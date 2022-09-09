Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
You're Invited! Sunset Cruise Will Include Booze, Music & MoreDianna CarneyDennis, MA
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
Make or break for Tisbury School
Special town meeting voters will decide if they will support an additional $25.6 million in additional costs to fund the Tisbury School renovation and addition project at a meeting scheduled for 7 pm Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the MVRHS Performing Arts Center in Oak Bluffs. Voters approved $55 million for...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs grants $250,000 to Southern Tier
In a joint meeting with the Oak Bluffs affordable housing committee Tuesday evening, the town’s select board approved a request of $250,000 by Island Housing Trust and Boston-based Affirmative Investments to help fund the affordable housing project Southern Tier. The project was made logistically possible by the recent “doughnut...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Vineyarders rally to support Island family
Emotions flared at the continued public hearing of Brad Tucker and Liz Ragone’s request for a special permit to install a second curb cut at 844 State Road during the West Tisbury planning board Zoom meeting on Monday. A total of 132 people attended the public hearing, many of...
Martha's Vineyard Times
School project is needed
I am a parent of an incoming Tisbury kindergartener and 6th grader as well as a teacher at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. This year has started off so joyful at the Tisbury School. The Tisbury staff danced and sang their way into convocation and the PTO hosted an amazing BBQ. I am so grateful for the amazing Tisbury School Community. This of course is shadowed by what is to come of our building. With the current cost estimates as higher than what was approved by the town, the town is going to ask taxpayers for additional money in a town neeting on September 20th. There is a renewed discussion around the school. Many of the same issues that came up in previous votes are being raised again.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Martha's Vineyard Times
Land Bank property transferred for bike path
The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission voted 4-0 to sign a release deed with the commonwealth for Doug’s Cove Preserve, but declined payment for it. Commission vice chair and commonwealth representative Wesley Motts abstained. Land Bank executive director James Lengyel told the commission a bike path is being...
capeandislands.org
State proposal to Cape Cod towns: Get watershed permits or homeowners may face costly septic upgrades
State environmental officials are considering new changes to septic system regulations that could force thousands of Cape residents to install expensive wastewater technology in their backyards if towns fail to receive a new permit. The proposed regulations are part of an effort to clean up local bays and estuaries that...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Bass in the ‘new’ Grass
The fifth annual “Bass in the Grass” art initiative, coinciding with and honoring the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby, is set to kick off. The Bass in the Grass fundraiser is made possible through collaborations among the Edgartown Board of Trade (EBT) and a handful of facilitating sponsors.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Births
Faren Worthington and Oliver Osnoss of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Oona Sal Osnoss, on August 30, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Oona weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Samuel S. Torres. Gisleine Torres and Marcelo Torres of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Samuel S....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Martha's Vineyard Times
Steamship rate hikes broached
The Steamship Authority’s port council was informed Tuesday that fare hikes are on the table due to rising fuel costs and other inflationary matters. For the Vineyard route, SSA treasurer Mark Rozum proposed an increase of $3 to $5 for standard-fare vehicles under 20 feet (one-way), $5 on peak Fridays and weekends, $1.50 to excursion rates (one-way), an 8 percent increase to vehicles 20 feet and longer, 50 cents for single-ticket passengers, $4 for a 10-ride pass, $9 for a 46-ride commuter pass, and parking hikes too.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tivoli Day in Oak Bluffs
It’s one of the Island’s most anticipated events that waves goodbye to the busy summer season — Tivoli Day — and folks are getting ready for all the fun live entertainment, street vendors, dancing, and art to welcome fall. Head to Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 am to 6 pm and experience the big block party that’s been a tradition on the Vineyard for four decades. For details, call 774-563-9197.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown: Community through local food
I sit down to write this week’s column on Sept. 11, the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York. I suppose this day will always be full of solemn memories of the tragedy of the day so long ago now. The kids I teach now, too young for the day to be their memory, don’t understand how much it affected our country. I’m not sad that they missed the tragedy but I do wish they were able to witness the way we all pulled together as one on Sept. 12. Will we ever feel that level of bonding and community again? I hope so, but I surely hope that it won’t take a devastating event to pull us together again. I have a heavy heart tonight.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Bellissimo – Bates
Elisabeth Bellissimo and Joshua Bates were married on Sept. 10, 2022, at the Winnetu Oceanside Resort in Edgartown. The bride’s parents are Michael and Barbara Bellissimo of West Tisbury. The groom’s parents are Debbie and Joe Bates of Nashua, N.H. Elisabeth and Josh met at a Boston University...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
matadornetwork.com
A Town by Town Guide To Cape Cod
Cape Cod, Massachusetts, a hook-shaped peninsula extending 70 miles into the Atlantic Ocean, is famous for being one of the Kennedys favorite vacation spots, but you don’t have to be rich or famous to enjoy the 500 miles of coastline of this peaceful corner of New England. Cape Cod is vast, and each of the 15 towns and their respective villages has a distinct sense of place and varied offerings for every type of traveler. This guide to all the Cape Cod towns will help you find your perfect fit, whether you’re looking for an upscale resort, an affordable Airbnb, or casual camping.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Two popular Oak Bluffs restaurants closing
The Cardboard Box and Oyster Bar 02557 of Oak Bluffs will be closing their doors, owners Ben and Erica DeForest announced on Facebook. The last night of operation for the two restaurants will be on Saturday, Sept. 17. “We’re very grateful to the Island community that supported us,” Ben DeForest...
capecod.com
Area of strong thunderstorms bring some flooding to Cape Cod
FALMOUTH – Strong thunderstorms brought some flooding to parts of the upper Cape. The photo above shows the scene on Main Street in Falmouth. …A cluster of strong thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact portions of Dukes, southwestern Barnstable, southeastern Plymouth and east central Bristol Counties through 1245 PM EDT…
Martha's Vineyard Times
Academic honors
Shaina McDonald of Vineyard Haven, at Southern New Hampshire University. Ashley Fauteux of Edgartown, at Southern New Hampshire University. Taylor Rogers of Vineyard Haven, at Southern New Hampshire University. Henry David Thoreau Scholarship. Ingrid R. Moore of Chilmark has been awarded the Thoreau Scholarship, in the amount of $26,000, to...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Real Estate Transactions: Sept. 5 – 9, 2022
Sept. 7, Rebecca Shanor and the Estate of Donald Read Shanor sold 13 Pierce Lane to Kathryn R. Ham, trustee of Pierce Lane Realty Trust, for $1,675,000. Sept. 7, Michelle Beshansky and Colette Maillet sold 68 Schoolhouse Road to Ama Romaine and Kwame Romaine for $1,100,000. Sept. 8, Katama Acquisitions...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Beth Parker’s imagination on exhibit at the West Tisbury library
Beth Parker’s exhibition at the West Tisbury library is not quite like anything you have ever seen. What you’re looking at is hard to place, because it isn’t of this world, but rather one of Parker’s endlessly inventive imagination. Parker, who purposefully never titles her works, leaves them wide open for interpretation. Some pieces look like they might be from outer space with alien creatures, others seem as though you have jumped into a fish tank with tiny proto-beasts swimming in a bizarre underwater garden. Or maybe they are snapshots of the primordial ocean. Parker intentionally keeps her beings’ expressions neutral, saying, “It feels right, open to interpretation.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘Lampost’ owner sues MVC
“Lampost” building owner Adam Cummings has filed a lawsuit against the Martha’s Vineyard Commission following the May 5 denial by the MVC of a request to lift restrictions on short-term rentals. Cummings’ proposal to reduce the number of workforce housing units at the 6 Circuit Ave. location from...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Strings attached
It was a beautiful late summer day, but sunshine won’t get kites up in the air. “There was no wind, but the kids had a ball,” Holly Alaimo, organizer of the 11th annual Wind Festival in Oak Bluffs, said. “We were looking at the flags, and everything was just limp.”
Comments / 0