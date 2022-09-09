Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Railroad Crossing on Ohio 61 to close Sept. 19 for repairs
SHELBY -- The following road work notice has been released for Richland County by the Ohio Department of Transportation. State Route 61, between Vernon West Road and Hummell Road, will close Monday, Sept. 19 for railroad crossing repairs.
richlandsource.com
Dangerous intersection: Grant decision expected for improvement at Home Road/Lexington-Springmill Road
MANSFIELD -- Local officials may know as soon as November what can be done to improve the safety of the intersection at Lexington-Springmill Avenue and Home Road. Richland County Engineer Adam Gove on Wednesday told members of the county's regional planning executive committee he hopes to know by then the status of a grant request from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?
DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
‘Frustrating’: Video captures cars blow past stopped school bus in Ohio
Doorbell video shows at least five cars blowing past a North Ridgeville school bus on Lear Nagle Road early Tuesday morning.
Six-vehicle crash caused big delay on 77 North
Traffic Alert: 77 Northbound in Akron is at a stand still
Ohio city approves controversial deer culling proposal
The city of Medina has approved a controversial way to control the growing deer population. The ordinance passed by a vote of 5-1, allowing bow and arrow hunting of deer under certain circumstances.
richlandsource.com
Richland County to remain in pooled health insurance program through 2025
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday renewed the county's participation in the County Employee Benefit Consortium of Ohio through 2025. The county has been part of the pooled health insurance program since 2017, joining an organization that began with six counties in 2004 and has grown to 43 member counties in 2023.
6 Ohio places renamed to remove deragatory term for Indigenous women
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Two Ohio reservoirs, two streams, an island, and a bay were renamed this month as part of the Biden Administration decision to remove use of what is viewed as a slur against indigenous women from the name of nearly 650 federal places. The changes are in response...
WANE-TV
Meeting weighs impact of NW Ohio proposed salmon farm
PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) – A proposal to draw 5 million gallons of water daily from the MichinDoh aquifer and discharge the effluent into the St. Joseph River is under EPA scrutiny. During a public meeting Monday evening in Pioneer, Ohio, the Ohio EPA took comments for a wastewater discharge...
wtuz.com
I-77 Restrictions Thursday Outside Strasburg
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Ohio Department of Transportation will restrict northbound lanes on Interstate 77 on Thursday. The work will limit traffic to one lane on the northbound side two miles north of Strasburg at Exit 87. Crews are conducting drainage repair work in the area, and will...
Possible railroad strike could hit Ohio's economy hard
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — When it comes to miles of railroad, Ohio ranks third in the nation only behind Illinois and Texas. On Friday, two railroad unions representing more than 50,000 employees threatened to walk off the job. They say quality of life is a major issue. "We’re facing...
ashlandsource.com
WRDL: Ashland murder case, future of farming in the county
ASHLAND — Report for America Corps Member Nathan Hart stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, September 8 for Ashland Source’s weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. Hart covered various topics during his interview, including new details on a fatal shooting in Ashland involving a father and son, and a two-part “Faith or Fatalism” series on farming in Ashland County.
sciotopost.com
Ohio’s Long-Awaited Deer Archery Season Opens September 24
COLUMBUS, Ohio – With schools back in session and summer ending, the next milestone in the calendar for many Ohioans is the start of white-tailed deer archery hunting season. Ohio’s popular deer archery season opens statewide Saturday, Sept. 24, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
richlandsource.com
September is Kinship Care Month
MANSFIELD -- In Ohio, over 200,000 children are living in kinship families. Research shows that when they must be apart from their parents, children do better with family whether it be their biological family, or their family of choice such as lifelong family friends, teachers, coaches, or mentors. They do better in school and have fewer physical and mental health challenges.
richlandsource.com
Mid Ohio's READY FOR HIRE summer programs a success
MANSFIELD — Back in June, the Ohio Department of Education awarded $89 million in Summer Learning and Afterschool Opportunities Grants to 161 community-based partners. The Department received more than 700 applications from across the state. Locally, $1.9 million was awarded in two grants to SPARC, one to create summer...
richlandsource.com
Columbus developer agrees to purchase vacant Pump House building for $300K
ASHLAND — Ashland Mayor Matt Miller came to county commissioners Tuesday morning bearing “exciting news” regarding the Pump House District. The man behind Vision Development, Brent Wrightsel, has agreed to purchase the vacant Pump House building on Orange Street for $300,000, Miller said.
Deer hunting season opens soon in Ohio
LIMA —The beginning of deer hunting season is here. Across the state of Ohio, deer archery season starts on Saturday, Sept. 24. Last season, more than 95,000 deer were taken with a bow. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, bow hunting has increased in popularity. Archery season lasts until Feb. 5.
A crackdown didn’t stop this payday lender from cashing in on poor Ohioans
A Canton man borrowed $300 just as businesses began to close in the pandemic. He said he paid $780 on the loan with another $300 due. A Miamisburg woman said she has paid back $1,400 on a $1,000 loan and still owes more than $700. A Patsakala man said he paid off his $300 loan […] The post A crackdown didn’t stop this payday lender from cashing in on poor Ohioans appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
3 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, delicious pizza then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for using high quality ingredients and only serving absolutely delicious pizza, so make sure to give them a try. Once you get to try their food, you will most likely want to go back over and over again.
richlandsource.com
Richland County releases list of August's building permits
MANSFIELD -- Listed here is a report of permits applied for with the Richland County Building Department during the month of August. These reports are courtesy of Michelle Jordan, Office Manager of the Richland County Building Department.
