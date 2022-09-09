Read full article on original website
Related
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL High School XC competes in Uni High Potluck Meet
URBANA – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School cross country team competed at the Uni High Potluck Meet on Tuesday. The PBL girls finished second wit ha score of 46 behind Uni High (17). Mackenzie Swan finished ninth with a time of 22:59 while Grace McCoy finished 14th with a time...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS volleyball loses 25-9, 25-16 to Fieldcrest
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 25-9, 25-16 to Fieldcrest on Tuesday. Sophia Ray had three kills, four assists, five digs and one ace while Natalie DeSchepper had two kills, two blocks and two digs, Savannah Shumate had one kill, three blocks and three digs, Rylee Stephens had three assists and two digs, Madison McCreary had 10 digs, Aubrey Williams had two kills and Reagan Tompkins had two kills and one block.
fordcountychronicle.com
Cissna Park/Christ Lutheran volleyball wins 25-14, 25-12 over Georgetown-Ridge Farm
CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park/Christ Lutheran volleyball team won 25-14, 25-12 over Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Tuesday. Addison Lucht and Josie Neukomm had 11 and four kills, respectively, for the Timberwolves (8-0, 2-0 Vermilion Valley Conference) while Mikayla Knake had 25 assists and Morgan Sinn had seven digs. Cissna...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS MS softball ends season with 8-1 loss to Bismarck-Henning in regional final
HOOPESTON – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School softball team ended its season with a loss in the IESA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game. The Falcons lost 8-1 to Bismarck-Henning on Tuesday to end their season with a record of 12-4. They scored their lone run in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL volleyball ends losing streak with two-set win over Tuscola
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team won 25-18, 25-17 over Tuscola on Tuesday. With the win, PBL snapped a three-match losing streak and improved its record to 5-3. “Anytime we can come away with a win, I’ll be happy,” Stalowy said. “We had a three-game slump, and I...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS tennis loses 6-3 to Maroa-Forsyth
FORSYTH – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost 6-3 to Maroa-Forsyth on Tuesday. Katie Steidinger defeated Kristen Tuan 8-6, Lexi Cliff defeated Hana Qidan 8-7 (7) and Syda Schlickman defeated Shorkea Qidan 8-3 to earn GCMS’s match wins. Audrey Iverson lost 8-7 (7) to Jasmeet Kaur, Katelynn Shockey...
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL football to play at Pontiac at 7 p.m. Friday
PAXTON – After an overtime victory over Bloomington Central Catholic, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team is looking to stay undefeated. As PBL prepares to play at Pontiac at 7 p.m. on Friday, head coach Josh Pritchard noted that BCC improved 3-0 after its walk-off win last year against PBL and would go on and miss the playoffs. With his team at 3-0, Pritchard is hoping to avoid a similar letdown.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS football loses 14-13 to El Paso-Gridley
EL PASO — The people in the football stands at El Paso/Gridley simply saw an outstanding football game. For the fans of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Falcons, I am sure most of them left EPG thinking the clock simply ran out on them They might not be wrong for two reasons.
Comments / 0