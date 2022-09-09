ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Midlands resident dies from West Nile Virus

An individual in the Midlands region has died from the West Nile Virus, becoming the state's first death from the virus this year. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has confirmed 11 human cases of West Nile Virus in 2022. Nine of the 11 confirmed human cases are from the Midlands region; six of the cases are residents of Richland County. West Nile Virus has also been detected in 5 birds and 38 mosquito samples.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Lexington County Chronicle

Rabid Animal Discovered in Lexington County, 4th So Far in 2022

Lexington County is pretty much on pace with last year after a raccoon was discovered with rabies, the fourth animal with the disease to be found in the county this year. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that the raccoon was submitted for laboratory testing Sept. 8 and was confirmed to have rabies Sept. 12. The animal was found in Leesville, near Brodie Road and Brentwood Road.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

DHEC confirms multiple cases of human West Nile Virus, declares outbreak in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — While City of Columbia has been alerted of the human transmission of West Nile virus in the city, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has reported six human cases in Richland County in 2022. The virus is transmitted to the blood system through infected mosquito bites. DHEC is alerting residents because of multiple confirmed birds, mosquitos, and human cases clustered in time and geographic location.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Columbia, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Health
City
Columbia, SC
FOX Carolina

DHEC: West Nile Virus outbreak in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia reported Friday afternoon that human transmission of West Nile Virus had been detected in the city. Earlier in the summer, the city said the virus had been detected but this is the first instance of human infection so far. The Department of...
COLUMBIA, SC
electrek.co

A new factory in South Carolina will make up to 10,000 EV chargers a year

Global EV charging infrastructure company ABB E-mobility today announced that it will spend $4 million to open an EV charger factory in Columbia, South Carolina. The new South Carolina facility will be capable of producing up to 10,000 EV chargers per year. The chargers, which will range from 20 kW to 180 kW in power, are intended for public use, school buses, and fleets.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Why Columbia city leaders want to put a grocery story on wheels

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City leaders are looking to bring fresh food to communities in need by creating a mobile food market. "The mobile market pulls up, it has fruits, veggies, maybe some diary, maybe some meat, so that you don't have to go out of your neighborhood to have access to healthy foods," said Columbia Food Policy Committee member Ashley Page.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Take 5 Oil Change coming to Red Bank area

Cypress Development Partners LLC announced the development of a new Take 5 Oil Change at 1846 S. Lake Drive in the Red Bank area of Lexington County. Construction is completed and the store plans to open the week of Sept. 19. The 1,500-square-foot building features three drive-in bays, six overhead doors, three lube trenches and an office.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia police investigating deadly pedestrian strike on Broad River Rd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re continuing to investigate the death of a pedestrian on Broad River Rd. Investigators said the 69-year-old man was walking across the road near the intersection of Broad River Rd and Omarest Dr. Monday evening. He was struck while the car was heading southbound on a green light.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia home-building company goes public in Wall Street merger

COLUMBIA — Columbia-based Great Southern Homes, one of the largest homebuilders in the Southeast, has signed agreements to become a publicly traded company, expanding its operations nationally. Great Southern has signed a merger agreement with Diamondhead Holdings Corp., to become United Homes Group once the deal closes. "I am...
COLUMBIA, SC
sharkattackonline.com

Lizard Man in South Carolina

You would think that the supposed sightings of a lizard man roaming around South Carolina and its waters would be disregarded, but you’d be wrong. A woman exited a church on a normal Sunday in Bishopville, South Carolina, and was understandably startled at the sight of what she thought was a person hobble-running in through a patch of nearby trees. The shock lasted long enough for her to get a grip on her senses — as well as her phone — to snap a picture of what she guessed to be a fast-moving lizard man.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
wach.com

Inmate dies after fight at Broad River Correctional Institute

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate has died after being in a fight with his cellmate at a Columbia area correctional facility. Officials say 35-year-old Jermaine Antonio Gross was injured in a fight with his cellmate. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The SCDC Office...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Opa! Columbia’s Greek Festival is back and it’s bigger and better than ever

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s truly one of the most popular, most highly-attended, and most delicious festivals in our state - Columbia’s Greek Festival. Niki Stewart and Kiki Rothman are two of the chairwomen of the massive community party. And they’re authentically Greek and know how to make the rest of us feel like part of the family.
COLUMBIA, SC

