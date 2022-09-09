ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rantoul, IL

fordcountychronicle.com

PBL High School XC competes in Uni High Potluck Meet

URBANA – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School cross country team competed at the Uni High Potluck Meet on Tuesday. The PBL girls finished second wit ha score of 46 behind Uni High (17). Mackenzie Swan finished ninth with a time of 22:59 while Grace McCoy finished 14th with a time...
URBANA, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS volleyball loses 25-9, 25-16 to Fieldcrest

GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 25-9, 25-16 to Fieldcrest on Tuesday. Sophia Ray had three kills, four assists, five digs and one ace while Natalie DeSchepper had two kills, two blocks and two digs, Savannah Shumate had one kill, three blocks and three digs, Rylee Stephens had three assists and two digs, Madison McCreary had 10 digs, Aubrey Williams had two kills and Reagan Tompkins had two kills and one block.
GIBSON CITY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

PBL volleyball ends losing streak with two-set win over Tuscola

PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team won 25-18, 25-17 over Tuscola on Tuesday. With the win, PBL snapped a three-match losing streak and improved its record to 5-3. “Anytime we can come away with a win, I’ll be happy,” Stalowy said. “We had a three-game slump, and I...
TUSCOLA, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS tennis loses 6-3 to Maroa-Forsyth

FORSYTH – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost 6-3 to Maroa-Forsyth on Tuesday. Katie Steidinger defeated Kristen Tuan 8-6, Lexi Cliff defeated Hana Qidan 8-7 (7) and Syda Schlickman defeated Shorkea Qidan 8-3 to earn GCMS’s match wins. Audrey Iverson lost 8-7 (7) to Jasmeet Kaur, Katelynn Shockey...
MAROA, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

PBL football to play at Pontiac at 7 p.m. Friday

PAXTON – After an overtime victory over Bloomington Central Catholic, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team is looking to stay undefeated. As PBL prepares to play at Pontiac at 7 p.m. on Friday, head coach Josh Pritchard noted that BCC improved 3-0 after its walk-off win last year against PBL and would go on and miss the playoffs. With his team at 3-0, Pritchard is hoping to avoid a similar letdown.
PONTIAC, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS football loses 14-13 to El Paso-Gridley

EL PASO — The people in the football stands at El Paso/Gridley simply saw an outstanding football game. For the fans of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Falcons, I am sure most of them left EPG thinking the clock simply ran out on them They might not be wrong for two reasons.
GIBSON CITY, IL

