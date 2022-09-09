ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson City, IL

PBL High School XC competes in Uni High Potluck Meet

URBANA – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School cross country team competed at the Uni High Potluck Meet on Tuesday. The PBL girls finished second wit ha score of 46 behind Uni High (17). Mackenzie Swan finished ninth with a time of 22:59 while Grace McCoy finished 14th with a time...
URBANA, IL
GCMS volleyball loses in two sets to Rantoul

GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 25-21, 25-19 to Rantoul on Monday. Natalie DeSchepper had three kills and one ace for GCMS (2-9) while Sophia Ray had three kills, one block, two assists, three digs and two aces. Savannah Shumate had one kill and two blocks while Rylee Stephens had four assists and two digs, Madison McCreary had eight digs, one assist, one kill and two aces, Aubrey Williams had one kill, two digs and one ace and Rilynn Cuppernell had one kill.
GIBSON CITY, IL
GCMS tennis loses 6-3 to Maroa-Forsyth

FORSYTH – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost 6-3 to Maroa-Forsyth on Tuesday. Katie Steidinger defeated Kristen Tuan 8-6, Lexi Cliff defeated Hana Qidan 8-7 (7) and Syda Schlickman defeated Shorkea Qidan 8-3 to earn GCMS’s match wins. Audrey Iverson lost 8-7 (7) to Jasmeet Kaur, Katelynn Shockey...
MAROA, IL
GCMS boys golf wins dual meet over Iroquois West

SAYBROOK – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team won a dual meet 183-197 over Iroquois West on Wednesday. Ryan Carley finished second with a score of 41 to lead GCMS while Carter Eichelberger and Alex Overman tied for third with scores of 47 each, Will Baillie and Getty Greer tied for fifth with scored of 48 apiece and Zach Price shot a 50.
IROQUOIS, IL
PBL football to play at Pontiac at 7 p.m. Friday

PAXTON – After an overtime victory over Bloomington Central Catholic, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team is looking to stay undefeated. As PBL prepares to play at Pontiac at 7 p.m. on Friday, head coach Josh Pritchard noted that BCC improved 3-0 after its walk-off win last year against PBL and would go on and miss the playoffs. With his team at 3-0, Pritchard is hoping to avoid a similar letdown.
PONTIAC, IL
Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 8-0 over Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin

ROSSVILLE – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 8-0 over Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin on Monday. Chase Minion scored a hat trick in the first half as he scored in the sixth, 15th and 33rd minutes off assists from Jacob Chittick, David Hull and Nick Giroux, respectively. Minion also assisted a Seth Kollross goal scored in the 29th minute.
ROSSVILLE, IL
GCMS MS baseball loses 4-1 to Heyworth in regional quarterfinals

HEYWORTH – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team lost 4-1 to Heyworth in the IESA Class 2A regional quarterfinals on Wednesday. Graydon Leonard hit 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for GCMS (4-11) at the plate. On the mound, Leonard allowed four runs – three earned...
HEYWORTH, IL
PBL JH baseball advances to regional semifinals with 15-5 win over Bement

BEMENT – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team won 15-5 over Bement in the IESA Class 2A Sullivan Regional quarterfinals on Wednesday. The Panthers (3-11) scored 11 runs in the third inning to erase a 5-4 deficit. Ben Strebeck, Mason Loschen and Konnor Burnett each drew a leadoff...
BEMENT, IL
GCMS JV football wins 40-0 over El Paso-Gridley

EL PASO – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior varsity football team won 40-0 over El Paso-Gridley on Monday. Jacob Chase had two rushing touchdowns for GCMS (2-0) and caught a touchdown pass from Zeb Greer. Greer also threw touchdown passes to Connor Kinzinger and Ryker Grauer while Trent Wetherell had a rushing touchdown.
GIBSON CITY, IL

