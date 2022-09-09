Read full article on original website
25 cars targeted after break-ins at West Palm Beach community
Police in West Palm Beach said they are searching for two teens wanted for breaking into dozens of cars. It happened in the Twin Lakes public housing community over the weekend. Neighbors said they are frustrated not only because they have to pay for the repairs, but they said this...
Teen arrested after 79-year-old woman violently attacked
Police announced Wednesday they arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the violent attack and robbery of a senior citizen last week in West Palm Beach. The attack, which occurred just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 8, left the 79-year-old woman incapacitated on the ground, according to police spokesman Mike Jachles.
Deputies arrest man in connection with deadly shooting in South Bay
A 26-year-old man is behind bars following a fatal shooting in South Bay. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Hargest Lee King, 26, less than a week after a shooting that killed Manuel Segura. According to deputies, further investigation connected King to the deadly shooting that happened on Sept. 9.
Martin County corrections deputy praised for finding bribery note
A Martin County corrections deputy is being praised for not only keeping order inside the walls of the jail but potentially thwarting a crime in the community. The sheriff's office said the deputy uncovered a written note by an inmate who was trying to intimidate witnesses to his crime. The discovery will keep that inmate behind bars for years longer.
Victim dies after Boynton Beach road-rage shooting
A 67-year-old victim in a Boynton Beach road-rage shooting that occurred last month has died, according to the city's police department. Thomas Vanantwerp was shot Aug. 1 after an altercation at the intersection of West Boynton Beach Boulevard and North Congress Avenue. Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Holly Picciano confirmed Vanantwerp's...
Man wanted for video voyeurism at department store near West Palm Beach
Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for recording a woman in a dressing room at department store near West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Sept. 6 at the Kohl’s in the 8700 block of Southern Boulevard.
Police investigate crash involving bicyclist, Delray Beach truck
Delray Beach police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a truck Wednesday morning. The collision was reported at around 11:30 a.m. and occurred at the intersection of Linton Boulevard and Federal Highway. Police and crime scene investigators responded to the scene, where a mangled bicycle could be seen...
Missing Child Alert issued for infant in Delray Beach
The Delray Beach Police Department is searching for an infant who has been missing since Sunday. Officials say 1-month-old Kain Waters was last seen near Sinton Ave. and SW 4th st. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the baby boy may be traveling with 26-year-old Jasmine DeJesus. DeJesus...
Recall effort in Riviera Beach stalls; Ballots deemed invalid
The Committee to Reclaim Riviera Beach claimed it collected more than 2,700 signatures to get a recall election on the ballot. The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office places that number at 2,400. Regardless, zero of these signatures was considered valid because the petition containing the home addresses of...
Defense abruptly rests in school shooter's trial, angering judge
The defense team for convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz abruptly rested their case Wednesday, prompting Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to chastise lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill for her unprofessionalism. "We're not playing chess," Scherer said. Scherer criticized McNeill for not letting anyone know ahead of time and...
Flavor Martin County
Manatee released into North Palm Beach canal after 7-month rehabilitation. A Florida manatee that eluded wildlife officials for weeks and spent months in rehabilitation is back in its habitat. Man shot with BB gun during political rally in Boynton Beach. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT. As people...
West Palm Beach renter gets air conditioner fixed after contacting Contact 5
Lys Joseph said his family of seven, including his six-year-old granddaughter, were living in their West Palm Beach apartment since Aug. 19 without air conditioning. He said the unit stopped working and that maintenance crews from the apartment complex couldn't fix it. “They tell me they can’t find a piece...
Palm Beach County school mourns loss of 5-year-old boy found dead in waterway
It was an emotional day Monday at the Palm Beach County school where a 5-year-old boy — who was found dead in a waterway over the weekend — attended. Dahud Jolicoeur, who had autism and was non-verbal, was found dead in a waterway near his home in Royal Palm Beach, a few hours after he went missing.
Hundreds of teachers waiting to be cleared to work in Palm Beach County schools
Hundreds of potential teachers and other school staff members are held up and waiting to work in Palm Beach County public schools. A backlog in the human resources clearance process is leaving qualified employees hanging in the balance and compounding the teacher shortage problem. School district leaders said they would...
Water begins flowing in effort to extinguish mulch fire
Big steps are being taken to put out a pesky mulch fire in Port St. Lucie, which includes a plan that's never been done before in St. Lucie County. Water is now flowing from a water main located about a mile north of the property. The water will be filling...
Martin County to offer restaurant deals in October
During the month of October, restaurants in Martin and St. Lucie counties will showcase prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner. The meals range from $35 to $65 at local hotspots from Hobe Sound to Hutchinson Island and some in Port St. Lucie. Flavor Palm Beach is running this month...
Portion of road washes away in Indiantown
Drivers in Martin County should be aware of a traffic alert impacting a road in Indiantown. The Martin County Sheriff's Office on Monday closed a portion of Allapattah Road at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard after a portion of the road collapsed and washed away. Warfield Boulevard has not been...
South Florida couple gets married on Brightline train
Brightline has been bringing Megan Michelle Gabelman and Jean-Phillipe Charles closer together since they first started dating. Now it’s uniting them in holy matrimony. The South Florida couple tied the knot Tuesday on a Brightline train traveling from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale. "This was probably not how...
Mulch fire continues to burn after 18 days in Port St. Lucie
A mulch fire has been burning in Port St. Lucie for 18 days. The now 28-acre blaze started on Aug. 25 due to a lightning strike. The fire near Glades Cutoff Rd. and Range Line Rd. will likely need to burn itself out, according to St. Lucie County Fire District Chief Nate Spera.
Florida does not require landlords to provide, maintain air conditioning
Every morning for the past three and a half weeks, Lys Joseph props open the front door to his West Palm Beach apartment. “It’s to make a little bit of air circulate in the house,” said Joseph. His living room fan is always on. However, the air conditioning...
