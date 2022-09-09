Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
As luxury apartments near Bridgeport groundbreaking, affordable units delayed
BRIDGEPORT — As Steelpointe’s Christoph family aims to break ground this fall on luxury apartments at the harbor-front East Side site, construction of the affordable units the developers are backing a few blocks away per their contract with the city is delayed. “The project did compete for (state)...
Register Citizen
Questions delay action on planned 55-and-older housing development in West Haven
WEST HAVEN — Developers for a proposed Shingle Hill Road living community for people 55 and older were given a list of approximately 13 questions to answer from the Planning and Zoning Commission before the project can move forward. The plan is to have 16 units in eight duplexes,...
Register Citizen
Brookfield considering its options as association plans to abandon two burial grounds in town
BROOKFIELD — Town officials are looking at their options after the last remaining member of a cemetery association said the group has for years planned to abandon the two centuries-old burial sites it owns and operates in the town. “I have to get on with my life. I have...
Register Citizen
Easton looks to add affordable housing options with accessory dwellings
EASTON — Officials are looking at how to make accessory units qualify as affordable housing in town. The town needs to change its zoning laws to make it so detached accessory housing counts as affordable housing, as well as encourage more people to create that type of housing, First Selectman David Bindelglass told the Planning and Zoning commission in a recent meeting.
State St. Recapture Starts Coming into View
Pedestrians and cyclists will have a protected slice of State Street all to themselves. But what about bus riders?. That new information, and subsequent questions, emerged from city leaders’ first public input session about plans to redesign one of the city’s widest driving corridors, one that connects four neighborhoods and two train stations, to rebuild housing and restore safe pathways in an Urban Renewal-cleared corridor.
Register Citizen
Hartford ‘eyesore’ near Dunkin’ Donuts Park may soon get facelift
HARTFORD — A development in the North End is continuing to move forward after clearing another hurdle during a Hartford Planning, Economic Development and Housing Committee meeting last week. Officials still said the project likely won’t break ground until next spring at the earliest, with pre-construction and other steps...
Register Citizen
West Haven residents express woes after city ceases public meeting livestreaming
WEST HAVEN — A decision to scale back the immediate availability of public meetings has rankled residents, who claim they are being excluded from city government. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when public safety guidance contributed to public meetings happening over video conferencing software that allowed for residents to watch live, City Council meetings have been broadcast live to YouTube. Dozens of residents — sometimes hundreds of residents depending on the meeting’s agenda — would watch the meetings on a computer or phone instead of live in City Hall. Some would discuss the meetings live on a popular Facebook group for city residents.
Register Citizen
Westport gas leak evacuates downtown businesses, official says
WESTPORT — A gas leak on Main Street prompted the evacuation of nearby businesses and drew all on-duty firefighters to the scene Wednesday, fire officials said. Contractors working at 136 Main St., Lux Bond & Green store, alerted the Westport Fire Department to an "odor of gas" in the building around 10 a.m., according to fire officials. Responding firefighters determined the store was filling with natural gas as a result of an active leak from the street, so officials ordered the evacuation of 136 Main St. and surrounding businesses on Main and Elm streets as a precaution.
New Britain Herald
$20 million apartment project might be coming to downtown New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – A $20 million apartment project is set to pay tribute to the once-beloved downtown landmark the Strand Theatre. New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced that Jasko Development had plans to construct a 100-unit apartment building to be known as “The Strand” at 157 Main St. The Common Council is expected to approve a tax modification agreement for the property at its meeting Wednesday night.
Register Citizen
Middletown awards $2.1 million in fed funds to Connecticut River music hall project
MIDDLETOWN — City leaders recently approved using $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the New Haven Center for Performing Arts to build an outdoor concert venue near the Connecticut River. The money will come from the city’s $21 million federal allocation. Mayor Ben Florsheim earlier this...
Register Citizen
Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel
BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
ctexaminer.com
Subdivision Planned Near Public Landing on Buttonball Road in Old Lyme
OLD LYME — A developer has opened an application for an eight-lot subdivision on Buttonball Road. The wooded area is located across the street from a town-owned site currently under much-debated consideration as a public boat launch. The subdivision would be built at 21 and 39 Buttonball Road, two...
Register Citizen
Jimmie’s files second appeal against West Haven’s NEBCO plans
WEST HAVEN — A neighborly dispute has gotten more involved as Jimmie’s of Savin Rock filed a second appeal in the city’s efforts to permit construction of a brewery and taproom along the city shoreline. Shortly before the City Council approved the city to enter into a...
Zoners OK 3 New Restaurants
Make way for gelato and cocktails on Wooster Street, empanadas on Spring Street, and truffles and cheeses and Neapolitan-style dishes near Broadway. Those culinary ventures are each one big step closer to coming New Haven’s way, after winning requested land-use relief from the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA). The...
Register Citizen
HomeGoods opens new location in Ridgefield, expects to fill 65 jobs at decor store
RIDGEFIELD — The opening of the HomeGoods store on Thursday will provide many job opportunities as well as fill a retail hole in the Copps Hill Plaza. In a recent statement, HomeGoods, which is taking over space previously occupied by Kohl’s, said it expects to fill about 65 full- and part-time positions.
NewsTimes
New Milford Town Council fills vacancy with new member with ‘off the charts’ energy level
NEW MILFORD - Filling the vacancy left by former member Joseph Failla, Paul Murphy has become the newest member of the Town Council. At Monday’s Town Council meeting, Murphy’s appointment was approved with five “yes” votes, one “no” vote and two abstentions. Murphy was sworn into office by New Milford Town Attorney Randy DiBella.
trumbulltimes.com
Stratford restaurant owners bring Italian flavor to Milford
MILFORD — Stratford restaurateurs have brought a taste of Italy to Bridgeport Avenue. Alex and Phyllis Gjeka, who serve as restaurant general manager and owner, respectively, of Stratford’s La Fortuna, spent Tuesday celebrating the opening of their new location — Il Capriccio Ristorante E Bar — in space at 1015 Bridgeport Ave.
Register Citizen
Bloomfield town manager a candidate for Florida job
BLOOMFIELD — Town Manager Stanley Hawthorne, who has three years left on his contract, is in the running to become a county administrator in Florida. Hawthorne, who is among four candidates being interviewed for the job in Florida's Citrus County, did not respond to messages seeking comment on Wednesday.
