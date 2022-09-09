ST. LOUIS (AP) — The cheers began for Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina as they walked in from the bullpen before the game, the St. Louis fans standing to salute them for all they’d accomplished together. After the final out in a 4-1 victory over Milwaukee on Wednesday night, it was time for the Cardinals to shower the record-making duo with a clubhouse celebration. Wainwright and Molina started together for the 325th time, the most by a battery in major league history. The duo eclipsed the regular-season mark of 324 held by the Detroit Tigers pair of Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-1975. “Great feeling to be on top of that list,” Molina said. “And doing it with Waino, a great human being, it’s just amazing.”

