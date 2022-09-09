Read full article on original website
City Clerk Candidate Profile: Viviana Garzon
Viviana Garzon first moved to the City of Burbank as a young teen, just as she was preparing to attend Burbank High School. Her local acts of service started around this time when she took part in the city’s Counselor-In-Training program. Garzon, who became a proud Burbank homeowner in 2017, is currently fulfilling the role of administrative analyst for the city. In our Q&A with the city clerk candidate, we were able to learn more about her love for travel, her passion for community-focused initiatives, and why she’s chosen to stay loyal to Burbank over the years.
Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners is One of Burbank’s Neighborhood Treasures
Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners is a family owned and operated business attributing their successes to four generations of family involvement and many long-term employees. Together, they are committed to maintaining the highest standards, quality services and a welcoming atmosphere. The business is now run by Michael and Beth Shader,...
Burbank Planning Board Approves Sale of Alcohol at Poquito Mas Restaurant
On Monday, September 12th, the Burbank Planning Board held a meeting. The meeting’s agenda included three proposals for minor alterations by three different parties. First, representatives of a self-storage company requested the board approve a development review and conditional use permit to replace two existing single story self-storage buildings with two new three story self-storage buildings. The facility is located on 118 Graham Place and borders the city of Glendale to the east.
City Clerk Candidate Profile: Jamal El-Amin
Jamal El-Amin is a native New Yorker who moved to Burbank one decade ago. The film and television editor and his wife are big fans of the comedy routines at Flappers, and El-Amin “love[s] the communal feel” and “engaged” residents of the city. Following his 2012 nuptials, El-Amin developed an interest in politics and has since graduated from the Residents Inspiring Service & Empowerment, or RISE, program for local leaders. The 2022 Burbank city clerk candidate states that he is optimistic this position “will provide [him] with a wonderful opportunity to interact with and serve [his] fellow residents.”
City Clerk Candidate Profile: Kimberley Clark
Burbank city clerk candidate and longtime resident Kimberley Clark has been a Burbank Unified School District contributor for over a decade. She now serves as the executive assistant to the Board of Education and superintendent for the Burbank Unified School District. In her spare time, Clark enjoys the outdoors and frequents local cafes, restaurants and parks. Read on to find out more regarding Clark’s favorite things about the City of Burbank, her interest in international travel, and what led her to run for city clerk.
Burbank Looking to Fill Planning Board and Transportation Commission Vacancies
The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Planning Board and Transportation Commission beginning September 14, 2022 through October 14, 2022. Applications may be submitted online, please visit www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or by email at cityclerks@burbankca.gov.
Urbane Cafe Opens, Offers Free Meals for Burbank School, Healthcare, & Service Workers This Week
Urbane Cafe had their grand opening in Burbank on Monday, September 12th, offering the first 50 guests in line to eat for free. The cafe is excited to give back to the Burbank community and is offering free meals for our hometown heroes from September 13-15, including teachers and school staff, healthcare workers, and civil service personnel.
Burbank Boys’ Water Polo Rolls Past South Pasadena
Regarding the talented Burbank High boys’ water polo team, there’s plenty of options to help pave the way to perhaps a second straight deep postseason run. That’s the way second-year Burbank Coach David Arakelyan sees it possibly happening. Burbank received a match-high five goals from Gevorg Choginyan...
Burbank Animal Shelter Needs Dog Fosters
Do you love dogs? If so, the VBAS (Volunteers of the Burbank Animal Shelter) Adult Dog Foster Program may be a right fit for you. With so many dogs arriving at the Burbank Animal Shelter daily the facility is running out of space and needs your help. The VBAS program...
Colony Theatre Art Show Saturday Featuring Pop Culture Art From George Kalcoff
George Kalcoff is a Burbank teacher, father, and a local artist bringing his work alongside his brother Arger, to Colony theater this Saturday. Come by for a night of pop culture represented through visual art, music, and film. Kalcoff’s Colony Theatre Art Show will be held September 17th at 6:00 pm and conclude with a film showing of Night of the Living Dead at 11:30 pm.
BUSD Superintendent Issues Statement on Azerbaijani Attacks
Today, Burbank Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Hill, issued the following statement to families and employees of the BUSD following the attacks by Azerbaijani on Armenia:. Dear Burbank Unified Families and Employees:. At 12:05am on September 13th, Azerbaijani armed forces attacked Goris, Jermuk, and Vardenis in the Republic of...
OPINION: It is time to Abolish the Police Commission
Burbank’s City Council needs to stick a fork in the Police Commission. Now, this is not an anti-police or anti-government rant. It is just time for a solution to what has been an ongoing problem for decades. We have a Police Commission with no direction and no power. They are tasked with making recommendations to the City Council, and when was the last time that actually happened?
myBurbank Starts Election Coverage Today
Starting today, myBurbank begins election coverage for the Burbank City Clerk, Burbank City Council and Burbank Board of Education seats that will be up for election on November 8. First, we will bring you some background on every candidate. Reporter Devin Herenda asked each candidate a series of background questions...
Burbank 16-Year-Old Spends Seven Weeks In Kyrgyzstan
Young by any standard, 16-year-old Burbank resident Siena Florence is an adventurer. A home-schooled junior in high school, Florence recently returned from a seven-week immersion trip to Kyrgyzstan and had the time of her life. The trip was made possible by the United States Department of State on a National...
