ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

People living in tents following flood worry about colder weather

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly two months after the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, there are still several families living in tents and pop-up campers in the impacted counties. Organizations like the Hazel Green Food project have spent their time donating food and supplies, but with colder weather on...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Boat tour offering new look at Kentucky’s bourbon industry

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s popular Bourbon Trail is blazing a new path. This one, by water. Tourists can take a new bourbon tour by boat and learn how the Kentucky River played a vital role in turning brown liquor into green dollars. Buffalo Trace Distillery, home to one...
WKYT 27

Helicopter being recovered from lake in Ky. after 20 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A helicopter that crashed into a Kentucky lake 20 years ago is being recovered. According to an NTSB report, the helicopter crashed into Lake Cumberland in 2002. A photographer on board was taking pictures of a boat race at the time. The pilot said he tried...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Death toll from historic eastern Ky. flooding rises to 40

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says the death toll from the devastating July flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen. There are now 40 people confirmed dead. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” Gov. Beshear said. “Each of these individuals is a child of God, and we mourn with all of their loved ones and all of Eastern Kentucky.”
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, KY
spectrumnews1.com

A Kentucky family warns about the deadly dangers of fentanyl

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — Fentanyl is killing Kentuckians. In fact, a state report says a concerning trend of increasing overdose deaths is because of several contributing factors. What You Need To Know. The 2021 Kentucky Overdose Fatality Report says there were 2,250 overdose deaths in 2021. That is a...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Seven spooky haunted attractions to see around Kentucky this year

KENTUCKY — The Haunted Attraction Association released its list of the top haunts across the country for 2022, including several locations across Kentucky. From up in Newport to down in Cave City, there are a host of top-quality haunts to see this spooky season. Here are seven of the best from around the state.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer

The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check out what caused fog inside...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temps#
z93country.com

Helicopter Recovered from Lake Cumberland

(LEX 18) — A helicopter that crashed into Lake Cumberland back in 2002 has been found and pulled out of the water. The chopper crashed and sank while trying to get closer to the water near Jamestown. A photographer was on board and the NTSB found that the helicopter went down while the pilot tried to get closer to the poker run. The pilot and passenger both escaped.
JAMESTOWN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WKYT 27

Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame induct 6 Kentuckians on 20th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the 20th anniversary of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, six Kentuckians were inducted at a hall of fame ceremony on Tuesday morning. The event was held at My Old Kentucky Home State Park, where individuals were recognized for their impact on bourbon’s growth and awareness within the commonwealth.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Continued rental aid available in 12 Kentucky counties

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency officials say continued rental assistance may be available for people in 12 eastern Kentucky counties who were affected by flooding in July. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley. To be eligible,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
Augusta Free Press

Gambling in Kentucky – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at KY Gambling Sites

Gambling in Kentucky is not strictly legal at the moment. You can bet on horses through pari-mutuel sites, but aside from that, your options are fairly limited. However, Kentuckians can sign up and enjoy safe online gambling on offshore sites. So, if you are looking to do some sports betting...
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

555 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky counties

The Green River District Health Department released its latest weekly COVID-19 report for its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. In its weekly report Tuesday, GRDHD said that 555 new positive cases of COVID-19 had been identified in its western Kentucky counties over the last week. The health department also said...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Ky. first responders take part in training drill for chemical weapons stockpile worst-case scenario

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders took part in an exercise to prepare for a possible emergency in Madison County. The Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program, or C-SEPP, has been around since 1989. The program is in response to a what-if scenario involving the chemical weapons stockpile that’s located at the Blue Grass Army Depot.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WBKR

New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch

It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
MEADE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy