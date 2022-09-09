ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

pethelpful.com

Man Meets Newly-Adopted Dog From the Chinese Meat Trade in Heartwarming Viral Video

Meeting your new best friend can be the most magical experience, but one man got the introduction of a lifetime when he picked up his pup straight from the plane. TikTok user @tianacalx uploaded the sweetest video of her partner and the dog meeting for the first time, and we're still reaching for the tissues!
PETS
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Method of Bouncing a Baby Is Hilariously Innovative

TikTok user @txgirl0814 reposted a video from @thegoodboyduo and we're so thankful they did because we must've missed this insanely adorable clip when it was originally posted in February. Now, we get to share it with you all. And there's no doubt in our minds that this clip will brighten up your entire week!
PETS
pethelpful.com

Senior Cat With Dementia Keeps Trying to Return to His Former Home and We're in Tears

As a pet ages, there are a few adjustments that need to be made. This is when you may consider purchasing mobility aids, joint supplements, or even medications to keep them healthy and happy. Updates in diet and exercise can be beneficial, too, but it's important to pay attention to any neurological changes your furry friend may be facing. Cognitive Dysfunction Syndrome can occur in older cats and dogs, according to Vetwest Animal Hospitals, though a supportive owner can make a world of difference.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Rescued African Grey Parrot's First Moment Outside Is a Sight to Behold

Seeing pet owner's treat their animals right is the absolute best. That's how you know there's so much love between the two. Just look at a rescue parrot on TikTok named Gizmo, who had never even been outside before. Gasp! Recently, his owner wanted to remedy the situation and now video of Gizmo taking a little trip to the yard has people cheering online.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Rescued Beagle Runs and Plays With Her Puppy in Video That Warms Our Hearts

Beagles are the dog breed that are most often used in animal testing, a practice that still remains far too common. Luckily, there are rescue organizations across the United States that are dedicated to saving animals from testing facilities and inhumane conditions. One of these organizations recently shared a beautiful video of two rescues enjoying their newfound freedom.
RALEIGH, NC
pethelpful.com

Disabled Cat's Reaction to Meeting New Foster Kitten Is Nothing but Pure Love

It may sound hard to believe if you've never fostered an animal yourself, but having your own pet around too can actually make the process easier. A confident dog or cat can show a new friend that it's okay to be relaxed and to play. When your foster sees your pet being fed routinely and taken care of, they will start to feel comfortable, too.
PETS
pethelpful.com

City Dogs' Reactions to Parents' Camping Trip Have Us Rolling With Laughter

Look, there's nothing wrong with trying something new, but camping is definitely not for everyone. Including a pair of dogs from Los Angeles, California who recently tried to rough it in the great outdoors with their owners. The dogs were not having it — and a new video on TikTok hilariously shows their lackluster reaction.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pethelpful.com

Paralyzed Dog's Reaction to Seeing Her Wheelchair Harness Makes Us So Happy

Video of a dog with special needs laying eyes on her wheelchair harness has us smiling from ear-to-ear. Little Rose has the best spirit and loves to be out and about, but the paralyzed pooch needs just a little help getting around. Enter her wheelchair, something that she knows and loves all too well.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Sweet Video of Rescued Beagles Reacting to Their Very First Toys Warms Our Hearts

One of our greatest pains as dog lovers is knowing how many dogs are bad environments and in need of rescuing. Thankfully, there are many great organizations across the country who work on this exact issue by saving dogs and providing them with the life they deserve. One rescue organization recently showed TikTok users one of the many wonderful ways they provide for the dogs they rescue.
RALEIGH, NC
pethelpful.com

Story of Orlando Cat Who Was Given Up When Her Owners Got a Puppy Is So Unfair

It's almost impossible not to get angry after seeing the infuriating story shared by photographer Albert Harris (@aharrisphoto) of Orlando, Florida. But it's so important to raise awareness. The video shows a cat who was recently surrendered to the Orange County Animal Services. And when you see the reason why, we're sure you'll be up in arms.
ORLANDO, FL
pethelpful.com

Video of Shelter Dog in Canada Who Spends 'Hours Crying in Her Room' Tears Us Apart

Fair warning: you might want to grab a tissue before you watch this video. This poor shelter pup is absolutely shattering our hearts!. Her name is Nellie and she looks like a gorgeous girl, but she is not doing well in her shelter environment. @Dogtalesrescue posted the clip of her 'crying in her room' in the hopes that an adopter will see it and rescue her, but it's also sending anyone who sees it bursting into tears. Hey, if it will get this rescue dog into a loving forever home, we'll share this video everywhere we can.
PETS

