Lawyer: More victims may join lawsuit involving former Plymouth teacher accused of sexually abusing students

Register Citizen
Ledyard man accused of assaulting woman, police say
LEDYARD — A local man was charged with assault and other offenses Saturday morning after police say he was fighting with a woman on Gallup Hill Road. Officers were called to the area around 11 a.m. Saturday for a report of a physical altercation between a man and woman. At the scene, officers found the victim with visible injuries on her face, Ledyard police said.
Register Citizen
Hartford man posted video on social media of homicide witness testifying, police say
HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on charges related to witness tampering. Kyle Haye, 34, of Farmington Avenue, was charged Wednesday with tampering with a witness and inciting injury to person for his role in distributing footage of a witness testimony on social media, according to police. Bond was set at $250,000.
Register Citizen
Plainfield police: Suspect in alleged verbal assault on Wendy’s workers not an officer
PLAINFIELD — A person claiming to be a police officer “recently” verbally assaulted employees at a local Wendy’s, according to Plainfield Police Chief Mario A. Arriaga. The incident occurred while the person was ordering food at the Wendy’s on Pratt Road, Arriaga wrote in a Facebook...
Register Citizen
Man gets 4 years for role in CT fentanyl trafficking ring, prosecutors say
HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to four years in prison for a fentanyl trafficking offense, according to the Department of Justice. Regino Morillo-Espinal, 40, most recently of Allentown, Pa., was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven, according to the DOJ. On...
Register Citizen
Stamford police ID woman fatally shot, boyfriend charged in connection with her death
STAMFORD — A 36-year-old woman was fatally shot Tuesday night in a Woodside Green apartment, police said. According to a press release from Stamford Police, they received a call at roughly 9:45 p.m. Tuesday from a man who said his girlfriend tried to stab him and he shot her. Police said they located the man, 40-year-old Anthony Vines, outside of the apartment complex once they arrived. There was no resistance from Vines or attempt being made to flee from the area, police said.
Register Citizen
Officials: Manchester man conspired with brother to intimidate witness
VERNON — A man was on Monday arrested on charges of multiple offenses related to witness intimidation, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Gustin Douglas, 28, of Manchester, and his brother Geoffrey Douglas allegedly conspired to intimidate a witness into recanting a statement to the police. Geoffrey Douglas is the subject of a home invasion charge pending in the Tolland Judicial District, according to the division.
Register Citizen
Armed with assault rifle, teens attack residents in Vernon home, police say
VERNON — Police said they arrested four teens after a violent weekend home invasion in the Rockville section of town during which three of them used an assault rifle to injure residents. The three teenagers shared an assault rifle with a high-capacity magazine and used it to attack two...
Register Citizen
Danbury man convicted of overdose deaths faces new drug charges, police say
DANBURY — A local man who spent five years in jail for distributing heroin that caused two overdose deaths has been arrested again after police say they found fentanyl and crack cocaine along with gun magazines in his home. Paul Mignani, 56, was arrested on drug and firearm offenses...
Register Citizen
Police: Reported gunfire briefly shuts down South Norwalk School
NORWALK — Police are investigating after reported gunshots were heard, sending the South Norwalk School briefly into lock-out mode Monday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Monday, Norwalk police said they received a report of "what sounded like shots fired" near the school. "Officers responded, and out of an abundance of...
Register Citizen
Police: Fairfield man stabbed roommate with kitchen knife during argument
FAIRFIELD — Police say they have arrested a local man in connection with a stabbing reported from a gas station. Sean Rogerson, 56, has been charged with second-degree assault for stabbing a man with a kitchen knife, according to police. Rogerson was held on $50,000 bond. Fairfield police said...
Register Citizen
Police: Suspect in Bristol home invasion arrested
BRISTOL — Police say they have apprehended a suspect in a disturbing incident involving a stranger entering a girl’s bedroom in the middle of the night. The suspect, a juvenile male, was identified and taken into custody on Tuesday, according to police. He has been charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct and will be arraigned in state Superior Court for Juvenile Matters in New Britain, Bristol police said.
Register Citizen
Norwalk police hunt for second suspect in oyster festival attack on officer
NORWALK — City police say an officer who was assaulted at the oyster festival over the weekend is recuperating at home and is expected to make a full recovery. The officer, whose identity has not been released, suffered a head injury and fractured arm on Saturday when police say he was attacked by two men after he broke up a separate fight.
Register Citizen
Stamford’s new assistant police chief is a 40-year department veteran
STAMFORD — A veteran Stamford Police captain has been selected as the assistant chief of police. Captain Richard Conklin will take over for Louis DeRubeis, who was appointed to the position of Public Safety Director last month. DeRubeis replaced Ted Jankowski, who had served as the city’s public safety director for a decade.
Register Citizen
Redding police: 2 in custody after armed robbery outside restaurant; search for third suspect underway
REDDING — Two Bridgeport men were taken into custody, and a search was underway for a third following a Tuesday night armed robbery outside the Spinning Wheel Restaurant, police said. “It’s an awful scenario, but the results were pretty good considering nobody got hurt,” Redding Police Chief Mark O’Donnell...
Register Citizen
Hartford man, 28, killed in city's 27th homicide of year, police say
HARTFORD — A city man was killed after an overnight shooting, police said Tuesday morning. It is the 27th homicide of the year in the capital city,. The man has been identified as Jose Arriago, 28, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the...
Register Citizen
Police: 13-year-old boy among two in hospital after Wallingford accident
WALLINGFORD — Police say they are investigating after two pedestrians, including a 13-year-old boy, were struck by a car on Wednesday evening. The collision took place in the area of Highland Avenue, according to police. The suspect vehicle fled the scene, police said. Both pedestrians are under evaluation at...
Register Citizen
Elections commission launches probe into Bridgeport ballot fraud allegation
HARTFORD — The State Elections Enforcement Commission has opened an investigation into an allegation of absentee ballot fraud during Bridgeport’s recent Democratic primary for the 127th House District. The five-member commission voted last week to move forward with the probe after the campaign manager for state Rep. Jack...
Register Citizen
CT attorney general orders material on Cos Cob administrator be preserved; Project Veritas pushes back
GREENWICH — Citing protections under shield laws for journalists, Project Veritas said it will not comply with a request from the state Attorney General’s Office to preserve the complete footage of Jeremy Boland, a Cos Cob School assistant principal caught on video appearing to speak about discriminatory hiring practices in Greenwich Public Schools.
Register Citizen
CT horse trainer: ‘Very misguided’ to call Alexis Wall, alleged animal abuser, a ‘vaquero’
That’s how East Hampton horse trainer Alexis Wall was described by her boss in a July arrest warrant charging her with abusing animals while she worked at the now-defunct White Birch Farm in Portland. At the center of the allegations are the controversial training techniques that the warrant said...
Register Citizen
Suspects in Greenwich armed robbery arrested after cross-country trip, police say
GREENWICH — The duo arrested in the violent robbery of a central Greenwich store in the summer appeared to be traveling cross-country, “stealing and selling designer merchandise” along the way, according to an arrest warrant application. Investigators probing the June 25 robbery — in which a handgun...
