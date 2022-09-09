ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, CT

Register Citizen

Ledyard man accused of assaulting woman, police say

LEDYARD — A local man was charged with assault and other offenses Saturday morning after police say he was fighting with a woman on Gallup Hill Road. Officers were called to the area around 11 a.m. Saturday for a report of a physical altercation between a man and woman. At the scene, officers found the victim with visible injuries on her face, Ledyard police said.
LEDYARD, CT
Register Citizen

Officials: Manchester man conspired with brother to intimidate witness

VERNON — A man was on Monday arrested on charges of multiple offenses related to witness intimidation, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Gustin Douglas, 28, of Manchester, and his brother Geoffrey Douglas allegedly conspired to intimidate a witness into recanting a statement to the police. Geoffrey Douglas is the subject of a home invasion charge pending in the Tolland Judicial District, according to the division.
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford police ID woman fatally shot, boyfriend charged in connection with her death

STAMFORD — A 36-year-old woman was fatally shot Tuesday night in a Woodside Green apartment, police said. According to a press release from Stamford Police, they received a call at roughly 9:45 p.m. Tuesday from a man who said his girlfriend tried to stab him and he shot her. Police said they located the man, 40-year-old Anthony Vines, outside of the apartment complex once they arrived. There was no resistance from Vines or attempt being made to flee from the area, police said.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in I-95 shooting near Darien

A portion of Interstate 95 was closed for hours Wednesday as state police investigated an overnight shooting that left one person dead and two injured. I-95 southbound was closed around midday Wednesday between exits 18 in Westport and 16 in Norwalk, Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Pedro A. Muñiz said.
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk police hunt for second suspect in oyster festival attack on officer

NORWALK — City police say an officer who was assaulted at the oyster festival over the weekend is recuperating at home and is expected to make a full recovery. The officer, whose identity has not been released, suffered a head injury and fractured arm on Saturday when police say he was attacked by two men after he broke up a separate fight.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Suspect in Bristol home invasion arrested

BRISTOL — Police say they have apprehended a suspect in a disturbing incident involving a stranger entering a girl’s bedroom in the middle of the night. The suspect, a juvenile male, was identified and taken into custody on Tuesday, according to police. He has been charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct and will be arraigned in state Superior Court for Juvenile Matters in New Britain, Bristol police said.
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Police: South Windsor resident scares off burglar who thought home was 'abandoned'

SOUTH WINDSOR — Local police arrested a Manchester man on a burglary charge Sunday after they say a resident scared him off when he tried breaking into her Troy Road home. Andre J. Cancel, 36, was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree breach of peace. He was released on $2,500 bond and is due to appear in state Superior Court in Manchester on Sept. 28.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Register Citizen

Police: New London man faces drug charges after raid of home

NEW LONDON — A local man was charged after police say they seized a small amount of crack cocaine from a house on Hope Street Tuesday morning. Members of the New London Police Department's Vice and Narcotic Unit and Emergency Response Team served a search-and-seizure warrant at the home around 10:20 a.m. In addition to the crack cocaine, police said they seized drug paraphernalia and suboxone, which is a prescription medication used to treat opioid addiction.
NEW LONDON, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford man, 28, killed in city's 27th homicide of year, police say

HARTFORD — A city man was killed after an overnight shooting, police said Tuesday morning. It is the 27th homicide of the year in the capital city,. The man has been identified as Jose Arriago, 28, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Reported gunfire briefly shuts down South Norwalk School

NORWALK — Police are investigating after reported gunshots were heard, sending the South Norwalk School briefly into lock-out mode Monday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Monday, Norwalk police said they received a report of "what sounded like shots fired" near the school. "Officers responded, and out of an abundance of...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Police: ID unknown of person found dead in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — Local police are investigating after a person was found dead Tuesday near the town line. West Hartford police received a call about the discovery of a body in the 400-block of Prospect Avenue about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Amanda Martin said. She wouldn't say whether the person was found inside or outside, how police believe the person died or whether the deceased was a man, woman or child.
WEST HARTFORD, CT

