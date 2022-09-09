Read full article on original website
Small crowd protests Bartlesville Pride event over drag show
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Price Tower in Bartlesville was lit up in rainbow colors as hundreds of people turned out for what organizers said was the biggest Pride event in Bartlesville. But despite the message of love, some people came out to express their dislike of the drag show.
News On 6
918 Festival Happening At Route 66 Historical Village And Redfork Depot
A new food and music festival is happening in Tulsa Saturday with more than a dozen restaurants, local musicians, a car show and activities for kids and adults. The festival starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 11 p.m. at the Route 66 Historical Village and Redfork Depot near 41st Street and South Union Avenue.
Take a Look at This Oklahoma ‘Yellowstone’ Style Ranch and See What $1,900,000 Will Buy!
Take a virtual tour of this EPIC 'Yellowstone' style ranch for sale in Oklahoma! This place is beyond amazing with plenty of room to roam inside and out. I know what I'll be spending my money on when I win the lottery, not if...when. If you've ever considered living on a ranch and wanted to get off the concrete and the beaten path this place is perfect! While killing some time on Zillow.com daydreaming, I stumbled across this incredible rustic ranch estate and mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this stunning home!
cherokeephoenix.org
Secratt named Oklahoma Junior Miss United States Agriculture
TAHLEQUAH - Cherokee Nation citizen Ronnie Secratt won her division in the Miss United States Agriculture pageant in August and holds the Oklahoma Junior Miss title for MUSA. She is growing up in the agricultural industry with her family-run business Secratt Farms where she helps with chores and works calves with her siblings. She represents her family with her new title.
Tulsa acupuncturist offers unique therapy, treatment
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman, inspired her own medical needs, has developed a new type of treatment and wants to share it with others. FOX23 introduced you to Sarah Carpenter last year. Carpenter contracted COVID and then suffered from parosmia, a condition that distorts your sense of smell or taste.
More than 400 dogs adopted during TAW’s Clear the Shelters and Pittie Party
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter said more than 400 dogs and cats were adopted during their series of adoptions events. They announced the numbers on their Facebook page. And the numbers are in…. A total of 440 dogs and cats were adopted at Tulsa Animal Welfare...
poncacitynow.com
Oklahoma Volunteer Deployed to California to Help With Wildfire Disaster Relief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Volunteers from Oklahoma and Kansas are joining other Red Cross disaster workers to respond to the wildfires in California. Patsy Aguilar of Lawton is one of those individuals heading to help in any way she can. She will arrive with Shelley Houser of Wamego, Kan....
‘One of the best departments in the world’ Mayor Bynum speaks with the KRMG Morning News
TULSA, Okla. — In this week’s edition of ‘Mondays with the Mayor’ Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum joins the KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter to discuss raises for Tulsa Firefighters, his involvement in a White House event, and a $30M grant coming to the City of Tulsa.
news9.com
Sand Springs Students Walkout For Second Time In 1 Week
Some high school students in Sand Springs walked out on Wednesday for the second time in a week. Those students said they wanted to bring attention to what they see as bullying and racist issues at their school. Fewer than 10 students were involved in the walkout on Wednesday, and one student said there would have been more, but said they were threatened with detention if they walked out. The district said students who walked out were given an unexcused absence.
Sapulpa couple inspired to start collectible card business from late daughter
A Sapulpa couple started their own unique collectible card business inspired by a daughter who lived for only 36 hours. Jaron and Amanda Williams are the owners of Daddy and Daughter Cards in Sapulpa.
Dozens of animals pulled from Oklahoma testing facility, Humane Society of Tulsa assists
TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 40 animals were removed from a medical testing facility in Oklahoma this week. The Humane Society of Tulsa assisted with the removal and provided the animals with vaccinations, heartworms tests, preventatives, and transportation. 34 dogs and seven cats were pulled from the facility. A majority...
News On 6
Hard Rock Announces Pay Raise For 10,000 Workers
Hard Rock International says it's spending more than $100 million to give raises to 10,000 workers. The raises include an increase in the minimum starting pay, from $18 to $21. The company says the initiative is intended to help employees deal with high inflation and reduce employee turnover. The raises...
Tulsa SPCA in need of “urgent support” after owner surrenders 34 dogs
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa SPCA said they were recently asked to assist law enforcement with a case where there was a large number of small dogs in one home. The owner willingly surrendered all dogs, and Tulsa SPCA said they agreed to accept the dogs into their program. Now,...
okcfox.com
Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
KTUL
Low water levels in Arkansas River reveal vehicle near west Tulsa bridge
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A vehicle spotted in the Arkansas River in west Tulsa has caused many people to call 911, but first responders say it's not a concern. The vehicle can be seen in the river near the 23rd Street bridge. Officials say it's been there for several...
kshb.com
Tulsa news anchor doing well after suffering 'beginnings of a stroke' on live TV
TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) — Julie Chin, a news anchor in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is doing well after experiencing a health scare during a live broadcast on Saturday. Chin shared a public update on Facebook Sunday evening saying she experienced what doctors say is the "beginnings of a stroke" while delivering the weekend news.
Multiple people sent to the hospital after crash in Bartlesville
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Bartlesville on Sunday, Bartlesville police said. Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings said four cars were involved in the accident on Price Rd. and Highway 75 on Sunday just before 11 a.m. Two vehicles also caught...
poncacitynow.com
One Dead After Triple Shooting in Tahlequah Involving High School Students
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) —The Oklahoma FBI offices have confirmed that three people were shot and one killed in Tahlequah on Labor Day. The FBI is not identifying any of the victims at this time, but says one person was treated and released and another person remains in the hospital in unknown condition. One person did succumb to their injuries.
TPD: Man accused of trying sale stolen bike back to owner
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested on Friday after trying to sell a stolen bike back to the owner, Tulsa police said. The victim of the bike theft saw his bicycles for sale on Facebook Marketplace and contacted the seller, and the seller agreed to meet at a convenience store at 51st and Mingo, police said in a press release.
“I’ve been told to stay silent for so long” Scott Taylor’s adopted daughter shares her story
TULSA, Okla. — Madelyn Taylor is the adopted daughter of well-known Tulsa artist Scott Taylor. Madelyn is now 21. On Aug. 26, 2022, she filed a second police report accusing her stepfather, Scott Taylor, of sexual abuse. She claims the abuse started when she was 7 years old and ended when she was 14.
