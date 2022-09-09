Viviana Garzon first moved to the City of Burbank as a young teen, just as she was preparing to attend Burbank High School. Her local acts of service started around this time when she took part in the city’s Counselor-In-Training program. Garzon, who became a proud Burbank homeowner in 2017, is currently fulfilling the role of administrative analyst for the city. In our Q&A with the city clerk candidate, we were able to learn more about her love for travel, her passion for community-focused initiatives, and why she’s chosen to stay loyal to Burbank over the years.

BURBANK, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO