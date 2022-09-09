Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Ledyard man accused of assaulting woman, police say
LEDYARD — A local man was charged with assault and other offenses Saturday morning after police say he was fighting with a woman on Gallup Hill Road. Officers were called to the area around 11 a.m. Saturday for a report of a physical altercation between a man and woman. At the scene, officers found the victim with visible injuries on her face, Ledyard police said.
Register Citizen
Hartford man posted video on social media of homicide witness testifying, police say
HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on charges related to witness tampering. Kyle Haye, 34, of Farmington Avenue, was charged Wednesday with tampering with a witness and inciting injury to person for his role in distributing footage of a witness testimony on social media, according to police. Bond was set at $250,000.
Register Citizen
Police: Fairfield man stabbed roommate with kitchen knife during argument
FAIRFIELD — Police say they have arrested a local man in connection with a stabbing reported from a gas station. Sean Rogerson, 56, has been charged with second-degree assault for stabbing a man with a kitchen knife, according to police. Rogerson was held on $50,000 bond. Fairfield police said...
Register Citizen
Officials: Manchester man conspired with brother to intimidate witness
VERNON — A man was on Monday arrested on charges of multiple offenses related to witness intimidation, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Gustin Douglas, 28, of Manchester, and his brother Geoffrey Douglas allegedly conspired to intimidate a witness into recanting a statement to the police. Geoffrey Douglas is the subject of a home invasion charge pending in the Tolland Judicial District, according to the division.
Register Citizen
Stamford police ID woman fatally shot, boyfriend charged in connection with her death
STAMFORD — A 36-year-old woman was fatally shot Tuesday night in a Woodside Green apartment, police said. According to a press release from Stamford Police, they received a call at roughly 9:45 p.m. Tuesday from a man who said his girlfriend tried to stab him and he shot her. Police said they located the man, 40-year-old Anthony Vines, outside of the apartment complex once they arrived. There was no resistance from Vines or attempt being made to flee from the area, police said.
Register Citizen
Armed with assault rifle, teens attack residents in Vernon home, police say
VERNON — Police said they arrested four teens after a violent weekend home invasion in the Rockville section of town during which three of them used an assault rifle to injure residents. The three teenagers shared an assault rifle with a high-capacity magazine and used it to attack two...
Register Citizen
Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in I-95 shooting near Darien
A portion of Interstate 95 was closed for hours Wednesday as state police investigated an overnight shooting that left one person dead and two injured. I-95 southbound was closed around midday Wednesday between exits 18 in Westport and 16 in Norwalk, Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Pedro A. Muñiz said.
Register Citizen
Police: With loaded gun drawn, Shelton man scares customers in Monroe liquor store
MONROE — A Shelton man is facing a dozen charges after walking into a Route 111 wine shop pointing a loaded gun at people inside last weekend, police said. Philip Caseria, 60, of Shelton, did not use the weapon, but scared customers and clerks who fled to the back of the building as they saw him walk in, police said.
Register Citizen
Norwalk police hunt for second suspect in oyster festival attack on officer
NORWALK — City police say an officer who was assaulted at the oyster festival over the weekend is recuperating at home and is expected to make a full recovery. The officer, whose identity has not been released, suffered a head injury and fractured arm on Saturday when police say he was attacked by two men after he broke up a separate fight.
Register Citizen
Police: Suspect in Bristol home invasion arrested
BRISTOL — Police say they have apprehended a suspect in a disturbing incident involving a stranger entering a girl’s bedroom in the middle of the night. The suspect, a juvenile male, was identified and taken into custody on Tuesday, according to police. He has been charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct and will be arraigned in state Superior Court for Juvenile Matters in New Britain, Bristol police said.
Register Citizen
Danbury man convicted of overdose deaths faces new drug charges, police say
DANBURY — A local man who spent five years in jail for distributing heroin that caused two overdose deaths has been arrested again after police say they found fentanyl and crack cocaine along with gun magazines in his home. Paul Mignani, 56, was arrested on drug and firearm offenses...
Register Citizen
Police: South Windsor resident scares off burglar who thought home was 'abandoned'
SOUTH WINDSOR — Local police arrested a Manchester man on a burglary charge Sunday after they say a resident scared him off when he tried breaking into her Troy Road home. Andre J. Cancel, 36, was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree breach of peace. He was released on $2,500 bond and is due to appear in state Superior Court in Manchester on Sept. 28.
Register Citizen
Redding police: 2 in custody after armed robbery outside restaurant; search for third suspect underway
REDDING — Two Bridgeport men were taken into custody, and a search was underway for a third following a Tuesday night armed robbery outside the Spinning Wheel Restaurant, police said. “It’s an awful scenario, but the results were pretty good considering nobody got hurt,” Redding Police Chief Mark O’Donnell...
Register Citizen
Police: New London man faces drug charges after raid of home
NEW LONDON — A local man was charged after police say they seized a small amount of crack cocaine from a house on Hope Street Tuesday morning. Members of the New London Police Department's Vice and Narcotic Unit and Emergency Response Team served a search-and-seizure warrant at the home around 10:20 a.m. In addition to the crack cocaine, police said they seized drug paraphernalia and suboxone, which is a prescription medication used to treat opioid addiction.
Register Citizen
Suspects in Greenwich armed robbery arrested after cross-country trip, police say
GREENWICH — The duo arrested in the violent robbery of a central Greenwich store in the summer appeared to be traveling cross-country, “stealing and selling designer merchandise” along the way, according to an arrest warrant application. Investigators probing the June 25 robbery — in which a handgun...
Register Citizen
Hartford man, 28, killed in city's 27th homicide of year, police say
HARTFORD — A city man was killed after an overnight shooting, police said Tuesday morning. It is the 27th homicide of the year in the capital city,. The man has been identified as Jose Arriago, 28, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the...
Register Citizen
Police: Danbury’s St. Gregory School went into lockdown over man with gun, but roaming bear gets the blame
DANBURY — St. Gregory the Great School was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. after police said they received a call about an “agitated man with a gun” in the area. Responding to 110 Great Plain Road, officers quickly realized the man was...
Register Citizen
Police: Reported gunfire briefly shuts down South Norwalk School
NORWALK — Police are investigating after reported gunshots were heard, sending the South Norwalk School briefly into lock-out mode Monday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Monday, Norwalk police said they received a report of "what sounded like shots fired" near the school. "Officers responded, and out of an abundance of...
Register Citizen
Police: ID unknown of person found dead in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD — Local police are investigating after a person was found dead Tuesday near the town line. West Hartford police received a call about the discovery of a body in the 400-block of Prospect Avenue about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Amanda Martin said. She wouldn't say whether the person was found inside or outside, how police believe the person died or whether the deceased was a man, woman or child.
