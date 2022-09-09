ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

918 Festival Happening At Route 66 Historical Village And Redfork Depot

A new food and music festival is happening in Tulsa Saturday with more than a dozen restaurants, local musicians, a car show and activities for kids and adults. The festival starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 11 p.m. at the Route 66 Historical Village and Redfork Depot near 41st Street and South Union Avenue.
TULSA, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Look at This Oklahoma ‘Yellowstone’ Style Ranch and See What $1,900,000 Will Buy!

Take a virtual tour of this EPIC 'Yellowstone' style ranch for sale in Oklahoma! This place is beyond amazing with plenty of room to roam inside and out. I know what I'll be spending my money on when I win the lottery, not if...when. If you've ever considered living on a ranch and wanted to get off the concrete and the beaten path this place is perfect! While killing some time on Zillow.com daydreaming, I stumbled across this incredible rustic ranch estate and mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this stunning home!
VINITA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Secratt named Oklahoma Junior Miss United States Agriculture

TAHLEQUAH - Cherokee Nation citizen Ronnie Secratt won her division in the Miss United States Agriculture pageant in August and holds the Oklahoma Junior Miss title for MUSA. She is growing up in the agricultural industry with her family-run business Secratt Farms where she helps with chores and works calves with her siblings. She represents her family with her new title.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Claremore, OK
Society
City
Claremore, OK
City
Seminole, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa acupuncturist offers unique therapy, treatment

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman, inspired her own medical needs, has developed a new type of treatment and wants to share it with others. FOX23 introduced you to Sarah Carpenter last year. Carpenter contracted COVID and then suffered from parosmia, a condition that distorts your sense of smell or taste.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Family Life#Dessert#German Potato Salad#Claremore Church#Redeemer Lutheran Church#The German Dinner#Black Forest#The Lutheran Women#Lwml
news9.com

Sand Springs Students Walkout For Second Time In 1 Week

Some high school students in Sand Springs walked out on Wednesday for the second time in a week. Those students said they wanted to bring attention to what they see as bullying and racist issues at their school. Fewer than 10 students were involved in the walkout on Wednesday, and one student said there would have been more, but said they were threatened with detention if they walked out. The district said students who walked out were given an unexcused absence.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
News On 6

Hard Rock Announces Pay Raise For 10,000 Workers

Hard Rock International says it's spending more than $100 million to give raises to 10,000 workers. The raises include an increase in the minimum starting pay, from $18 to $21. The company says the initiative is intended to help employees deal with high inflation and reduce employee turnover. The raises...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
okcfox.com

Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
TULSA, OK
poncacitynow.com

One Dead After Triple Shooting in Tahlequah Involving High School Students

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) —The Oklahoma FBI offices have confirmed that three people were shot and one killed in Tahlequah on Labor Day. The FBI is not identifying any of the victims at this time, but says one person was treated and released and another person remains in the hospital in unknown condition. One person did succumb to their injuries.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Man accused of trying sale stolen bike back to owner

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested on Friday after trying to sell a stolen bike back to the owner, Tulsa police said. The victim of the bike theft saw his bicycles for sale on Facebook Marketplace and contacted the seller, and the seller agreed to meet at a convenience store at 51st and Mingo, police said in a press release.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy