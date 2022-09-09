Etta Candy is president on Wonder Woman's personal Earth

Pariah has birthed a new Multiverse using the essences of the Justice League heroes, and each of them is still stuck on their private Earths as of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4 . Barry Allen and Hal Jordan are attempting to free them all, but it isn't easy to get someone out of their personal "happiness prison," which Barry knows from experience.

Now, in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths: Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1 , Etta Candy is sworn in as president for a second term. Diana arrives just in time to celebrate her friend and also to ask Etta to return a book borrowed from Queen Hippolyta, since in this reality, Diana's mother isn't a god.

Then Diana whisks Etta to the capital of Themyscira for a "gift," but before Diana can reveal anymore she's tackled by Artemis, a former Wonder Woman and one of the Amazons' best warriors. In this timeline, Artemis apparently never killed Hippolyta , and she and Diana are still friends. In the main DC continuity, their relationship is shaky at best after Diana learned the truth about how and why her mother was murdered by a warrior she trusted.

The Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths: Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1 preview can be seen below.

In addition to Diana and Etta apparently remaining close despite Etta's obligations as POTUS, one panel shows a statue in Washington, D.C. that appears to depict Nubia, Artemis, and Diana, who've all held (or will hold) the Wonder Woman title at some point in the main DC Universe. With Etta swearing in on a book that's precious to Themyscira, it seems as if Wonder Woman has finally reached her lifelong goal: peace, lead by example by the Amazons.

As seen in the Superman and Hawkgirl stories from the 'Worlds Without' series of one-shots, however, Pariah isn't giving these heroes their ideal existences without a price. And though it isn't visible in these preview pages, we're sure Wonder Woman has to tackle some darkness at some point in the issue itself.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths: Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1 is written by Tini Howard, drawn by Leila Del Duca, colored by Jordie Bellaire, and lettered by Troy Peteri. It will be available September 13.

