounded by fires'
Air quality is officially "unhealthy" throughout North Idaho. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday morning to notify residents in the five northern counties of the degraded air quality caused by wildfire smoke. The current air quality index for the Coeur d'Alene area is especially...
FOX 28 Spokane
Annual Spokane River Cleanup returns Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. – The annual gathering to cleanup the Spokane River will be Sept. 17. In the City of Spokane, the cleanup will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and in Spokane Valley the cleanup will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Unlike previous years, the cleanup...
Hazy skies grace the Spokane area, leaving poor air quality
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane air quality is at an unhealthy level right now. According to Spokane Clean Air, the air quality level in Spokane right now is 151, falling in the unhealthy level. This means that everyone may experience health effects. Those in members of sensitive groups may have more serious health effects as a result of the poor air quality.
FOX 28 Spokane
Smoky skies and Air quality alerts in place
Smoky skies and warm daytime highs will continue through today, with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible in the Cascades and NE mountains of Washington into this evening. There is a more widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms by Tuesday afternoon, bringing dangerous cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds, brief heavy...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County Interstate Fair monitors air quality issue
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair is monitoring air quality issues, but all events are continuing as planned. If you do have health issues the fair encourages you to wear a mask. The 71st annual Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo will kick off Friday, Sept. 9,...
Coeur d’Alene Fire closes all outside burning due to unhealthy air quality
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department has closed all outside burning due to continued unhealthy air quality in the region. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality advised the burn ban. This includes small personal recreational fires, even if it’s in an approved fire pit. CDA Fire will prohibit all recreational fires until further notice and will ask...
KTVB
Idaho forest fire update
The Moose Fire, Idaho's largest, has burned nearly 200 square miles northwest of Salmon. The Ross Fork Fire has evacuations in place for part of Sawtooths.
Tri-City Herald
Fall may feel like winter this year. The Farmers’ Almanac predicts ‘frosty fall’ for WA
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw many areas of Washington record some of their hottest summer...
Air 4 Adventure: Let’s ride over Grand Coulee and Moses Coulee
CENTRAL WASHINGTON: If you are looking for a change in scene and a little adventure, we have the place for you. About 100 miles west of Spokane are two geographical wonders — Grand Coulee and Moses Coulee. Carved by Ice-Age floods, the areas offer miles of hiking trails and...
FOX 28 Spokane
Hangar fire at Felts Field caused by spontaneous combustion of oily rags
SPOKANE, Wash. – On Saturday, Sept. 10, firefighters from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) urgently responded to reports of a fire at Felts Field Spokane Airport just after 6 p.m. On scene, a hangar was reported to be smoking, with visible flames. A second-alarm...
kpq.com
Unhealthy Smoke Levels Plague North Central Washington
Chelan and Douglas County residents continue to contend with increased smoke this weekend, with fires blowing in from all over the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is coming from the White River, Irving Peak, Pasayten, Minnow Creek, and the Bolt Creek fires, along with multiple wildfires in Oregon and Idaho. According...
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
FOX 28 Spokane
Rathdrum man wins Bassmaster Angler of the Year
RATHDRUM, Idaho – A Rathdrum fisherman recently came home as the Bassmaster Angler of the Year. It’s a pro tournament that started back in 2006. Brandon Palaniuk has been fishing ever since he could remember. “There’s even photo evidence of me holding a rod and reel when I...
dpgazette.com
Delayed – Loon Lake Roundabout
Paving remains on schedule for the 12 miles on Highway 395 in Stevens County between Loon Lake and Hafer Road for completion in October, the start date for roundabout construction will be delayed. An anticipated start date for the State Route 292 and Garden Spot Road detours will be Monday, September 19th. Roundabout construction and detours will still last about two weeks once construction begins.
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
KHQ Right Now
New Chipotle location could be coming to Five Mile neighborhood
A building permit has been filed to add a new Chipotle location to the 5 Mile neighborhood. If it gets approved, this will be the fourth Chipotle in the Spokane area.
travelawaits.com
11 Amazing Experiences For Non-Hikers In Washington State’s National Parks
The state of Washington has a trifecta of national parks. North Cascades is near the Canadian border on Washington Highway 20. Mount Rainier is east of Seattle/Tacoma with entrances on either the west or east side of the mountain. Olympic is on the Olympic Peninsula and is the largest of the three parks.
