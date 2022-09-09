Read full article on original website
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
coladaily.com
Midlands resident dies from West Nile Virus
An individual in the Midlands region has died from the West Nile Virus, becoming the state's first death from the virus this year. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has confirmed 11 human cases of West Nile Virus in 2022. Nine of the 11 confirmed human cases are from the Midlands region; six of the cases are residents of Richland County. West Nile Virus has also been detected in 5 birds and 38 mosquito samples.
Lexington County Chronicle
Rabid Animal Discovered in Lexington County, 4th So Far in 2022
Lexington County is pretty much on pace with last year after a raccoon was discovered with rabies, the fourth animal with the disease to be found in the county this year. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that the raccoon was submitted for laboratory testing Sept. 8 and was confirmed to have rabies Sept. 12. The animal was found in Leesville, near Brodie Road and Brentwood Road.
DHEC confirms multiple cases of human West Nile Virus, declares outbreak in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — While City of Columbia has been alerted of the human transmission of West Nile virus in the city, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has reported six human cases in Richland County in 2022. The virus is transmitted to the blood system through infected mosquito bites. DHEC is alerting residents because of multiple confirmed birds, mosquitos, and human cases clustered in time and geographic location.
wach.com
Looking for answers: Midlands mother exhausted with landlord battle, applies for transfer
COLUMBIA, SC — New developments in a story we first shared here on WACH FOX News, after a Midlands mother and her family battled their landlord over unlivable conditions including a roach infestation, forcing them to live in hotels. Now the landlord tells us he hopes to get justice...
FOX Carolina
DHEC: West Nile Virus outbreak in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia reported Friday afternoon that human transmission of West Nile Virus had been detected in the city. Earlier in the summer, the city said the virus had been detected but this is the first instance of human infection so far. The Department of...
electrek.co
A new factory in South Carolina will make up to 10,000 EV chargers a year
Global EV charging infrastructure company ABB E-mobility today announced that it will spend $4 million to open an EV charger factory in Columbia, South Carolina. The new South Carolina facility will be capable of producing up to 10,000 EV chargers per year. The chargers, which will range from 20 kW to 180 kW in power, are intended for public use, school buses, and fleets.
DHEC to study disaster response in Columbia's Lower Richland community
HOPKINS, S.C. — Robert Reese has called Hopkins home for as long as he can remember. "Went away to [Morehouse College] thinking I was going to find something better than Hopkins," Reese said, "but what I realized was that growing up in this neighborhood, growing up in this community, was the best thing that ever happened to me."
Why Columbia city leaders want to put a grocery story on wheels
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City leaders are looking to bring fresh food to communities in need by creating a mobile food market. "The mobile market pulls up, it has fruits, veggies, maybe some diary, maybe some meat, so that you don't have to go out of your neighborhood to have access to healthy foods," said Columbia Food Policy Committee member Ashley Page.
coladaily.com
Take 5 Oil Change coming to Red Bank area
Cypress Development Partners LLC announced the development of a new Take 5 Oil Change at 1846 S. Lake Drive in the Red Bank area of Lexington County. Construction is completed and the store plans to open the week of Sept. 19. The 1,500-square-foot building features three drive-in bays, six overhead doors, three lube trenches and an office.
WIS-TV
Columbia police investigating deadly pedestrian strike on Broad River Rd
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re continuing to investigate the death of a pedestrian on Broad River Rd. Investigators said the 69-year-old man was walking across the road near the intersection of Broad River Rd and Omarest Dr. Monday evening. He was struck while the car was heading southbound on a green light.
Safety tree cutting happening on several interstates in the Midlands
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Trees are coming down on the side of the road and on the island of several interstates. One of those is I-20 near the White Pond Road exit at the Richland/Kershaw County border, and the other is I-77 between Alpine and Killian Road in Northern Richland County.
City council concerned about plumbing repair costs for homeowners
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City Council got an update Tuesday on the status of their efforts to improve clean water and learned there is a setback that could delay the project. Columbia Water presented the latest out of the agency's clean water project. It's an ongoing effort to improve...
wach.com
'I have nowhere else to go': Man living in flooded apartment pleads for change
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man is frustrated after he says he’s dealt with flooding in his apartment for the last month. He says he’s been offered promises for a permanent fix, but nothing’s panned out as of yet. “The last three weeks or so,...
The Post and Courier
Columbia home-building company goes public in Wall Street merger
COLUMBIA — Columbia-based Great Southern Homes, one of the largest homebuilders in the Southeast, has signed agreements to become a publicly traded company, expanding its operations nationally. Great Southern has signed a merger agreement with Diamondhead Holdings Corp., to become United Homes Group once the deal closes. "I am...
sharkattackonline.com
Lizard Man in South Carolina
You would think that the supposed sightings of a lizard man roaming around South Carolina and its waters would be disregarded, but you’d be wrong. A woman exited a church on a normal Sunday in Bishopville, South Carolina, and was understandably startled at the sight of what she thought was a person hobble-running in through a patch of nearby trees. The shock lasted long enough for her to get a grip on her senses — as well as her phone — to snap a picture of what she guessed to be a fast-moving lizard man.
wach.com
Inmate dies after fight at Broad River Correctional Institute
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate has died after being in a fight with his cellmate at a Columbia area correctional facility. Officials say 35-year-old Jermaine Antonio Gross was injured in a fight with his cellmate. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The SCDC Office...
The Post and Courier
Richland County fires jail director Tyrell Cato amid questions surrounding hiring
COLUMBIA — Richland County fired its jail director Sept. 9, more than a month after learning he was fired from his previous job for sexual misconduct, documents from a state agency reveal. Tyrell Cato was hired to run the troubled Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center at the beginning of...
WIS-TV
City of Columbia offering sessions on resources for small businesses, grant funding opportunities
The first session will be hosted by the Office of Business Opportunities and will include information on small business resources, financial assistance and professional guidance on development. The second session will include information on grant funding opportunities for your neighborhood and non-profit organization. You can register for the sessions by...
WIS-TV
Opa! Columbia’s Greek Festival is back and it’s bigger and better than ever
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s truly one of the most popular, most highly-attended, and most delicious festivals in our state - Columbia’s Greek Festival. Niki Stewart and Kiki Rothman are two of the chairwomen of the massive community party. And they’re authentically Greek and know how to make the rest of us feel like part of the family.
