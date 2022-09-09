ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
wegotthiscovered.com

Film fans still can’t comprehend how a stodgy historical epic wasted a weapons-grade cast

Thanks entirely to the success of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, Hollywood became instantly enamored with the blockbuster historical epic. Audiences know a bandwagon when they see one, though, which is why Wolfgang Petersen’s Troy was the only one to earn more money, while none of them found comparable critical acclaim and awards season glory. Some of them were great, others were terrible, with Antoine Fuqua’s King Arthur existing somewhere in the middle.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Ant-Man 3’s MODOK design makes fans mad as a dream Deadpool crossover dissolves

Welcome to another roundup of the latest Marvel news, True Believers. After the madness of the weekend’s D23 Expo, things have mostly cooled back down on the MCU front at this point, although some merchandise that’s emerged in the wake of the event is angering fans all over again because of its wayward character design. Elsewhere, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy drowns our hopes for what could have been the franchise’s strangest crossover yet.
wegotthiscovered.com

Jamie Lee Curtis shares the emotions she felt playing Laurie Strode for the very last time

The long-standing slasher franchise Halloween has indisputably become one of the most fruitful franchises in the history of the horror genre — with the latest chapter Halloween Ends set to release next month after years of growing anticipation. The horror spectacle will serve as the final entry in David Gordon Green’s enthralling trilogy, which will foresee one last intense battle between immortal presence Michael Myers and horror’s most resilient final girl Laurie Strode.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: The Avengers are officially dead, but a Netflix favorite is headed for a reboot

This Sunday marked the morning after the night before for the Marvel fandom, as MCU-loving folks have been busy chewing over everything we learned — and notably didn’t learn — from this Saturday’s D23 Expo. Following on from all the trailers, announcements, updates, and more that came our way yesterday, some further fascinating news items have come to light today which have given fans a bit of a shock, and not necessarily the good kind…
wegotthiscovered.com

Brittany Snow divorcing ‘Selling the OC’ star husband

Actress Brittany Snow is divorcing her her husband, Tyler Stanaland. Snow, 36, announced the split on her Instagram page. The couple started dating in 2019, and got married in 2020 in Malibu. Stanaland is currently on the hit Netflix show Selling the OC, and Snow is known for a number of different projects over the years including Pitch Perfect, The Pacifier, and Pitch Perfect 2.
wegotthiscovered.com

Jimmy Kimmel remains silent about stealing Quinta Brunson’s Emmy spotlight

Two days after Jimmy Kimmel floored the Emmy audience on Sunday night with his poorly thought-out sketch that saw him impede upon Quinta Brunson‘s acceptance speech, he failed to address the situation upon his late-night talk show’s return. The complete lack of mention of the incident, as if...
wegotthiscovered.com

Set video from Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ reveals massive practical spaceship

It would be stating the obvious to say that Zack Snyder loves himself some CGI, whether it’s manipulating almost every frame of his breakthrough feature 300 or shooting additional footage for his HBO Max cut of Justice League in his driveway using nothing more than a green screen. However, Netflix sci-fi epic Rebel Moon is going old school, and in the best way possible.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom

Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
wegotthiscovered.com

Fan thinks they’ve worked out the plot of ‘Captain America: New World Order’

With the announcement of Captain America: New World Order and a stack of casting announcements, Marvel fans are heavily theorizing about what will happen. The fourth Captain America film sees Sam Wilson go on his first outing as the star-spangled man with a plan, but it’s everyone around Wilson that’s got fans talking about the next entry. Casting has seen confirmation of several deep-cut comic book characters such as Sabra seemingly get confirmed, and the return of Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.
wegotthiscovered.com

A self-indulgent slog of a sci-fi remake tries to find redemption on Netflix

As bizarre as it sounds to trash a hugely successful and massively ambitious existential sci-fi drama that boasted a stacked cast of A-list superstars for living to disappoint, Cameron Crowe’s Vanilla Sky often became so indulgent that it genuinely felt in real danger of disappearing up its own ass.
wegotthiscovered.com

Sensible Disney adults roll their eyes after drunk and disorderly woman’s ejection from EPCOT goes viral

The topic of Disney adults has become divisive in recent years, as the evidence stacks up that full-grown Disney lovers are often a uniquely difficult group. Countless viral stories recount incidents in which Disney adults make public scenes due to a variety of perceived faults or issues, and many denizens of the web have written the entire group off as problematic, entitled, and unpleasant. This is of course not true for every Disney lover who’s surpassed legal voting age, but recent years have seen many people label them, as a whole, as one of the most hated groups on the internet.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Star Wars’ actor Billy Dee Williams says he wants to get back into painting

The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi actor Billy Dee Williams is here to remind you that he’s also an accomplished painter, in case you didn’t already know. Williams gave an introduction into his background before he became a movie star during a recent Q&A panel at Rose City Comic Con, where he opened up about his late twin sister, who was also a painter.
