Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police release more information on fatal shooting inside Arby's

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information on a fatal shooting involving co-workers that happened inside Arby's on Monday night. Police said they responded to the Arby's near Memorial Road and MacArthur Blvd. shortly after 7:15 p.m. Police said the victim, 28-year-old Dquan Brown, was found...
Oklahoma City, OK
Edmond, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Tom, OK
okcfox.com

Village Police Department looking for missing 3-year-old boy last seen with aunt

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Village Police Department needs help finding a 3-year-old boy. Nicholas Sleeper was last seen with his aunt, Alaina Pedro, near the area of Britton and N. Penn around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police said while it's currently a non-criminal matter, some family members are...
okcfox.com

3 shot on porch in southwest Oklahoma City, police investigating

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Monday evening that left three people in the hospital. Officials say three people were sitting on a porch in the 1400 block of South Indiana Ave when they were each shot. Reports say one person...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police investigating deadly incident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police are investigating an incident that left one person dead on Monday. It happened in the 2100 block of Southwest 60th Street. Police said the person who died committed suicide, and another person involved is in extremely critical condition. For more local news delivered straight...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Stillwater Police searching for missing 23-year-old man

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Stillwater Police Department is looking for a missing 23-year-old. Ryan Jordan was last seen on surveillance at the Stillwater Valero Short Stop Gas Station off of 6th St. around 9 a.m. on Sept. 13. SPD tracked Jordan's phone to Fayetteville, Arkansas at 1:36 p.m....
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Inmate dies at Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An inmate at the Federal Transfer Center (FTC) in Oklahoma City died on Tuesday. Jonathan Patterson was found unresponsive at the FTC. Responding staff began lifesaving measures but Patterson did not survive. Patterson was sentenced in the Central District of Illinois to a 96-month sentence...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison moved to medical facility

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison was transferred to a medical facility on Tuesday. Jerome Ersland was a pharmacist at Reliable Pharmacy, a small south Oklahoma City pharmacy, in May of 2009 when two teenagers attempted to rob the business. Ersland fired one shot from his Taurus Judge revolver at the masked boys. One of the pellets from the shot hit Antwun Parker in the head, knocking him unconscious.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Noble Public School bus and police car involved in wreck in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A Noble Public Schools bus and a marked Norman Police Department vehicle were involved in a crash in Norman on Monday morning. According to police, the bus was empty. Norman Police said the collision happened around 6 a.m. on 60th Ave SE near Etowah Road.
NORMAN, OK

