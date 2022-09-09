Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Police investigating after Urbana home hit by bullets
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Urbana police are searching for the culprits in a shots fired incident that left a home riddled with bullets. Around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the area of Main Street and Smith Road for a report of shots heard. Officers arrived and discovered...
Man on the run from police
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities said a man is on the run after an incident at the Gilman train station. Authorities said they are searching for Joel T. Smith as a person of interest. Smith was last seen running on foot northeast towards Route 24 from the train station. Smith was wearing a black button-up […]
WAND TV
ISP needs help locating man
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police said it is assisting the Iroquois County Sherriff's Office to locate a wanted subject. According to ISP, Joel T. Smith, 33, of Michigan is a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Smith was last seen on foot running northeast towards...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Suspect identified after incident at Normal Comfort Suites
UPDATE (9:00 p.m.) — Normal police have identified the man who allegedly pointed a gun outside a Comfort Suites window Wednesday. According to a Normal police press release, 37-year-old Michael A. Sumpter was charged with one count of disorderly conduct. When police arrived on the scene, officers observed an...
Police: Burglar caught red-handed
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police arrested a man on Tuesday after they said they caught him in the act of burglarizing a home. Officers responded to the area of Tanner and Yates Streets at 11:30 p.m. for a report of a residential burglary. They arrived to find Kerion Overstreet, 23, inside a home. Officers […]
newschannel20.com
Police: Repeat offenders involved in Champaign-Urbana car, foot chase
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign Police on Tuesday initiated a traffic stop near the city border of Urbana, as officers approached the car fled the scene, according to police. Officers said the incident quickly escalated when the car crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Vine and Washington...
WAND TV
Arrest made in July shooting death investigation
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign Police Department has made an arrest in a July 14, 2022, shooting death investigation, officially ruling it a Homicide. According to police, on July 14, 2022, at approximately 5:14 a.m., Champaign Police responded to the 400 block of E. Beardsley Avenue for a report of a shooting with injury.
wjbc.com
Arson charges filed against Bloomington man in early morning apartment fire
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man faces several arson charges related to an apartment complex fire early Monday morning. 23-year-old Roman Kannaday faces six counts of aggravated arson, three counts of resisting a peace officer, and one count of violating the Illinois Pyrotechnic Use Act. Bond was set at $200,000...
2 arrested, guns seized after police chase
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are in custody, but authorities are trying to find another suspect after a driver took off during a traffic stop. Officers with the Champaign Police Department pulled over a driver at 4:34 p.m. near University and Goodwin in Urbana, but then the driver fled. The suspect vehicle was then […]
Coroner: Man dead in Sunday crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul died over the weekend in a car crash after the coroner said he may have experienced a medical event behind the wheel. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 46-year-old Homer J. Green. Reports indicated that Green was driving on County Road 3100 North near […]
newschannel20.com
Two men arrested after stealing scooters at U of I, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Two suspected scooter thieves have been arrested and seven scooters recovered, according to University of Illinois Police. Clayton J. Mabry, 19, was arrested at 9:06 p.m. on Friday for theft and resisting a police officer. We're told earlier Friday night, a University of Illinois student...
Urbana Police: Three hurt in drive-by shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are investigating a drive-by shooting and car crash that left three people hurt on Sunday. The shooting happened at the intersection of Race Street and Florida Avenue at 5:10 a.m. Officers said they received several calls of shots being heard and found an overturned car in a house’s front […]
newschannel20.com
Police: Two arrested, firearms seized after traffic stop
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Urbana Middle School and High School were placed on a soft lockdown on Monday following a traffic stop that ended with firearms seized, and two people arrested after they fled police. Around 4:34 p.m., Champaign police officers, in coordination with the multijurisdictional Street Crimes Task...
newschannel20.com
3 injured in drive-by shooting in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Urbana police are investigating a drive-by shooting on Sunday that left three men wounded. Around 5:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Race Street and Florida Avenue in reference to multiple callers reporting shots heard. Urbana officers arrived and found 31 shell casings...
newschannel20.com
Man identified from fatal crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the name of a male driver who was involved in a single motor vehicle crash on Sunday. Homer J. Green, age 46, of Rantoul, Illinois, was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m. Sunday night in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department.
WAND TV
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
Woman stabbed in Decatur, suspect arrested
Editor’s note: It was initially reported based on information from the Decatur Police Department that the victim was 27 years old. Decatur Police have since clarified that the victim is actually 37 years old. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is under arrest and charged with attempted murder following a domestic violence situation on […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Aaron Banks Receives Eight Years for Burglary and Theft
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S RELEASE. On September 13, 2022, Vermilion County Circuit Judge Charles Hall sentenced Aaron Banks to eight (8) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of Burglary and one count of Theft. Both of the eight (8) year prison terms are to run concurrently. Due to Banks‘s criminal history, he is serving an extended term sentence in both cases. Typically, Burglary is a Class Two (2) Felony punishable from three (3) to seven (7) years in the Illinois Department of Correction and followed by one (1) year of mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole). Typically, Theft–Possession of Stolen Property is a Class three (3) Felony punishable from two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and followed by up to one (1) year of mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole). Day–for–day sentencing credit applies to the entire sentence.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Two in custody after barricading themselves inside home for six hours
UPDATE 3:27 P.M. - A man who fled from Woodford County deputies is now in custody, Woodford County Sheriff Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword confirms. Tipsword says the man, identified as Stephen J. Werner, 34, allegedly robbed an Uber driver of cash. Neighbors say it’s not the first time Werner has...
newschannel20.com
Road close for pavement patching in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The following roads will be closed to complete pavement patching. The patching will be at Prospect Avenue and William Street. One northbound and southbound lane of Prospect Avenue between Daniel Street and Charles Street. The closures will begin on Wednesday, September 14, and will reopen...
