‘I’m so thankful for that message’: The final calls made by 9/11 victims that still comfort grieving relatives

Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Canadian family taking world tour before children lose their vision
Their daughter Mia was just three years old when Canadian couple Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier first noticed that she was having vision problems. A few years after they first took her to see a specialist, Mia, the eldest of their four children, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that causes a loss or decline in vision over time.
msn.com
After Risky Journey, Migrant and His Dog Say Goodbye at U.S.-Mexico Border
Venezuelan migrant Brayan Pinto, 18, and his small fluffy white dog, Brandy, trekked together across several countries and a treacherous tropical jungle to reach the U.S.-Mexico border. On Sunday, the two companions had to say goodbye. “She’s been with me for two years,” Pinto said, hugging the fluffy animal with...
PETS・
Comments / 0