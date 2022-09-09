STAMFORD — A 36-year-old woman was fatally shot Tuesday night in a Woodside Green apartment, police said. According to a press release from Stamford Police, they received a call at roughly 9:45 p.m. Tuesday from a man who said his girlfriend tried to stab him and he shot her. Police said they located the man, 40-year-old Anthony Vines, outside of the apartment complex once they arrived. There was no resistance from Vines or attempt being made to flee from the area, police said.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO