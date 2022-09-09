ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Four-star CB Asaad Brown puts Ole Miss in his top 10

Oscar Smith High School (Va.) four-star cornerback Asaad Brown announced his top 10 schools this week with Ole Miss making the cut. Brown made the announcement via his personal twitter. Other schools also making the top 10 list included Arkansas, Virginia Tech, LSU, North Carolina, Penn State, Mississippi State, Florida...
WJTV 12

U.S. Attorney: Oxford woman stole millions from Mississippi State sorority

An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank […]
Oxford, MS
Oxford, MS
Oxford, MS
tn.gov

Mississippi Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud

NASHVILLE – A woman in Southaven, Mississippi is charged in Memphis, Tennessee with TennCare fraud in connection with continuing to use TennCare benefits after moving out of state. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) with Shelby County Sheriff’s Officers today announced the arrest of 25-year-old Candis Lavender. Investigators say...
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Coroner identifies clerk murdered in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
wtva.com

Store clerk murdered in Tupelo described as good, generous man

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The murder of a store clerk in Tupelo has shaken the community. Chris Copeland, 26, is accused of shooting Parmvir Singh, 33, on Sunday at the Chevron gas station at Cliff Gookin Boulevard and Thomas Street. Police said the shooting apparently happened during a robbery. "I...
TUPELO, MS
rolling out

‘We can meet and die’: Teen’s shooting spree starts on Facebook Live; 4 dead

A teenager is currently in custody in Memphis‘ Shelby County jail after allegedly going on a shooting spree while driving through multiple states. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested on the evening of Sept. 7 in Southaven, Mississippi, hours after he went on Facebook Live and shot a random customer in an AutoZone. Kelly then ran out of the store and ended the live stream. He went on again live throughout the shooting spree and continued repeating how he didn’t care about shooting on camera.
MEMPHIS, TN
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police are investigating evening shooting in Lee Acres

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in Lee Acres. Around 6 PM officers were notified about a shooting at a home on Fillmore Drive. According to police, the homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Both men were armed, and investigators say...
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Missing Tunica teen found

UPDATE: Mashayla Jackson has been found safe, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The MBI has issued a Endangered / Missing Child Alert for Mashayla Jackson. She was last seen on Park Drive in Tunica, […]
TUNICA, MS
wtva.com

One arrested after high speed chase through Pontotoc

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) has shared more information about a Monday afternoon high-speed chase and arrest. MHP Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the chase began on Highway 278 in Thaxton. The chase ended at approximately 6:30 along Highway 41. McGee said a trooper tried to...

