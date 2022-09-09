ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY

Stuck in the smoke again on Monday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The thick smoke across the Inland Northwest turned this weekend into a miserable one. Unfortunately, we have at least one more day of this before we could see long-term improvements in our air quality. Winds are almost calm on Sunday evening which means the smoke isn’t going...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

You can see it and smell it: the smoke is sticking around for the next few days in Spokane

You can still smell the smoke late Sunday night in Spokane, as air quality is still in the unhealthy range, and is set to continue throughout the beginning of the work week. These uncomfortable conditions will continue well into Monday and Tuesday in the Inland Northwest, as well as the rest of Washington and neighboring states. A clear up and cool down is on the way, however, beginning hopefully on Wednesday.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

'We're surrounded by fires'

Air quality is officially "unhealthy" throughout North Idaho. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday morning to notify residents in the five northern counties of the degraded air quality caused by wildfire smoke. The current air quality index for the Coeur d'Alene area is especially...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
City
Spokane, WA
City
Palouse, WA
City
Pacific, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Annual Spokane River Cleanup returns Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. – The annual gathering to cleanup the Spokane River will be Sept. 17. In the City of Spokane, the cleanup will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and in Spokane Valley the cleanup will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Unlike previous years, the cleanup...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Hazy skies grace the Spokane area, leaving poor air quality

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane air quality is at an unhealthy level right now. According to Spokane Clean Air, the air quality level in Spokane right now is 151, falling in the unhealthy level. This means that everyone may experience health effects. Those in members of sensitive groups may have more serious health effects as a result of the poor air quality.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Smoky skies and Air quality alerts in place

Smoky skies and warm daytime highs will continue through today, with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible in the Cascades and NE mountains of Washington into this evening. There is a more widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms by Tuesday afternoon, bringing dangerous cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds, brief heavy...
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

Spokane County Interstate Fair monitors air quality issue

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair is monitoring air quality issues, but all events are continuing as planned. If you do have health issues the fair encourages you to wear a mask. The 71st annual Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo will kick off Friday, Sept. 9,...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
#Thunderstorms
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coeur d’Alene Fire closes all outside burning due to unhealthy air quality

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department has closed all outside burning due to continued unhealthy air quality in the region. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality advised the burn ban. This includes small personal recreational fires, even if it’s in an approved fire pit. CDA Fire will prohibit all recreational fires until further notice and will ask...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KTVB

Idaho forest fire update

The Moose Fire, Idaho's largest, has burned nearly 200 square miles northwest of Salmon. The Ross Fork Fire has evacuations in place for part of Sawtooths.
IDAHO STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 28 Spokane

Hangar fire at Felts Field caused by spontaneous combustion of oily rags

SPOKANE, Wash. – On Saturday, Sept. 10, firefighters from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) urgently responded to reports of a fire at Felts Field Spokane Airport just after 6 p.m. On scene, a hangar was reported to be smoking, with visible flames. A second-alarm...
SPOKANE, WA
kpq.com

Unhealthy Smoke Levels Plague North Central Washington

Chelan and Douglas County residents continue to contend with increased smoke this weekend, with fires blowing in from all over the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is coming from the White River, Irving Peak, Pasayten, Minnow Creek, and the Bolt Creek fires, along with multiple wildfires in Oregon and Idaho. According...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Rathdrum man wins Bassmaster Angler of the Year

RATHDRUM, Idaho – A Rathdrum fisherman recently came home as the Bassmaster Angler of the Year. It’s a pro tournament that started back in 2006. Brandon Palaniuk has been fishing ever since he could remember. “There’s even photo evidence of me holding a rod and reel when I...
RATHDRUM, ID
dpgazette.com

Delayed – Loon Lake Roundabout

Paving remains on schedule for the 12 miles on Highway 395 in Stevens County between Loon Lake and Hafer Road for completion in October, the start date for roundabout construction will be delayed. An anticipated start date for the State Route 292 and Garden Spot Road detours will be Monday, September 19th. Roundabout construction and detours will still last about two weeks once construction begins.
LOON LAKE, WA

