St. Joseph’s Church in Homewood will close out its 110-year history with a legacy mass at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. Parishioners at St. Joseph will join with members of St. Anne Parish in East Hazel Crest and St. Emeric Church in Country Club Hills to form a new parish that will meet in Homewood. The Archdiocese of Chicago officially began the process of consolidation in July. A decision on a new name for the reorganized parish is forthcoming.

HOMEWOOD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO