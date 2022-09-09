ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: Many guilty of indulging in false equivalence

By Owen W. Muelder
 5 days ago
Editor, Register-Mail: Television news talking heads, newspaper editorial writers, opinion columnists, radio talk show hosts and individuals submitting letters to the editor are often guilty of indulging in false equivalence. All of us, including me, are also guilty of sometimes doing this in our daily lives.

False equivalence is a logical fallacy that occurs when someone incorrectly asserts that two or more things are equivalent because they share some characteristics, despite the fact that there are also notable differences between them. They generally exaggerate similarities and ignore important differences, such as the magnitude of the occurrences or acts.

Two individuals, for example, may each be guilty of having broken a law, but the difference in seriousness or scope of the offense can be enormous. It is important to keep this in mind when someone with a slanted agenda is attempting to distract the listener or reader from assessing the severity of the offense.

Consequently we must all attempt to highlight differences between what is a serious offense from something that is much more heinous. Plums and watermelons are both fruits and are therefore similar, but they are not the same thing. — Owen W. Muelder, Galesburg

