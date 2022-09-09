ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

WATCH: This Footage of a Young Keanu Reeves Reporting on a Teddy Bear Convention Is Priceless

By Tia Bailey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eks15_0hov1KkL00

We all know Keanu Reeves as a badass– from roles such as Neo in The Matrix to the John Wick franchise, Reeves knows how to do an action flick. However, prior to these roles, the actor was a reporter in Canada, and a cute video was released from those days.

The official Twitter account for CBS shared a video in 2020 of a younger Reeves reporting on a teddy bear convention. The clip features Reeves’ voiceover saying: “When Going Great sent me to check out the first Canadian International Teddy Bear Convention, I thought I was in for a lot of craziness.”

Reeves then asks someone, “Why are all the bears’ first name Teddy? What college did he go to?”

The Teddy Bear Convention was hilarious to watch, and it was wild to see Reeves so young and reporting on the convention. CBS’ tweet read: “Who better to honour a childhood favourite than Canada’s beloved Keanu Reeves! Happy #NationalTeddyBearDay!”

The clip dates back to around 1984, according to CBS in a response tweet. Fans loved the throwback clip of their favorite actor.

A Keanu Reeves fan on Twitter shared the video as well. One fan responded: “Even here he looks relatable.”

Another wrote: “Keanu is the most wholesome dude ever!”

Keanu Reeves Film with Ana de Armas Secured the Actress a Later Role

Reeves’ 2014 thriller Knock Knock featured Ana de Armas as his co-star. Although the film wasn’t a huge success in theaters, it did help de Armas in the long run, according to the Los Angeles Times.

de Armas recently shared this with the publication. The actress stars as Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix biopic, Blonde. Apparently, director Andrew Dominik saw the film and because of her role, knew that she was going to be his Marilyn.

“On paper, I was not supposed to be playing Marilyn Monroe. I’m a Cuban actress. In what world could I have imagined that this was going to happen? Never,” she said. “The fact that I got this opportunity was just something out of the ordinary.”

de Armas also played a blonde bombshell in Knock Knock, and upon seeing her resemblance to Monroe, Dominick wanted her to audition for the biopic.

She, of course, got the role. The film, which premieres this month, follows the personal life of movie star Marilyn Monroe, aka Norma Jean, and her personal life. The film has recently received a NC-17 rating.

de Armas also spoke about this. She said: “I didn’t understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than ‘Blonde.’ But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Surgeon’ Removes Live Snake From Woman’s Ear in Wild Viral Video

Alarming footage showed the moment a “surgeon” unsuccessfully tried to extract a live snake from a woman’s ear. Alarming footage showed the moment a “surgeon” unsuccessfully tried to extract a live snake from a woman’s ear. A video of the attempted surgery, with squirming footage, has received more than 125,000 views as people debate whether it is real.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator’s Reaction To Being Cleaned Goes Viral

This albino alligator named Coconut loves bath time. In this viral TikTok, this albino alligator looked absolutely thrilled to be scrubbed down by her caretaker. The adorable footage was shared by The Reptile Zoo (@thereptilezoo) of Fountain Valley, California. In the cute video, Coconut’s caretaker scrubs Coconut with a toothbrush....
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Dominik
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Keanu Reeves
Outsider.com

Texas Alligators Chomp on Two Boats in Bizarre Attacks

Frightening yet mysterious situations occurred recently when Texan alligators reportedly attacked two different boats in a Houston, Texas area. The attacks put the community on high alert. According to the New York Post, one of the attacks occurred when a rower named Eugene Janssen accidentally hit an alligator with one...
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Alabama’s Teddy Gentry Arrested on Marijuana Charges

On Monday (September 12th), founding member of country music group Alabama, Teddy Gentry, was reportedly arrested on misdemeanor marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges. According to AL.com, Teddy Gentry was arrested and booked into Cherokee County Jail at 10:38 a.m., but released within an hour. The jail’s log did not specify the amount of the bond. Sheriff Jeff Shaver also told the media outlet that the arrest was made during a traffic stop. Don Murry Grubb, who is a spokesman for Alabama, told the Associated Press that he is aware of the incident. However, Gentry did not have an immediate comment.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Bears#Teddy Bear#A Teddy Bear Convention#Cbs#The Teddy Bear Convention#Cbc Lrb
Outsider.com

Empty Paddleboard Found on Colorado Lake Leads Rescuers To Body

An unidentified man has been found dead in a Colorado Lake after boaters report an empty paddleboard floating in the water. According to the state’s Parks and Wildlife, a man was seen falling into James M. Robb Colorado State Park’s Corn Lake around 8 pm Saturday (Sept. 10). The witnesses claimed that the paddleboarder was not wearing a lifejacket, and they did not see him resurface.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Florida Man Who Got Arm Bitten Off By Alligator and Survived in Swamp Gives Wild Interview

A Florida man is opening up about a recent nightmarish alligator attack that resulted in the loss of one of his arms. After a gator bit Eric Merda’s arm off while swimming in Lake Manatee, he spent three exhausting days on the swamp with one arm, Tampa’s WTSP reports. There have been at least a half-dozen gator attacks in the Tampa Bay region this season, the most recent of which involved a 77-year-old woman over Labor Day weekend. Merda is one of those fortunate individuals who were able to share his experience.
MYAKKA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Poses for Epic Reunion Photo on 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

When you go to the Primetime Emmy Awards and end up seeing some of The Brady Bunch cast, it might make some people ask questions. Like, what are the classic TV cast members doing here? Where’s Maureen McCormick? Did someone turn the clock back to the 1970s for a bit? Well, in reality, five stars of the show happened to pop up on Monday night. Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen were on the red carpet.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Enormous 625-Pound Alligator Bagged in South Carolina Lake

Last weekend marked the opening of alligator hunting season in South Carolina, and a local taxidermy shop is getting swamped with gators for processing. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy in Ravenel, SC already received 18 gators by Sunday, the shop posted on Facebook. According to the shop, the first one they received on Saturday night was a massive 13-foot gator from upper Lake Marion.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bald Eagle Goes for Grizzly Bear’s Eyes in Shocking Attack on Banks of Alaskan River

In this viral video from August 2010, a bald eagle attacks a grizzly bear‘s eyes in this stunning encounter on the banks of Naknek River in Alaska. In the footage, a bear climbs up a steep hill as a man films from a boat on the river. As the bear makes its way up the incline, a huge bald eagle quickly swoops in the frame. It exits about as quickly as it moved in. The bear winces as the bird flies away.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

558K+
Followers
60K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy