ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wflx.com

25 cars targeted after break-ins at West Palm Beach community

Police in West Palm Beach said they are searching for two teens wanted for breaking into dozens of cars. It happened in the Twin Lakes public housing community over the weekend. Neighbors said they are frustrated not only because they have to pay for the repairs, but they said this...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Teen arrested after 79-year-old woman violently attacked

Police announced Wednesday they arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the violent attack and robbery of a senior citizen last week in West Palm Beach. The attack, which occurred just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 8, left the 79-year-old woman incapacitated on the ground, according to police spokesman Mike Jachles.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Deputies arrest man in connection with deadly shooting in South Bay

A 26-year-old man is behind bars following a fatal shooting in South Bay. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Hargest Lee King, 26, less than a week after a shooting that killed Manuel Segura. According to deputies, further investigation connected King to the deadly shooting that happened on Sept. 9.
SOUTH BAY, FL
wflx.com

Martin County corrections deputy praised for finding bribery note

A Martin County corrections deputy is being praised for not only keeping order inside the walls of the jail but potentially thwarting a crime in the community. The sheriff's office said the deputy uncovered a written note by an inmate who was trying to intimidate witnesses to his crime. The discovery will keep that inmate behind bars for years longer.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
wflx.com

Victim dies after Boynton Beach road-rage shooting

A 67-year-old victim in a Boynton Beach road-rage shooting that occurred last month has died, according to the city's police department. Thomas Vanantwerp was shot Aug. 1 after an altercation at the intersection of West Boynton Beach Boulevard and North Congress Avenue. Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Holly Picciano confirmed Vanantwerp's...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Police investigate crash involving bicyclist, Delray Beach truck

Delray Beach police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a truck Wednesday morning. The collision was reported at around 11:30 a.m. and occurred at the intersection of Linton Boulevard and Federal Highway. Police and crime scene investigators responded to the scene, where a mangled bicycle could be seen...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Missing Child Alert issued for infant in Delray Beach

The Delray Beach Police Department is searching for an infant who has been missing since Sunday. Officials say 1-month-old Kain Waters was last seen near Sinton Ave. and SW 4th st. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the baby boy may be traveling with 26-year-old Jasmine DeJesus. DeJesus...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial#Pickpocket#Criminal Investigation#Criminal Charges#Fraud
wflx.com

Recall effort in Riviera Beach stalls; Ballots deemed invalid

The Committee to Reclaim Riviera Beach claimed it collected more than 2,700 signatures to get a recall election on the ballot. The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office places that number at 2,400. Regardless, zero of these signatures was considered valid because the petition containing the home addresses of...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Defense abruptly rests in school shooter's trial, angering judge

The defense team for convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz abruptly rested their case Wednesday, prompting Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to chastise lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill for her unprofessionalism. "We're not playing chess," Scherer said. Scherer criticized McNeill for not letting anyone know ahead of time and...
PARKLAND, FL
wflx.com

Flavor Martin County

Manatee released into North Palm Beach canal after 7-month rehabilitation. A Florida manatee that eluded wildlife officials for weeks and spent months in rehabilitation is back in its habitat. Man shot with BB gun during political rally in Boynton Beach. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT. As people...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
wflx.com

Martin County to offer restaurant deals in October

During the month of October, restaurants in Martin and St. Lucie counties will showcase prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner. The meals range from $35 to $65 at local hotspots from Hobe Sound to Hutchinson Island and some in Port St. Lucie. Flavor Palm Beach is running this month...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Portion of road washes away in Indiantown

Drivers in Martin County should be aware of a traffic alert impacting a road in Indiantown. The Martin County Sheriff's Office on Monday closed a portion of Allapattah Road at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard after a portion of the road collapsed and washed away. Warfield Boulevard has not been...
INDIANTOWN, FL
wflx.com

South Florida couple gets married on Brightline train

Brightline has been bringing Megan Michelle Gabelman and Jean-Phillipe Charles closer together since they first started dating. Now it’s uniting them in holy matrimony. The South Florida couple tied the knot Tuesday on a Brightline train traveling from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale. "This was probably not how...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy