ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why ChargePoint Stock Is Charging Up This Week

By Neha Chamaria
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

What happened

ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock jumped this week, gaining a solid 21.6% through the week as of 1 p.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence . If ChargePoint impressed investors with its quarterly numbers and outlook last week, an analyst singled out the electric vehicle (EV) charging stock this week as a major potential winner from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

So what

Maheep Mandloi from Credit Suisse initiated coverage on ChargePoint stock midweek with an outperform rating and a price target of $22 per share. For context, even after this week's stunning rally, ChargePoint stock is hovering around $17.55 per share as of this writing.

Mandloi is bullish about ChargePoint especially after the IRA was signed into law some weeks ago. The IRA has big spending lined up on clean energy technologies, including EVs, and has brought back tax credits for EV charging stations.

Mandloi sees ChargePoint benefiting under the IRA given its first-mover advantage in the industry and a "capital-light growth model." The analyst also saw the stock attractively valued at the time of his rating. ChargePoint, which sells charging hardware as well as software and service subscriptions, is among the largest EV charging networks in the world with an unbeatable lead in the commercial level-2 chargers in North America. As of Aug. 31, the company had more than 200,000 activated charging ports across North America and Europe.

Now what

Mandloi is among the several analysts who have turned bullish about ChargePoint after the IRA came into effect, followed by a strong set of second-quarter numbers from the company. ChargePoint's quarterly revenue crossed the $100 million mark for the first time in Q2 as its revenue shot up 93% year over year.

ChargePoint's losses widened in the quarter, but its gross margin improved sequentially, and its total installed EV charging ports jumped 70% year over year.

Above all, ChargePoint expects 100% year-over-year growth in its third-quarter revenue and sees a strong second half of the year that should help it generate $450 million to $500 million in revenue for the year.

Long story short, ChargePoint looks perfectly poised to exploit opportunities as EV sales boom and spending under the IRA kicks off, and that's why investors loaded up on the EV stock this week .

10 stocks we like better than ChargePoint Holdings Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ChargePoint Holdings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

Amazon offers a diverse business model and robust financial results. The company is already very large and continues to grow at an impressive speed. You can start here and then build your portfolio around the Amazon keystone. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Tuesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

The market has had a rough year, largely due to high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates. Inflation slowed in July, and now the market is wondering if it slowed again in August. Whichever way inflation goes has the potential to significantly move markets, one way or the other. You’re...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges

David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time. You’re...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Chargepoint#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Chargepoint Holdings#Ira#Ev
The Motley Fool

1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

Pfizer is trading at a very reasonable valuation compared to its industry's average. The company's current lineup and pipeline paint an excellent picture for its future. With a sizable dividend and conservative payout ratio, the stock is a solid pick for income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

British American Tobacco, Energy Transfer, and Verizon are all growing businesses. All pay relatively safe dividends that are likely to keep increasing over time. The three stocks are presently priced at valuation multiples in the single digits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
The Motley Fool

This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be 1 To Hold Forever

Wall Street has been on a rollercoaster in 2022 as investors move away from growth stocks. Income-generating stocks have become a go-to outlet for investors looking to minimize volatility. This passive income powerhouse is perfectly positioned to richly reward patient investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 2 Dividend Stocks Haven't Been This Cheap in Years

Takeda Pharmaceuticals and Verizon Communications are two stocks trading at multi-year lows. Takeda's high debt levels have investors worried, but its debt-to-equity ratio is improving. Verizon's subscriber numbers were underwhelming last quarter, but the business is still doing well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth

Amazon's strengths should help it bounce back from near-term headwinds. Berkshire Hathaway has a fantastic management team and offers diversified exposure. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Cathie Wood bought shares of Velo3D, DraftKings, and Nvidia on Monday. The three stocks are trading well below their earlier highs, but the long-term outlook is brighter than the current stock charts indicate. Ark Invest doesn't have a problem buying falling stocks, but 2020 seems far away given the sluggish...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Are I Bonds Still a Worthwhile Investment for You Today?

Inflation is down a bit from its recent highs, but is still running hot overall. I Bonds provide guaranteed returns, stability of principal, and inflation protection. Even though purchase limits are relatively low, I Bonds make sense on the margin. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Great Reasons to Take Social Security Benefits at 62

Filing for Social Security at 62 means getting stuck with a lower monthly benefit for life. Despite that financial hit, claiming benefits at 62 often makes a lot of sense. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

Intel's expensive expansion plans are spooking investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
216K+
Followers
106K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy