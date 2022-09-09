ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flossmoor, IL

St. Joseph’s planning celebration for final mass before reorganization

St. Joseph’s Church in Homewood will close out its 110-year history with a legacy mass at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. Parishioners at St. Joseph will join with members of St. Anne Parish in East Hazel Crest and St. Emeric Church in Country Club Hills to form a new parish that will meet in Homewood. The Archdiocese of Chicago officially began the process of consolidation in July. A decision on a new name for the reorganized parish is forthcoming.
HOMEWOOD, IL
Girl Scouts sharing space at Homewood Science Center

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Sept. 9, marked a new collaborative agreement between the Homewood Science Center and Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana. The agreement allows the Girl Scouts to use various spaces within the HSC, 18022 Dixie Highway, for meetings, events and offices. Schedules will vary, depending on the need.
HOMEWOOD, IL
9.14.22 | What You Need to Know Today

PUMPKIN LOVERS APPLY - Bust out your kitchen tools for the Perfectly Pumpkin online cooking class from Flossmoor Library. Learn how to cook Pumpkin Butter Roll Cookies and Pumpkin Pasta, with a class taught live on Zoon from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4. The last online cooking class, teaching...
FLOSSMOOR, IL

