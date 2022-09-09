Read full article on original website
Related
Who's on the guest list for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral?
When Queen Elizabeth II receives a state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, it will be one of the largest diplomatic occasions of the century.
U.K.・
Queen funeral - latest: Public pay last respects at Westminster Hall lying-in-state
Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.King Charles III and the rest of the former monarch’s family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was conveyed from Buckingham Palace in a procession of pomp and pageantry.A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the Queen through the heart of the capital, watched by tens of thousands who lined the route and fell silent as the cortege passed.Princes William and Harry joined their father,...
U.K.・
The Talk’s Jerry O’Connell forced to apologize after making same mistake co-host had just warned against live on air
THE Talk's Jerry O'Connell had to issue an apology live on air after making the very mistake Natalie Morales warned him against prior. The blunder happened in the daytime TV show's post-Emmys broadcast on Tuesday. During the show, the panelist ditched the studio, chatting with guests and interacting with fans...
Country diary: A meat-eater among the moss
Blackdown Hills, Somerset-Devon border: We’re slurping through the bog, in search of a jewelled carnivore with a sunny name
PETS・
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0