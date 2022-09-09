Read full article on original website
A combustible classic thriller thwarts an explosive threat to Netflix security
Over the last 30 years, the Jack Ryan franchise has been sequelized and rebooted on countless occasions, but no matter how many times we see a new actor in the role, there’s going to be a huge number of espionage enthusiasts who will always remain adamant that nobody did it better than Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger star Harrison Ford.
People are rediscovering an old children’s show that’s far scarier than any modern horror film
Sometimes we look back on the shows of our youth and wonder how on earth they were allowed to be made, let alone as entertainment for children! Well, now people on Twitter are rediscovering an Australian show from their childhood and we must have collectively blocked it from our memories to protect our sanity because it is a full-on horror fest.
An unhinged Netflix series conducts dastardly experiments on the Top 10 in 75 countries
Given Netflix’s penchant for putting out a huge volume of effects-driven shows with a heavy action and sci-fi elements on a regular basis that always manage to draw in a crowd, it was inevitable that The Imperfects would fly out of the blocks after being made available. However, looking...
Things get hairy on streaming as a braindead B-tier horror sharpens its claws
All you really have to do is turn around on streaming or VOD to stumble upon dozens upon dozens of low-rent horrors, and the vast majority of them certainly aren’t worth your valuable time. Hunter’s Moon is arguably among them, but streaming subscribers have nonetheless decided to give it a shot anyway.
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Watch: Taika Waititi tries to convince you that you’ll enjoy ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ more in IMAX Enhanced
It’s been a little over two months since Thor: Love and Thunder was released in theaters, and now director Taika Waititi has a special message for Marvel fans: see the movie in IMAX Enhanced. The celebrated director even appeared in a short video asking people to do so. On...
One of Netflix’s most acclaimed anime shows yet dropped today, and nobody seems to care
An anime based on what was supposed to be one of the biggest video games of all time has landed on Netflix with great reviews and very little fanfare; it’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, a companion piece for fans of the much maligned Cyberpunk: 2077 video game. The ten episode series...
A harrowing true-life thriller escapes captivity to breathe in streaming success
True crime has exploded in popularity, whether we’re talking about podcasts, documentaries, or fictional film and television projects either based on or inspired by true events. It’s only in the last few years that the genre has punctured the zeitgeist, but it’s here to stay, with 3096 Days reinforcing the obsession at-home audiences have with harrowing events being dramatized onscreen.
Kenan Thompson makes an absolute savage joke about Leonardo DiCaprio and Zendaya at 2022 Emmys
Kenan Thompson has given Leonardo DiCaprio an absolute roast over his renowned dating preferences while hosting the 2022 Emmys. Making a name for himself as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, and leading Nickelodeon film Good Burger, as well as Fat Albert, Thompson took on the hosting reigns for television’s night of nights. Deciding to take absolutely no prisoners, he went off during his hosting of the Primetime Emmys.
‘All Quiet On the Western Front’ reviews praise Netflix’s haunting war epic
Lewis Milestone’s 1930 classic All Quiet on the Western Front was a revolutionary movie, both from a cinematic point of view, and for its anti-war subject matter, so it’s no small feat for Netflix’s take on the story to have apparently lived up to its predecessor, according to the first wave of reviews.
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
‘Lord of the Rings’ star confirms Frodo and Sam are ‘100%’ in love
A star from Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy is confirming a long-held fan theory that there’s something more than a friendship underlying the relationship between Elijah Wood‘s Frodo Baggins and Sean Astin‘s Samwise Gamgee. Both Wood and Astin hosted a recent panel at...
‘The School for Good and Evil’ director says the Netflix blockbuster is a different kind of fantasy
The beauty of genre fiction boils down to its malleability, not just in possibility, but in the possibilities within the possibility; in the fantasy genre alone, we have the likes of high fantasy, dark fantasy, fairy tales, and even magic realism, depending on where one’s mind can go with it all.
A self-indulgent slog of a sci-fi remake tries to find redemption on Netflix
As bizarre as it sounds to trash a hugely successful and massively ambitious existential sci-fi drama that boasted a stacked cast of A-list superstars for living to disappoint, Cameron Crowe’s Vanilla Sky often became so indulgent that it genuinely felt in real danger of disappearing up its own ass.
Set video from Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ reveals massive practical spaceship
It would be stating the obvious to say that Zack Snyder loves himself some CGI, whether it’s manipulating almost every frame of his breakthrough feature 300 or shooting additional footage for his HBO Max cut of Justice League in his driveway using nothing more than a green screen. However, Netflix sci-fi epic Rebel Moon is going old school, and in the best way possible.
An utterly demented time traveling sci-fi pays for our sins on streaming
Time travel movies always open themselves up for criticism when it comes to the mechanics of visiting the past, but Black Easter (also known as the equally hilarious Assassin 33AD) offers you no other choice but to throw caution to the wind and go along for the ride, because it comes packing one of the most utterly demented, preposterous, and therefore wondrous high concept pitches you’ll ever hear.
‘Cobra Kai’ strikes first, strikes hard and shows no mercy to Netflix charts
Cobra Kai never dies and the show’s fifth season is proving that after finding massive Netflix success during its first week. Netflix has shared its official viewership data between Sept. 5 and Sept. 11 and taking the top spot is none other than The Karate Kid sequel series absolutely dominating the competition.
Jessica Chastain, star of new serial killer drama, isn’t a fan of serial killer dramas
During a recent interview at The Toronto Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain shockingly admitted to not being a fan of serial killer dramas… despite starring in one. Chastain has recently come out with a jarring opinion, sharing that true crime-related content has always made the actress feel...
A long-delayed sci-fi horror torn to shreds by viewers terraforms the streaming charts
Movies that end up spending a suspiciously long amount of time on the shelf rarely turn out to be very good, and the latest in a long line of examples arrived earlier this year when sci-fi horror thriller Project Gemini finally scored a release. Principal photography on the effects-heavy Russian...
