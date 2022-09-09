Southern Californians who depend on Metrolink and Amtrak may need to find a new way to get from point A to point B if a strike can't be averted.In the United States, 12 unions represent tens of thousands of rail workers. While a majority of the unions have agreed to tentative deals three continue to hold out and are seeking more predictable schedules and work conditions. As of Wednesday, these three unions are still at the bargaining table and have floated a potential strike, which could begin as soon as Friday at midnight. While Metrolink and Amtrak do not have direct ties...

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO