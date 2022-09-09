I sit down to write this week’s column on Sept. 11, the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York. I suppose this day will always be full of solemn memories of the tragedy of the day so long ago now. The kids I teach now, too young for the day to be their memory, don’t understand how much it affected our country. I’m not sad that they missed the tragedy but I do wish they were able to witness the way we all pulled together as one on Sept. 12. Will we ever feel that level of bonding and community again? I hope so, but I surely hope that it won’t take a devastating event to pull us together again. I have a heavy heart tonight.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO