Highway closure adds to traffic troubles during busy weekend in Arlington

Traffic Troubles in Arlington 01:24

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a big weekend for events in Arlington, which means there's going to be plenty of traffic. On top of that, a major highway closure is expected to add to the headache.

In the Arlington entertainment district Friday night, Bad Bunny is playing a concert at AT&T Stadium, the Rangers take on the Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, and a high school football game between Martin and Allen is taking place at Choctaw Stadium.

If that wasn't already enough to slow down traffic, the north and southbound lanes of Hwy 360 between Brown Blvd. and Six Flags Dr. will be closed between 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 for construction.

The closure will also affect the Cowboys game on Sunday.

It's best if you can avoid the area altogether, but if you're trying to get in and out of Arlington this weekend, avoid Collins St. and Ball Park Way at all costs.

Instead, utilize Cooper St. off of I-30 or even the Bush Turnpike to get down to Division St., which usually turns into a one-way street when big events are being held at Globe Life Field or AT&T Stadium.