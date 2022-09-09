ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Carter listed as starting RB on New York Jets depth chart

By Richard Adkins
 5 days ago

There is good news for former North Carolina running back Michael Carter , as he will be the New York Jets starting halfback.

Heading into his second season for the Jets, Carter will carry the load as the lead back, but still splitting carries in the process. Rookie running back Breece Hall will play second fiddle to Carter, seeing a sizable workload behind him.

Hall, who was drafted 36th overall, was expected to snag the lead role and still could at some point in the season.  However, Carter’s work ethic led him to the starting role with offensive coordinator Mike Lefleur taking time to let the media know his thoughts on the Tar Heel.

“He is the ultimate professional,” Lefleur said. “He is the ultimate leader and the heartbeat of our offense.”

Carter finished with 639 rushing yards, 325 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. The best game of his rookie campaign came in the Jets’ 26-21 win over the Jaguars. Carter eclipsed over 100 yards on the ground with 118 rushing yards that game.

Carter and the Jets will be in action this Sunday against Baltimore to open up the 2022 season.

