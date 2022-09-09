ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Etta Candy is president on Wonder Woman's personal Earth

By Samantha Puc
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 5 days ago

Pariah has birthed a new Multiverse using the essences of the Justice League heroes, and each of them is still stuck on their private Earths as of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4 . Barry Allen and Hal Jordan are attempting to free them all, but it isn't easy to get someone out of their personal "happiness prison," which Barry knows from experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2j1f_0hovA9PX00

Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League - Wonder Woman #1 cover (Image credit: DC)

Now, in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths: Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1 , Etta Candy is sworn in as president for a second term. Diana arrives just in time to celebrate her friend and also to ask Etta to return a book borrowed from Queen Hippolyta, since in this reality, Diana's mother isn't a god.

Then Diana whisks Etta to the capital of Themyscira for a "gift," but before Diana can reveal anymore she's tackled by Artemis, a former Wonder Woman and one of the Amazons' best warriors. In this timeline, Artemis apparently never killed Hippolyta , and she and Diana are still friends. In the main DC continuity, their relationship is shaky at best after Diana learned the truth about how and why her mother was murdered by a warrior she trusted.

The Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths: Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1 preview can be seen below.

Image 1 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mKwfF_0hovA9PX00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 2 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hon2_0hovA9PX00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 3 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Rab2_0hovA9PX00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 4 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dJ9WG_0hovA9PX00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 5 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2asxLs_0hovA9PX00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 6 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U1dpR_0hovA9PX00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 7 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TlAJU_0hovA9PX00

(Image credit: DC)

In addition to Diana and Etta apparently remaining close despite Etta's obligations as POTUS, one panel shows a statue in Washington, D.C. that appears to depict Nubia, Artemis, and Diana, who've all held (or will hold) the Wonder Woman title at some point in the main DC Universe. With Etta swearing in on a book that's precious to Themyscira, it seems as if Wonder Woman has finally reached her lifelong goal: peace, lead by example by the Amazons.

As seen in the Superman and Hawkgirl stories from the 'Worlds Without' series of one-shots, however, Pariah isn't giving these heroes their ideal existences without a price. And though it isn't visible in these preview pages, we're sure Wonder Woman has to tackle some darkness at some point in the issue itself.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths: Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1 is written by Tini Howard, drawn by Leila Del Duca, colored by Jordie Bellaire, and lettered by Troy Peteri. It will be available September 13.

These are the most important and impactful DC Comics events of all time .

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

First trailer for Damien Chazelle's Babylon invites us to a wild, nonstop party

Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and... an alligator on a leash star in the eagerly-anticipated teaser. The first trailer for Damien Chazelle's star-studded Babylon is here – and it promises a wild, nonstop party. The clip, which debuted at Toronto Film Festival before landing online, sees Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt indulging themselves in the hedonistic delights of 1920s Hollywood.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
GamesRadar

Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front called "terrific" and "chilling" in rave first reviews

As the World War I film premieres at Toronto Film Festival, critics have shared their overwhelming positive thoughts about it online. New Netflix movie All Quiet on the Western Front is receiving rave first reviews, with critics calling it "harrowing", "terrific", and a "chilling piece of anti-war filmmaking". Directed by Edward Berger, it follows Paul, a young German soldier, whose euphoria over fighting in World War I soon turns to fear when he and his comrades are sent into the trenches.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wonder Woman#Earth#Justice League#Artemis#Amazons
GamesRadar

Matthew Rosenberg launches Ashcan Press via personal newsletter

Writer Matthew Rosenberg's Ashcan Press will launch at least six new comics in the coming years. Matthew Rosenberg has officially launched Ashcan Press (opens in new tab) via his newsletter on Substack, though he warns fans that it's not exactly a traditional small publisher. He teases at least six brand new comics projects launching in the next few years via the platform, though it seems as if there won't be many teasers or previews of upcoming titles.
COMICS
GamesRadar

House of the Dragon is about to recast your favorite characters – here's what to expect

Milly Alcock and Emily Carey aren't the only actors being swapped out when the Game of Thrones prequel hits episode 6. House of the Dragon's Emily Carey and Milly Alcock are earning praise for their performances as Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones' prequel – but the duo's stint on the HBO fantasy drama is almost over. Episode 6, which is set to air in just a couple of weeks, will see two different actors take over their roles (and they're not the only ones being replaced).
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

House of the Dragon episode 4 foreshadows the fate of a major character

A blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in House of the Dragon points towards a looming plot point. House of the Dragon episode 4 has foreshadowed the dark future of a major character. The episode saw the return of Daemon Targaryen to Westeros, the ongoing quest to find Rhaenyra Targaryen a husband, and, naturally, more plotting and planning from the main cast of characters – but one moment points towards a major event that's still to come.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Wonder Woman
GamesRadar

Cobra Kai theory unlocks one of Terry Silver’s biggest secrets

Terry Silver: karate king and megalomaniac mastermind. But what makes him tick? While Karate Kid Part 3 and the past two seasons of Cobra Kai have covered the sensei’s surface-level motivations for his continual harassment of Daniel LaRusso, a new fan theory doing the rounds on social media could hint at a tragic background for the villain.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

Who is Jeff Kay? Cobra Kai season 5’s tribute, explained

Cobra Kai season 5's third episode, "Playing With Fire", ended with a tribute to one of its crew. The message, which appeared on screen prior to the credits, read ‘In Memoriam Jeff Kay 1965-2021.’ Kay died of a heart attack in October 2021, partway through the production of Cobra Kai season 5.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

29K+
Followers
34K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy