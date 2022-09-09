Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle praised for curtsying in front of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in Westminster Hall
Meghan Markle has been applauded for her “elegance” and “grace” during Queen Elizabeth II’s service, particularly the moment when she curtsied in front of the late monarch’s coffin. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex joined her husband Prince Harry and other members of the royal family at the Queen’s procession in Westminster Hall.During the event, Meghan was spotted standing with the family as the Queen’s coffin had arrived. In a video shared on Twitter that featured the Duchess in the background, viewers can see her passing by the coffin and paying her respects by going into a curtsy and...
Meteorite ‘bigger than anything ever seen’ spotted over Scotland
Residents in Scotland and Northern England were stunned to witness a likely meteor gliding through the sky, describing the event as “unbelievable” and “stunning”. The UK Meteor Network confirmed that they have received more than 200 reports of “a fireball spotted” at 9pm on Wednesday, with most sightings coming from Scotland and Northern Ireland.The celestial phenomenon was captured on cameras, showing a brightly lit object flying at a downward angle followed by a huge tail. “Did I legit just see a shooting star in Motherwell or is that something crashing out the sky?” Rhiannon Hayes, a Twitter user, said in...
On This Day: Environmental NGO Greenpeace founded
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1812, Russians set fire to Moscow in an effort to keep out Napoleon and his invading French troops. In 1954, the famous scene in which Marilyn Monroe is shown laughing as her skirt is blown up by a blast of air from a subway vent was shot during the filming of The Seven Year Itch. The scene infuriated her husband, Joe DiMaggio, who felt it was exhibitionist. The couple divorced a short time later.
The Snail House review – Richard Eyre’s debut play takes on too much
The venerable director’s drama about a doctor’s splintering family broaches huge issues but never makes a unified whole
‘It’s sausage and mozzarella in batter! Who’s not going to eat that?’ The rise of the Korean hotdog
‘If you’d told me two years back, when I first started selling Korean hotdogs, that I’d be interviewed by the Guardian, I’d be like, ‘No way,’” exclaims Mari Riaz, founder and owner of Uh K-dogs ’n’ Juicy in Camden market, London. And yet here we are, in the calm before the lunchtime rush, discussing the street food trend she helped kickstart from her home kitchen in 2020, and which is now sweeping the UK.
Canadian family taking world tour before children lose their vision
Their daughter Mia was just three years old when Canadian couple Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier first noticed that she was having vision problems. A few years after they first took her to see a specialist, Mia, the eldest of their four children, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that causes a loss or decline in vision over time.
End of Covid-19 pandemic ‘in sight’, says World Health Organisation
The end of the Covid-19 pandemic is “in sight”, the World Health Organisation has said.The WHO said weekly deaths from the virus around the world are at the lowest level since March 2020 – the month the UK first went into lockdown.The director general of the international health body, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a press conference: “Last week, the number of weekly reported deaths from Covid-19 was the lowest since March 2020.We can see the finish line, we’re in a winning position. But now is the worst time to stop runningDr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus“We have never been in a...
