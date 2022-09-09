ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cromwell, CT

Register Citizen

Easton looks to add affordable housing options with accessory dwellings

EASTON — Officials are looking at how to make accessory units qualify as affordable housing in town. The town needs to change its zoning laws to make it so detached accessory housing counts as affordable housing, as well as encourage more people to create that type of housing, First Selectman David Bindelglass told the Planning and Zoning commission in a recent meeting.
EASTON, CT
New Haven Independent

State St. Recapture Starts Coming into View

Pedestrians and cyclists will have a protected slice of State Street all to themselves. But what about bus riders?. That new information, and subsequent questions, emerged from city leaders’ first public input session about plans to redesign one of the city’s widest driving corridors, one that connects four neighborhoods and two train stations, to rebuild housing and restore safe pathways in an Urban Renewal-cleared corridor.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford ‘eyesore’ near Dunkin’ Donuts Park may soon get facelift

HARTFORD — A development in the North End is continuing to move forward after clearing another hurdle during a Hartford Planning, Economic Development and Housing Committee meeting last week. Officials still said the project likely won’t break ground until next spring at the earliest, with pre-construction and other steps...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven residents express woes after city ceases public meeting livestreaming

WEST HAVEN — A decision to scale back the immediate availability of public meetings has rankled residents, who claim they are being excluded from city government. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when public safety guidance contributed to public meetings happening over video conferencing software that allowed for residents to watch live, City Council meetings have been broadcast live to YouTube. Dozens of residents — sometimes hundreds of residents depending on the meeting’s agenda — would watch the meetings on a computer or phone instead of live in City Hall. Some would discuss the meetings live on a popular Facebook group for city residents.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Westport gas leak evacuates downtown businesses, official says

WESTPORT — A gas leak on Main Street prompted the evacuation of nearby businesses and drew all on-duty firefighters to the scene Wednesday, fire officials said. Contractors working at 136 Main St., Lux Bond & Green store, alerted the Westport Fire Department to an "odor of gas" in the building around 10 a.m., according to fire officials. Responding firefighters determined the store was filling with natural gas as a result of an active leak from the street, so officials ordered the evacuation of 136 Main St. and surrounding businesses on Main and Elm streets as a precaution.
WESTPORT, CT
New Britain Herald

$20 million apartment project might be coming to downtown New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – A $20 million apartment project is set to pay tribute to the once-beloved downtown landmark the Strand Theatre. New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced that Jasko Development had plans to construct a 100-unit apartment building to be known as “The Strand” at 157 Main St. The Common Council is expected to approve a tax modification agreement for the property at its meeting Wednesday night.
Register Citizen

Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel

BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
ctexaminer.com

Subdivision Planned Near Public Landing on Buttonball Road in Old Lyme

OLD LYME — A developer has opened an application for an eight-lot subdivision on Buttonball Road. The wooded area is located across the street from a town-owned site currently under much-debated consideration as a public boat launch. The subdivision would be built at 21 and 39 Buttonball Road, two...
Register Citizen

Jimmie’s files second appeal against West Haven’s NEBCO plans

WEST HAVEN — A neighborly dispute has gotten more involved as Jimmie’s of Savin Rock filed a second appeal in the city’s efforts to permit construction of a brewery and taproom along the city shoreline. Shortly before the City Council approved the city to enter into a...
WEST HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Zoners OK 3 New Restaurants

Make way for gelato and cocktails on Wooster Street, empanadas on Spring Street, and truffles and cheeses and Neapolitan-style dishes near Broadway. Those culinary ventures are each one big step closer to coming New Haven’s way, after winning requested land-use relief from the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA). The...
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Stratford restaurant owners bring Italian flavor to Milford

MILFORD — Stratford restaurateurs have brought a taste of Italy to Bridgeport Avenue. Alex and Phyllis Gjeka, who serve as restaurant general manager and owner, respectively, of Stratford’s La Fortuna, spent Tuesday celebrating the opening of their new location — Il Capriccio Ristorante E Bar — in space at 1015 Bridgeport Ave.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Bloomfield town manager a candidate for Florida job

BLOOMFIELD — Town Manager Stanley Hawthorne, who has three years left on his contract, is in the running to become a county administrator in Florida. Hawthorne, who is among four candidates being interviewed for the job in Florida's Citrus County, did not respond to messages seeking comment on Wednesday.
BLOOMFIELD, CT

