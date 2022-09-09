Read full article on original website
wymt.com
People living in tents following flood worry about colder weather
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly two months after the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, there are still several families living in tents and pop-up campers in the impacted counties. Organizations like the Hazel Green Food project have spent their time donating food and supplies, but with colder weather on...
WKYT 27
Boat tour offering new look at Kentucky’s bourbon industry
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s popular Bourbon Trail is blazing a new path. This one, by water. Tourists can take a new bourbon tour by boat and learn how the Kentucky River played a vital role in turning brown liquor into green dollars. Buffalo Trace Distillery, home to one...
WKYT 27
Helicopter being recovered from lake in Ky. after 20 years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A helicopter that crashed into a Kentucky lake 20 years ago is being recovered. According to an NTSB report, the helicopter crashed into Lake Cumberland in 2002. A photographer on board was taking pictures of a boat race at the time. The pilot said he tried...
WKYT 27
Death toll from historic eastern Ky. flooding rises to 40
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says the death toll from the devastating July flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen. There are now 40 people confirmed dead. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” Gov. Beshear said. “Each of these individuals is a child of God, and we mourn with all of their loved ones and all of Eastern Kentucky.”
Death toll rises to 40 in Eastern Kentucky after person lost in Pike County
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—One more person has died as a result of flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that the death toll from July’s historic flooding is now at 40. He said that the person who died was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County. “Each of these individuals is a child of […]
spectrumnews1.com
A Kentucky family warns about the deadly dangers of fentanyl
MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — Fentanyl is killing Kentuckians. In fact, a state report says a concerning trend of increasing overdose deaths is because of several contributing factors. What You Need To Know. The 2021 Kentucky Overdose Fatality Report says there were 2,250 overdose deaths in 2021. That is a...
spectrumnews1.com
Seven spooky haunted attractions to see around Kentucky this year
KENTUCKY — The Haunted Attraction Association released its list of the top haunts across the country for 2022, including several locations across Kentucky. From up in Newport to down in Cave City, there are a host of top-quality haunts to see this spooky season. Here are seven of the best from around the state.
WLWT 5
Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer
The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check out what caused fog inside...
lakercountry.com
State issues advisory regarding dangerous chemicals in fish from KY waterways
An advisory has been issued by state regulators for people to consider limiting how much fish they eat from Kentucky lakes and rivers, including Lake Cumberland, due to contamination by chemicals linked to cancer and other health issues. For years there have been advisories on limiting fish consumption because of...
WHAS 11
Can't decide what to do this weekend in Kentucky? Try checking out some of these events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The next couple of weeks will be busy with Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life happening back-to-back, but other events in Louisville might make your schedule even busier. It's been a jam-packed few months, and these next events are saying goodbye to summer and hello...
z93country.com
Kentucky Sisters Have Baked Their Way Through College With Sweet Success
Two Kentucky sisters found their nitch in the kitchen and decided to make it a family affair. They've been baking up goodness for five plus years now and we all crave their sweet treats. WHO ARE THE SOUTHERN SECRETS SISTERS?. Mackenzie & Taylor Mahlinger aren't just sisters they are taking...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame induct 6 Kentuckians on 20th anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the 20th anniversary of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, six Kentuckians were inducted at a hall of fame ceremony on Tuesday morning. The event was held at My Old Kentucky Home State Park, where individuals were recognized for their impact on bourbon’s growth and awareness within the commonwealth.
wymt.com
Continued rental aid available in 12 Kentucky counties
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency officials say continued rental assistance may be available for people in 12 eastern Kentucky counties who were affected by flooding in July. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley. To be eligible,...
WBKO
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
Augusta Free Press
Gambling in Kentucky – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at KY Gambling Sites
Gambling in Kentucky is not strictly legal at the moment. You can bet on horses through pari-mutuel sites, but aside from that, your options are fairly limited. However, Kentuckians can sign up and enjoy safe online gambling on offshore sites. So, if you are looking to do some sports betting...
wevv.com
555 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky counties
The Green River District Health Department released its latest weekly COVID-19 report for its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. In its weekly report Tuesday, GRDHD said that 555 new positive cases of COVID-19 had been identified in its western Kentucky counties over the last week. The health department also said...
WKYT 27
Ky. first responders take part in training drill for chemical weapons stockpile worst-case scenario
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders took part in an exercise to prepare for a possible emergency in Madison County. The Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program, or C-SEPP, has been around since 1989. The program is in response to a what-if scenario involving the chemical weapons stockpile that’s located at the Blue Grass Army Depot.
New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch
It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
