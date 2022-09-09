Today, The Verge’s co-founder and editor-in-chief Nilay Patel and publisher Helen Havlak unveiled an ambitious new site and design for the 10-year-old technology brand. The Verge is a destination that has sustained a loyal and robust community since its founding, and with its new site, the brand will build for the next 10 years by investing in a direct relationship with its audience. Building on a homepage that’s one of the most-visited daily destinations in technology coverage, The Verge’s new homepage will introduce the Storystream news feed, a new Twitter-like feature that will offer readers a comprehensive, curated rundown of the most important tech stories of the day — featuring expert commentary by Verge journalists; links to the best reporting on The Verge and other sites; and direct embeds from TikTok, Reddit, and more. It will also introduce a new logo and design — every page will be more reader-friendly, faster, and more modern, from basic article pages and art to photography-heavy product reviews and Pulitzer-nominated investigative reporting. It is the first Vox Media site to run on Duet, a new mobile-first audience platform that will level up Vox Media’s stack with the most modern web technology available today.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO