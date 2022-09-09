Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Four juveniles arrested after car chase stretches from Edmond into Oklahoma City
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Four juveniles were arrested after an early morning car chase began in Edmond and went into Oklahoma City. Edmond police said an officer tried to do a traffic stop near the intersection of 15th and Fretz at 1:50 a.m. Police said the driver refused to stop, prompting a car chase.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police release more information on fatal shooting inside Arby's
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information on a fatal shooting involving co-workers that happened inside Arby's on Monday night. Police said they responded to the Arby's near Memorial Road and MacArthur Blvd. shortly after 7:15 p.m. Police said the victim, 28-year-old Dquan Brown, was found...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Cash and pistol among items stolen from unlocked car in hotel parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for two suspects they believe are connected to a burglary of an unlocked car. Police said it happened in a hotel parking lot near SE 25th and I-35 Service Road. Police said cash was taken along with several items of...
okcfox.com
'More like a cuddly puppy': Oklahoma City police help capture pet wolf mix seen by daycare
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The "Big Bad Wolf" turns out to be more like a big cuddly puppy according to Oklahoma City police officers. A wolf was spotted near a daycare in the area of N. Hefner and Penn on Tuesday morning. When OKCPD officers arrived to the scene,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
Village Police Department looking for missing 3-year-old boy last seen with aunt
THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Village Police Department needs help finding a 3-year-old boy. Nicholas Sleeper was last seen with his aunt, Alaina Pedro, near the area of Britton and N. Penn around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police said while it's currently a non-criminal matter, some family members are...
okcfox.com
3 shot on porch in southwest Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Monday evening that left three people in the hospital. Officials say three people were sitting on a porch in the 1400 block of South Indiana Ave when they were each shot. Reports say one person...
okcfox.com
Arrest warrant issued for former Ninnekah superintendent Michael Bunch
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A warrant is out for the arrest of former Ninnekah superintendent Michael Bunch. The warrant is for one count of rape by instrumentation and one count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bunch is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on June 8 while...
okcfox.com
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police investigating deadly incident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police are investigating an incident that left one person dead on Monday. It happened in the 2100 block of Southwest 60th Street. Police said the person who died committed suicide, and another person involved is in extremely critical condition. For more local news delivered straight...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Employee shoots co-worker dead inside Arby's in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting at an Arby's in northwest Oklahoma City on Monday evening that left an employee dead. Officials say two employees started an argument inside an Arby's near North MacArthur Blvd and West Memorial Road before one employee shot the other. Reports say...
okcfox.com
Stillwater Police searching for missing 23-year-old man
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Stillwater Police Department is looking for a missing 23-year-old. Ryan Jordan was last seen on surveillance at the Stillwater Valero Short Stop Gas Station off of 6th St. around 9 a.m. on Sept. 13. SPD tracked Jordan's phone to Fayetteville, Arkansas at 1:36 p.m....
okcfox.com
Inmate dies at Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An inmate at the Federal Transfer Center (FTC) in Oklahoma City died on Tuesday. Jonathan Patterson was found unresponsive at the FTC. Responding staff began lifesaving measures but Patterson did not survive. Patterson was sentenced in the Central District of Illinois to a 96-month sentence...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
Medical examiner: Oklahoma woman's death linked to mother's fatal stabbing in 1999
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The death of a woman who died in 2019 has been found to be connected to the fatal stabbing of her mother in 1999, Oklahoma City police announced on Tuesday. Police said officers responded to 4704 Sunnyview Drive on November 15, 1999 after a pregnant...
okcfox.com
Two arrested in OKC for child endangerment after 8 kids found in vehicle with drunk driver
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police arrested a 27-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man after they were driving under the influence with eight kids in their pickup truck. Police responded to a non-injury accident on Thursday at 6:15 p.m., where a Ford F-150 had collided with another vehicle....
okcfox.com
Former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison moved to medical facility
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison was transferred to a medical facility on Tuesday. Jerome Ersland was a pharmacist at Reliable Pharmacy, a small south Oklahoma City pharmacy, in May of 2009 when two teenagers attempted to rob the business. Ersland fired one shot from his Taurus Judge revolver at the masked boys. One of the pellets from the shot hit Antwun Parker in the head, knocking him unconscious.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County sheriff's deputies investigate string of business burglaries
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Investigators say at least six businesses in Oklahoma County and Shawnee were recently burglarized. Deputies say the suspects have the same pattern by breaking in through a window and crawling around the business. Authorities have released video from the break ins at Boomerang Diner,...
okcfox.com
OHP: Driver in fatal McClain County crash was under the influence of alcohol
A Blanchard resident was killed in fatal crash in McClain County on Wednesday. The crash happened on a well site at 13494 290th Street, two miles west of Blanchard. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 28-year-old Blayne Gibby was driving a 2021 Honda Racher 4-wheeler when it rolled over and pinned Gibby underneath.
okcfox.com
'Thank God I'm alive': Oklahoma City woman blames dark lights on I-44 for car crash
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After a near-death experience, a woman in Oklahoma City is raising awareness about dark street lights on Interstate 44. On September 9, Latosha Craine got into a car accident. She tells Fox 25 it was so dark at the time of the incident that police and emergency medical services had trouble finding her.
okcfox.com
Noble Public School bus and police car involved in wreck in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A Noble Public Schools bus and a marked Norman Police Department vehicle were involved in a crash in Norman on Monday morning. According to police, the bus was empty. Norman Police said the collision happened around 6 a.m. on 60th Ave SE near Etowah Road.
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Mother arrested after physical fight with 12-year-old son
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 30-year-old woman was arrested in Oklahoma City on Friday after she got drunk and allegedly beat her 12-year-old son, police say. Shauna Smith was taken into custody on Sept. 9 after police were called out to her residence in response to a domestic situation.
Comments / 0