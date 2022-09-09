ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, RI

1420 WBSM

Town-Wide Yard Sale Coming to Wareham Thanks to This Frugal Resident

Town-wide yard sales seem to be a growing trend on the SouthCoast, with more and more towns getting on board to bring the community together in search of hidden treasures. After attending the town-wide yard sale in both Acushnet and Fairhaven, Wareham resident Michelle Annadale took the initiative and scheduled the first town-wide yard sale for her area.
WAREHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Wareham’s Iconic Lobster Bowl Building to Be Demolished

An iconic Wareham restaurant will soon be gone, as the former Lobster Bowl building is being demolished to make way for a new car wash. The building has sat vacant for years, ever since its last occupant, the 99 Restaurant, opened its new location on the other side of town in April of 2016.
WAREHAM, MA
Bristol, RI
1420 WBSM

Get Dirty At Warren’s BoldrDash Family Fun Run

This weekend you can bring the kids for some seriously sloppy fun at Frerichs Farm in Warren, Rhode Island. The fourth annual Thrive Outside in the Mud is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 18, and it's a chance for the whole family to get messy together. If your kids have...
WARREN, RI
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth People’s Pressed Location Will Close

People's Pressed is closing its Padanaram location. The juice shop and wellness cafe, which also has a downtown New Bedford storefront, made the announcement on Facebook, with owner Amanda Desrosiers noting the time felt right. "These past few years have been some of the most challenging for us (and mostly...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Tiverton Police Launch Martial Arts Pilot Program

TIVERTON, RI — Tiverton police are getting a new kind of training, after the department launched a pilot program in July to train officers in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Tiverton Police Chief Patrick Jones said six officers are participating in the new program — the first of its kind in Rhode Island — at Danny Savery BJJ & Martial Arts Academy, which has locations in Bristol and Somerset, MA.
TIVERTON, RI
1420 WBSM

Fall River Police Seize Illegal Gun at Rail Trail

FALL RIVER — Two Fall River men have been arrested and an illegal handgun seized after police broke up a group of people on the Quequechan Rail Trail late Thursday night. Police said that vice and gang unit detectives were conducting surveillance near the rail trail in response to a recent increase in people trespassing on the trail after its 9 p.m. closing time.
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Seekonk Wendy’s Kidnapper Gets Life in Prison

FALL RIVER — A 61-year-old habitual criminal from Boston was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for kidnapping and robbing a Seekonk Wendy’s employee, after a jury convicted him following a week-long trial. Todd Johnson, described by the Bristol County District Attorney's Office as having a lengthy...
SEEKONK, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

