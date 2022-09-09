Read full article on original website
This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyWareham, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
Acushnet Sanitarium Is Where New Bedford Went for a Scotch Douche
There was a time when those who weren’t feeling their best could check themselves into a sanitarium for a focus on their own wellness, and the people of the SouthCoast likely did so at the Acushnet Sanitarium. While there is some debate in modern medicine about just how effective...
New Bedford Woman’s Documentary Film Premiering This Month
New Bedford resident and Cape Verdean filmmaker and artist Iva Brito is eager for the world to see her documentary Pandemic Renaissance – The Art of Surviving C-19 when it premieres in the Whaling City later this month. Everyone featured in the film is from New Bedford, and it...
Town-Wide Yard Sale Coming to Wareham Thanks to This Frugal Resident
Town-wide yard sales seem to be a growing trend on the SouthCoast, with more and more towns getting on board to bring the community together in search of hidden treasures. After attending the town-wide yard sale in both Acushnet and Fairhaven, Wareham resident Michelle Annadale took the initiative and scheduled the first town-wide yard sale for her area.
Wareham’s Iconic Lobster Bowl Building to Be Demolished
An iconic Wareham restaurant will soon be gone, as the former Lobster Bowl building is being demolished to make way for a new car wash. The building has sat vacant for years, ever since its last occupant, the 99 Restaurant, opened its new location on the other side of town in April of 2016.
Fairhaven Pasta House Booths, Tables and Chairs Up for Grabs
As The Pasta House in Fairhaven begins the process of rebranding itself as Bocca, plans for renovations to the legendary restaurant are in full gear. How much will the interior look of the restaurant change?. If a Facebook post from the owner is any indication, the update will be pretty...
Plymouth Planetarium Is Your Chance to Learn About Space
Earlier this year, it was reported that New Bedford High School would be working to get its planetarium back up and running sometime in the near future, as it hasn’t been operational in at least 20 years. Some had no idea the high school even had a planetarium. For...
Middleboro’s Beloved Window Artist Is Moving On to a New Canvas
There’s a window above Center Street in Middleboro that has become famous in recent years for the bright and pleasant paintings that grace its glass. They are the work of the apartment’s resident, Brittany Wilson, who has become a bit of a folk hero in town for her artwork and for her positive messages she brings to the community.
Critically Endangered Golden Frog Moving Into Buttonwood Zoo Lobby
With all the animals there are to see at New Bedford's Buttonwood Park Zoo, you may simply breeze through the lobby when you enter. Now there's a colorful new reason to stop and look around for a while. Buttonwood Zoo has just welcomed five critically endangered Panamanian golden frogs to...
New Bedford Hound All Smiles in Hopes of Meeting the Perfect Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Another Wednesday, another adorable animal waiting to be adopted. Wet Nose Wednesday on Fun 107 is the perfect way to discover the best animals that are up for adoption on the SouthCoast. Each week, we share their stories in hopes the right family will fall in love with their story and take them home for good.
New Bedford Councilor Dunn Urges City to Help Migrant Children on Vineyard
On Wednesday, the island of Martha's Vineyard, just a short ferry ride from the Port of New Bedford, became ground zero for the U.S.'s polarizing debate on immigration policy after Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis clandestinely chartered two flights of 50 mostly Venezuelan migrants to Edgartown. After a swift response...
This Adults-Only Food Festival in Waltham is ‘Phantom Gourmet’ at Its Finest
The most delicious party in history takes over Moody Street in Waltham on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Phantom Gourmet Food Festival is bringing dozens of the Phantom’s favorite restaurants to one street for a day of pure indulgence. Sorry kids, you’ll have to stay home. This one is for...
Get Dirty At Warren’s BoldrDash Family Fun Run
This weekend you can bring the kids for some seriously sloppy fun at Frerichs Farm in Warren, Rhode Island. The fourth annual Thrive Outside in the Mud is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 18, and it's a chance for the whole family to get messy together. If your kids have...
This Can Be New Bedford’s Most Frustrating Intersection If You Don’t Understand It
There’s one particular intersection in New Bedford that may be unintentionally frustrating drivers on either side of Acushnet Avenue, where being courteous can quickly turn aggravating if you don’t understand the situation. At the corner of Acushnet Ave and Sawyer Street, right by the Rite Aid, is a...
Dartmouth People’s Pressed Location Will Close
People's Pressed is closing its Padanaram location. The juice shop and wellness cafe, which also has a downtown New Bedford storefront, made the announcement on Facebook, with owner Amanda Desrosiers noting the time felt right. "These past few years have been some of the most challenging for us (and mostly...
Massive Cumberland Drug Bust Results In Largest Fake Adderall Pill Seizure Ever
CUMBERLAND, RI — Federal drug enforcement authorities have arrested a Cumberland man and seized 660,500 fake adderall pills in what U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary Cunha called the "single largest seizure" of its kind in the U.S. Dylan Rodas, 27, has agreed to plead guilty to possession with...
Tiverton Police Launch Martial Arts Pilot Program
TIVERTON, RI — Tiverton police are getting a new kind of training, after the department launched a pilot program in July to train officers in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Tiverton Police Chief Patrick Jones said six officers are participating in the new program — the first of its kind in Rhode Island — at Danny Savery BJJ & Martial Arts Academy, which has locations in Bristol and Somerset, MA.
Inflation Swirls Prices at Some SouthCoast Dunkin’ Locations
Don't look now, but that extra swirl of pumpkin spice syrup just might add to the cost of your favorite drink at some area Dunkin' locations. Some Dunkin' spots, including the store on South Main Street in Acushnet and the one on Plaza Way in Fairhaven, have added an upcharge for extra swirls.
Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with the SouthCoast’s Craziest Burgers
It seems like everything has a day all its own to be celebrated, and cheeseburgers are absolutely one of those things. Sunday, Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day and there are plenty of ways to celebrate this one. Fire up the grill to make some melty goodness all your own...
Fall River Police Seize Illegal Gun at Rail Trail
FALL RIVER — Two Fall River men have been arrested and an illegal handgun seized after police broke up a group of people on the Quequechan Rail Trail late Thursday night. Police said that vice and gang unit detectives were conducting surveillance near the rail trail in response to a recent increase in people trespassing on the trail after its 9 p.m. closing time.
Seekonk Wendy’s Kidnapper Gets Life in Prison
FALL RIVER — A 61-year-old habitual criminal from Boston was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for kidnapping and robbing a Seekonk Wendy’s employee, after a jury convicted him following a week-long trial. Todd Johnson, described by the Bristol County District Attorney's Office as having a lengthy...
