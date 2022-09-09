ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Highway closure adds to traffic troubles during busy weekend in Arlington

By CBS DFW Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CVMPY_0hov4jj100

Traffic Troubles in Arlington 01:24

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a big weekend for events in Arlington, which means there's going to be plenty of traffic. On top of that, a major highway closure is expected to add to the headache.

In the Arlington entertainment district Friday night, Bad Bunny is playing a concert at AT&T Stadium, the Rangers take on the Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, and a high school football game between Martin and Allen is taking place at Choctaw Stadium.

If that wasn't already enough to slow down traffic, the north and southbound lanes of Hwy 360 between Brown Blvd. and Six Flags Dr. will be closed between 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 for construction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZBK4e_0hov4jj100

The closure will also affect the Cowboys game on Sunday.

It's best if you can avoid the area altogether, but if you're trying to get in and out of Arlington this weekend, avoid Collins St. and Ball Park Way at all costs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nwAM_0hov4jj100

Instead, utilize Cooper St. off of I-30 or even the Bush Turnpike to get down to Division St., which usually turns into a one-way street when big events are being held at Globe Life Field or AT&T Stadium.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Freeway closes in Balch Springs after diesel tanks spill fuel

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A big rig crash in Balch Springs has resulted in a major freeway closure Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of 635 and I-20. TxDOT says the truck's diesel tanks broke open and spilled fuel over the roadway. A state hazmat team is on the way to the scene. No word when the freeway might be reopened. Balch Springs police say there are no injuries.
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
inForney.com

I-30 to narrow to one lane, ramp closures over Lake Ray Hubbard beginning Sept. 15

ROCKWALL, Texas — Weather permitting, eastbound I-30 between Bass Pro Drive and Dalrock Road will be narrowed to one lane, and the eastbound I-30 on-ramp from Bass Pro Drive will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, Sep. 15 through 5 a.m. Friday, Sep. 16, and again from 10 p.m. Friday, Sep. 16 through 7 a.m. Saturday, Sep. 17 as part an ongoing construction project.
CBS DFW

Big rig crashes in Richardson, closes southbound Central Expressway

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A crash involving a big rig has southbound Central Expressway closed near Belt Line Road in Richardson. The accident happened just before 1 p.m. Monday. According to Richardson police, a semi-trailer and a box truck were involved with the accident. There is no information available about the cause. For several hours, the big rig was on its side on top of the HOV divider, TxDOT said. Due to this, TxDOT will need to make repairs to the divider before the HOV lanes are open in both directions.No reports of injuries. A heavy duty wrecker is on scene to help clear the freeway. All southbound lanes will be closed for a few more hours, except for the right lane.
CBS DFW

Bombshell discovered at construction site in Crandall

CRANDALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A bombshell was unearthed across from Crandall High School on Wednesday. According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, they received a call about the bombshell that was found at a construction site.The Kaufman County Fire Marshal and Garland Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the location. The Air Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal responded to evaluate the bombshell and detonated it Wednesday night at the location.  
CRANDALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Arlington, TX
Government
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Traffic
CBS DFW

Gas prices tick up around North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Drivers might have experienced sticker shock on Tuesday when gas prices ticked up a bit compared to Monday to the angst of drivers. "They don't make me happy," said Fort Worth resident Cameron Faulkenberry. The increasing prices are squeezing wallets and testing patience. "It's pretty frustrating, my wife right now is living paycheck to paycheck," added Faulkenberry."It just kind of almost overnight prices increased and crept up so, I'm not sure what caused it," said driver Christy Green. So what are the reasons behind this latest jump in prices according to energy experts. "One is the geo-political issues with Russia and...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Long-standing pumpkin patch in Flower Mound announces it won't open this year

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After 29 years of operation, The Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch announced that it will not open for the 2022 season. In a Facebook post, the pumpkin patch said that "like many businesses today, our notice for help did not generate the number of employees necessary to open safely efficiently."In August, the pumpkin patch posted a wanted ad for workers. "With the ongoing battle of trying to recruit employees to help operate the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch for the past several years. We will determine whether or not we will be able to open this season based on response for staffing," the post from August says.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bad Bunny
WFAA

A $7.6 million ranch west of Fort Worth is on the market

WEATHERFORD, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Dolce Vita Ranch is situated on 130 acres in the Parker County city of Weatherford, about 90 minutes from Dallas and 30 minutes west of Fort Worth. The ranch is currently being listed for $7.6 million. The...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead after major crash involving tractor trailer, Allen police say

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person has died following a major crash in Allen Wednesday, police said.At 11:34 a.m. Sept. 14, police were called to a crash in the 700 block of southbound U.S. 75. When officers arrived, they found a tractor trailer "suspended on the right safety barrier."Officials determined the tractor trailer was moving southbound on U.S. 75 when it collided with another vehicle. After the crash, police said the tractor trailer drove over the barrier and came to a stop.Police said the driver of the tractor trailer was found outside the vehicle but died from their injuries. Their identity has not been released at this time.The Allen Police Department is asking for patience and cooperation while they investigate the crash scene, as they anticipate the highway to be shut down "for an extended period of time." Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact the department at 214-509-4200. 
ALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Stadium#High School Football#Cowboys Game#Construction Maintenance#Traffic Troubles#Rangers#The Blue Jays#Globe Life Field#Collins St#Division St
KCTV 5

One dead in single-vehicle DeSoto crash

DESOTO, Kan. (KCTV) - A 56-year-old man died Wednesday morning after he was involved in a car crash. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office stated John Couch was driving westbound in the 9800 block of Lexington Avenue in DeSoto when the vehicle struck a guardrail on a curve and overturned.
DESOTO, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARCIA, TIMOTHY CHRISTIAN; W/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: SOFTWARE TECH;...
KELLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS DFW

Structure fire in Fort Worth leaves two workers with facial burns

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A structure fire in Fort Worth has left two with facial burns.The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday off I-35W in Fort Worth. Two workers on the scene were taken to Parkland Hospital with facial burns and are expected to be OK. A firefighter fell and busted open his chin, but he will also be OK. 
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
137K+
Followers
23K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy